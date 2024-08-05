

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM (ACM):



Earnings: $134.27 million in Q3 vs. -$134.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.98 in Q3 vs. -$0.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $159.1 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $4.151 billion in Q3 vs. $3.663 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.55



