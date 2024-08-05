Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 29 to August 02, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29/07/2024 256,575 62.295450 15,983,455.08 XPAR 29/07/2024 207,091 62.175776 12,876,043.63 CEUX 29/07/2024 28,000 62.221584 1,742,204.35 TQEX 29/07/2024 33,117 62.178712 2,059,172.41 AQEU 30/07/2024 325,000 62.019400 20,156,305.00 XPAR 30/07/2024 147,712 62.024816 9,161,809.62 CEUX 30/07/2024 36,586 62.010775 2,268,726.21 TQEX 30/07/2024 22,660 62.010248 1,405,152.22 AQEU 31/07/2024 298,197 62.821486 18,733,178.66 XPAR 31/07/2024 174,430 62.740274 10,943,785.99 CEUX 31/07/2024 32,975 62.701570 2,067,584.27 TQEX 31/07/2024 20,000 62.772404 1,255,448.08 AQEU 01/08/2024 312,442 62.411491 19,499,971.07 XPAR 01/08/2024 169,958 62.212628 10,573,533.83 CEUX 01/08/2024 25,000 62.236663 1,555,916.58 TQEX 01/08/2024 22,000 62.297571 1,370,546.56 AQEU 02/08/2024 324,775 61.701512 20,039,108.56 XPAR 02/08/2024 165,000 61.710214 10,182,185.31 CEUX 02/08/2024 20,000 61.733026 1,234,660.52 TQEX 02/08/2024 25,000 61.760948 1,544,023.70 AQEU Total 2,646,518 62.214884 164,652,811.66

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805787851/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com