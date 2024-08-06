Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, has released new findings from its study "The New Imperative: Digital IDs," which unveil how companies worldwide assess their revenue transformation after digital ID implementation. These findings also highlight the use cases where the digital ID adoption will have the most notable effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805603877/en/

Regula's study uncovers how companies globally evaluate revenue transformation post-digital ID implementation, with an overwhelmingly positive outlook. (Graphic: Regula)

Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Regula to conduct "The New Imperative: Digital IDs" study, underlines that most respondents, 89%, anticipate a positive impact on revenue from the adoption of digital IDs. Specifically, 32% of businesses anticipate a 20%-29% rise in revenue, 23% foresee a 10%-19% increase, 16% predict a boost of over 30%, and 18% expect up to a 10% growth.

Interestingly, the Middle East seems to be more optimistic about adopting digital IDs. Only 4% of respondents in this region think that there will be no significant change in revenue, which is much lower than the global rate (10%) or the one in Europe, where 13% of businesses do not expect any change.

The most promising areas

"The New Imperative: Digital IDs" study indicates that the benefits from digital ID implementation will be most noticeable and yield the fastest results in the following top five use cases:

online financial transactions (46% of respondents globally);

online account opening (38%);

eCommerce transactions (33%);

eGovernment services (32%);

remote customer onboarding (31%).

The Forrester Consulting study underlines: "These results highlight a significant expectation that digital IDs will enhance efficiency, security, and user experience in sectors where identity verification plays a crucial role in transaction security and customer trust."

Regional Differences

For the region of North America, the most significant effect is expected to be experienced with online financial transactions (51%), online account opening (39%), remote customer onboarding (36%), and eCommerce transactions (35%). All of these rates are higher than the global. Interestingly, the region is rather more inclined to enhance age verification through digital IDs, with 21% expecting to see improvements in this use case (globally, this rate is 19%, and in the Middle East it is 14%).

In Europe, businesses share the global expectations. Thus, 44% anticipate seeing positive changes in online financial transactions, 38% in online account opening, 36% in eGovernment services, 30% in remote customer onboarding, and 29% in mobile device access. Europe seems to be more determined to improve eGovernment services: 36% of respondents here (compared to 32% globally) expect to benefit from adopting digital IDs.

In the Middle East, the study respondents express their expectations to see improvements in online financial transactions (44%) and online account opening (35%), though these rates are slightly lower than global. More than the other regions, the Middle East expects to see positive changes in workplace access and remote work (30%, compared to 25% global and 24% in Europe and North America), and healthcare services access (26% compared to 15% global and 9% in Europe).

"Businesses are shifting their approach to identity verification. Once merely a legal requirement or a commodity, it has now become a technological advancement and a strategic imperative. Our study shows that companies worldwide see the transformative potential of digital IDs to boost revenue, enhance security, and improve user experience. As we innovate and deliver advanced identity verification solutions, we are dedicated to helping businesses unlock these benefits and thrive in the digital era," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

If you are interested in getting more insights from the study, "The New Imperative: Digital IDs," please download a complimentary copy from the Regula website.

Additional resources:

42% of companies globally are ready to implement Digital ID

Digital IDs are not going to replace physical documents

Regional expectations for digital ID fraud reduction

EU Digital Identity Wallet: Exploring Its Current Potential

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805603877/en/

Contacts:

Kristina ks@regulaforensics.com