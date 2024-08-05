

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



Earnings: -$12.0 million in Q2 vs. -$40.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.0 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $478.2 million in Q2 vs. $476.8 million in the same period last year.



