

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday reported second-quarter net income of $256.8 million or $0.29 per share, compared to $195.4 million or $0.29 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter were $929.1 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $688.0 million or $1.02 per share last year.



Normalized funds from operations for the quarter were $931.9 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $688.3 million or $1.02 per share.



Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $921.1 million or $1.06 per share, compared to $671.7 million or $1.00 per share last year.



Second-quarter revenues were $1.339 billion, compared to $1.019 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $1.25 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX