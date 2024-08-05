

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has recently filed a new lawsuit against OpenAI and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, just months after dropping a similar case against the organization responsible for ChatGPT.



Musk alleges that the company's focus on profit-driven artificial intelligence development has overshadowed the potential benefits for humanity.



is attorney, Marc Toberoff, stated that this lawsuit is much more assertive compared to the previous one. The case, filed in California, outlines Musk's disagreements with Altman and others as a conflict between altruism and greed.



Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later resigned from its board due to differences over its direction, claims that since his departure, OpenAI has become a leader in generative AI. Meanwhile, Musk established a competing startup called xAI, which was valued at $24 billion in May.



In the latest lawsuit, Musk is seeking a court ruling to declare OpenAI's licensing agreement with Microsoft as void, arguing that the language models fall outside the parameters of their collaboration. He is requesting a jury trial, damages to be determined during the trial, and either a complete or partial invalidation of OpenAI's licensing deal with Microsoft. Additionally, he seeks damages based on 'an accounting of all gains, profits, and advantages' that OpenAI accrued from his contributions. A favorable outcome for Musk could disrupt the profitable partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft, as Microsoft has invested $13 billion in the startup in exchange for AI technology integrated into its services.



OpenAI has not commented on the new lawsuit, but in March, they countered Musk's claims by releasing emails suggesting that Musk had supported plans to establish a for-profit entity and a merger that would turn it into Tesla's 'cash cow.' OpenAI previously dismissed Musk's earlier claims as 'incoherent and frivolous' and published a blog post featuring several of Musk's emails from the company's early days, which indicated his recognition of the need for substantial funding to support the computing resources necessary for AI model development.



