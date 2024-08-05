

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $22 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.574 billion from $1.596 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



