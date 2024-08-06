

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for June. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.7 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.6 percent decline in May.



Half an hour later, retail sales data is due from Switzerland. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.5 percent annually in June after a 0.4 percent gain in May.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial production and foreign trade data for June.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's HCOB construction PMI data for July.



At 4.30 am ET, the UK construction PMI data is due. The construction index is expected to rise to 52.7 in July from 52.2 in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales figures for June. Sales are forecast to drop 0.1 percent on month, offsetting the 0.1 percent rise in May.



