

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German maker of kitchen equipment, on Tuesday reported that its profit after tax for the first half grew 10 percent to 117.1 million euros, and earnings per share also rose 10 percent to 10.30 euros.



The Group's EBIT for the period improved by 10 percent to 149.0 million euros from 136.0 million euros, and EBIT margin rose to 25.6 percent from 24.3 percent.



For the half year, sales revenues rose by 4 percent to 581.2 million euros from last year's 560.8 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, Rational confirmed its growth forecast for sales revenues in the mid to high single-digit percentage range. Also, the company said it anticipates an EBIT margin in the upper part of the current forecast range, indicating a slight improvement over the previous year.



