iQuanti: Getting More from Your Travel Rewards: Insider Tips and Tricks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / If you have a travel rewards credit card, you can earn massive rewards designed to ensure a relaxing, stress-free time while exploring the world. Make sure you understand the options available to you so you can take advantage of every last point.

Know Your Options

There are many different types of rewards credit cards for travel. Some reward you with points or miles, while others offer cash back. Some cards are tied to certain companies through loyalty programs (in Canada, the major one is Aeroplan, which is Air Canada's). Some cards have their own loyalty program, enabling cardholders to build points that can then be transferred to specific airlines.

Capitalize on Your Favorites

Loyalty programs work exactly how you'd expect. You earn rewards for purchases and then use the rewards to pay for travel, upgrade experiences, or access additional travel benefits within that company and its partners (for example, Air Canada is a member of the Star Alliance partnership, which includes other airlines and brands). So if you already know you prefer to fly Air Canada, an Aeroplan card can earn you extras across the board.

Spend Strategically

Earning points is as simple as using your travel rewards credit card, but earning the most points can involve a little strategy. Some cards are category-specific, so select the categories for which you tend to use your card the most (such as groceries, travel, or electronics). If you have a loyalty card, stick to the partner companies to maximize your rewards.

Know When to Go

Planning your vacation for the off-season and avoiding travelling during the summer and on holidays can help you redeem your rewards for the maximum amount, getting you amazing deals. Peak travel times equals higher prices (therefore more rewards used) for things like airfare and hotels.

Don't Miss a Deal

Many travel rewards credit cards send out offers and special sales or deals through email, so check your junk mail folder if you don't see these. If you tend to skim emails from your credit card company, check their app so you can stay up to date on what's being offered and when. Keep checking for deals, offers, and sales throughout the year.

Read the Fine Print for Lesser-Known Travel Perks

Rewards credit cards often come with additional benefits you might not be aware of. Your travel rewards can cover things such as free checked bags, priority boarding, access to airport lounges, and free inflight Wi-Fi. It's worth exploring your card terms (or any card you consider applying for) to see if these benefits are available. Many cardholders don't know that these upgrades are theirs for the taking.

Ask Questions and Maximize Your Travel

Many travel rewards credit cards have their own website or online app that explains the rewards, how to earn them, and how to redeem them. They are easy to navigate and usually have an FAQ link and a place to search for the answers to any questions you may have. A customer service representative (the ultimate insider) can also walk you through all the rewards and how to use them. Don't hesitate to ask them for questions and advice on maximizing use of your card. Then, travel away and maximize your rewards to the highest degree.

