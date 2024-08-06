

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 280,888 yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in May.



On a yearly basis, household spending sank 1.4 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 1.8 percent slump in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 957,457 yen, up 3.1 percent on year.



