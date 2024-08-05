Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 29 to August 02, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
29/07/2024
256,575
62.295450
15,983,455.08
XPAR
29/07/2024
207,091
62.175776
12,876,043.63
CEUX
29/07/2024
28,000
62.221584
1,742,204.35
TQEX
29/07/2024
33,117
62.178712
2,059,172.41
AQEU
30/07/2024
325,000
62.019400
20,156,305.00
XPAR
30/07/2024
147,712
62.024816
9,161,809.62
CEUX
30/07/2024
36,586
62.010775
2,268,726.21
TQEX
30/07/2024
22,660
62.010248
1,405,152.22
AQEU
31/07/2024
298,197
62.821486
18,733,178.66
XPAR
31/07/2024
174,430
62.740274
10,943,785.99
CEUX
31/07/2024
32,975
62.701570
2,067,584.27
TQEX
31/07/2024
20,000
62.772404
1,255,448.08
AQEU
01/08/2024
312,442
62.411491
19,499,971.07
XPAR
01/08/2024
169,958
62.212628
10,573,533.83
CEUX
01/08/2024
25,000
62.236663
1,555,916.58
TQEX
01/08/2024
22,000
62.297571
1,370,546.56
AQEU
02/08/2024
324,775
61.701512
20,039,108.56
XPAR
02/08/2024
165,000
61.710214
10,182,185.31
CEUX
02/08/2024
20,000
61.733026
1,234,660.52
TQEX
02/08/2024
25,000
61.760948
1,544,023.70
AQEU
Total
2,646,518
62.214884
164,652,811.66
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805787851/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com