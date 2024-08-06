



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Aug 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Join us for a dynamic two-day learning experience at the ASIA HSE SUMMIT 2024 with industry leaders, policymakers, and HSE experts.Immerse yourself in expert-led sessions that showcase the latest breakthroughs in HSE and learn how to foster a safety-first culture, implement efficient crisis response strategies, advocate for zero-harm initiatives and elevate your understanding of sustainable HSE practices that set new standards for workplace safety.The topics of discussion will include:- Workplace Emergencies Crisis Management & Best Practices for managing risks- Workplace Violence Prevention: strategies to create safe workplace- Ergonomic Excellence: Tackling musculoskeletal disorders (MSDS) in the workplace- Smart Safety Technologies: Integration of AI, IOT, Drones for real-time Monitoring and predictive Safety management- Zero Harm Initiatives: Strategies on achieving mission Zero-Harm- PPE Innovations: Latest advancement in PPE for safety & compliance- Breaking bias: unconscious bias in workplace safety- Advancing ESG and Carbon Neutrality in Industrial operations- Innovative practices for reducing environmental footprints and integrating sustainability into HSE protocols- Practicing the Method R U OK in The Workplace and Crisis ManagementThis is your chance to Revolutionize Your HSE Approaches, Don't miss out - secure your spot now and be part of the change!REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.asiahsesummit.com/requestWEBSITE LINK: https://www.asiahsesummit.comFor any further inquiries, feel free to contact:AMINA: amina@ctasia.com.my | +601161888699MED: medkeita@ctasia.com.my | +60182855877Source: CT Event AsiaCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.