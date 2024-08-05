

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The euro recovered to 158.22 against the yen and 0.9354 against the franc, from an early nearly 8-month low of 154.41 and a record low of 0.9210, respectively.



The euro advanced to more than a 7-month high of 1.1008 against the greenback and near a 3-month high of 0.8619 against the pound, off its early lows of 1.0892 and 0.8523, respectively.



The currency is likely to locate resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.12 against the greenback and 0.88 against the pound.



