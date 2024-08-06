Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of DecideAI (DCD) on August 5, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DCD/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

DecideAI (DCD) is an open-source ecosystem leveraging blockchain and advanced AI methodologies to create high-quality, specialized LLMs and datasets, empowering industries with tailored, high-performance models.

Introducing DecideAI: The Open-Source Hub for Specialized AI Models and High-Quality Data

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of DecideAI (DCD), an innovative open-source ecosystem designed to democratize access to high-quality, specialized Large Language Models (LLMs) and datasets.

DecideAI is based on the innovative concept discussed by Vitalik Buterin, where AI and blockchain intersect through decentralized market-based RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback). By leveraging blockchain scaling, DecideAI implements RLHF on-chain, ensuring secure, scalable, and advanced AI applications.

It addresses the growing demand for reliable AI models tailored to specific industries, such as healthcare and finance, by leveraging blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and user privacy. DecideAI combines artificial and human intelligence through its unique products-Decide Protocol, Decide ID, and Decide Cortex-to deliver a robust and efficient platform for developing, refining, and accessing advanced AI solutions.

The Decide Protocol offers a comprehensive service for data collection, annotation, model training, refinement, and continuous improvement using Reinforced Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF). This approach ensures that models are accurate, safe, and customized to meet the specific needs of different domains. Decide ID employs a proprietary Proof of Personhood (PoP) methodology to verify contributors' identities and credentials, guaranteeing the quality and traceability of the data used in training. This system not only secures the integrity of the training process but also fosters a specialized workforce that enhances the overall value of the AI models.

Decide ID is a unique identity verification system designed for trustworthy digital engagements. It ensures that every interaction, transaction, or reward reaches a unique, verified entity. For digital platforms, Decide ID guarantees that work done by humans is fulfilled by the correct entity. For communities, it ensures user uniqueness during airdrops, referrals, and monetary transactions, thereby building trust and integrity in the ecosystem. This is achieved through a proprietary methodology called Proof of Personhood (PoP), where individuals provide multiple proofs and complete a unique challenge to acquire verified status.

Decide Cortex provides an accessible platform for developers, businesses, and researchers to utilize pre-trained LLMs and high-quality datasets, available through direct purchase or API endpoints. By making state-of-the-art models readily available and customizable, DecideAI empowers users to build and deploy AI applications that are both performance-driven and cost-effective. Through its commitment to open-source collaboration and continuous improvement, DecideAI aims to set a new standard in the AI industry, prioritizing quality, transparency, and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

About DCD Token

Based on ICP, DCD has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). DCD token distribution is allocated as follows: 22.5% for decentralization SNS swap, 16% for the team, 5% for advisors, 6.685% for pre-seed, 5.165% for seed, 2% for airdrop, and 42.65% for reserve. The DCD token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 5, 2024. Investors who are interested in DCD can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

