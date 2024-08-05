Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 July 2024 and 2 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 387,353 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 29-Jul-24 78,000 337.1891 26,300,749.80 30-Jul-24 77,000 341.8789 26,324,675.30 31-Jul-24 73,372 343.7167 25,219,181.71 01-Aug-24 78,981 346.3867 27,357,967.95 02-Aug-24 80,000 324.943 25,995,440.00 Total accumulated over week 31 387,353 338.704 131,198,014.77 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 855,353 334.0267 285,710,776.47

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,241,125,412 881,555 1,242,006,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 59,531,560 - 59,531,560 Number of outstanding shares 1,181,593,852 881,555 1,182,475,407 1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.







2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

