Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 July 2024 and 2 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 387,353 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
29-Jul-24
78,000
337.1891
26,300,749.80
30-Jul-24
77,000
341.8789
26,324,675.30
31-Jul-24
73,372
343.7167
25,219,181.71
01-Aug-24
78,981
346.3867
27,357,967.95
02-Aug-24
80,000
324.943
25,995,440.00
Total accumulated over week 31
387,353
338.704
131,198,014.77
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
855,353
334.0267
285,710,776.47
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares
1,241,125,412
881,555
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
59,531,560
-
59,531,560
Number of outstanding shares
1,181,593,852
881,555
1,182,475,407
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
