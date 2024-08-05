Anzeige
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 July 2024 and 2 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 387,353 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

29-Jul-24

78,000

337.1891

26,300,749.80

30-Jul-24

77,000

341.8789

26,324,675.30

31-Jul-24

73,372

343.7167

25,219,181.71

01-Aug-24

78,981

346.3867

27,357,967.95

02-Aug-24

80,000

324.943

25,995,440.00

Total accumulated over week 31

387,353

338.704

131,198,014.77

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

855,353

334.0267

285,710,776.47

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares

1,241,125,412

881,555

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

59,531,560

-

59,531,560

Number of outstanding shares

1,181,593,852

881,555

1,182,475,407

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.




1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31--2024,c4021210

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4021210/2933701.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release w31 2024 (1)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4021210/9fc2512e35c3430b.pdf

EQT Transactions w31 2024

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3322667

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31-2024-302214512.html

