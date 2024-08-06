DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 05 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8000 GBP1.5460 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7460 GBP1.5020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7727 GBP1.5228

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,512,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,123 1.7840 XDUB 08:58:17 00029129364TRDU1 4,348 1.7760 XDUB 09:46:00 00029129410TRDU1 2,159 1.7760 XDUB 09:50:46 00029129416TRDU1 2,211 1.7740 XDUB 10:16:54 00029129482TRDU1 2,209 1.7740 XDUB 10:32:50 00029129523TRDU1 2,238 1.7740 XDUB 10:43:32 00029129533TRDU1 2,167 1.7680 XDUB 11:25:10 00029129631TRDU1 2,061 1.7680 XDUB 11:25:10 00029129630TRDU1 2,153 1.7640 XDUB 11:47:57 00029129712TRDU1 2,122 1.7620 XDUB 12:04:39 00029129732TRDU1 2,270 1.7620 XDUB 12:27:02 00029129890TRDU1 2,100 1.7640 XDUB 12:50:54 00029130058TRDU1 2,089 1.7580 XDUB 12:57:49 00029130208TRDU1 2,177 1.7540 XDUB 13:18:04 00029130366TRDU1 2,385 1.7460 XDUB 13:35:03 00029130561TRDU1 2,203 1.7460 XDUB 14:01:15 00029130700TRDU1 2,272 1.7540 XDUB 14:08:40 00029130732TRDU1 2,281 1.7480 XDUB 14:23:13 00029130800TRDU1 4,253 1.7540 XDUB 14:40:50 00029130927TRDU1 2,266 1.7680 XDUB 14:48:57 00029130950TRDU1 2,196 1.7780 XDUB 15:07:36 00029131052TRDU1 2,092 1.7780 XDUB 15:07:36 00029131051TRDU1 2,141 1.7820 XDUB 15:21:12 00029131073TRDU1 2,088 1.7980 XDUB 15:40:21 00029131130TRDU1 2,177 1.7960 XDUB 15:40:30 00029131131TRDU1 2,203 1.7980 XDUB 15:55:25 00029131162TRDU1 1,792 1.8000 XDUB 16:11:30 00029131188TRDU1 450 1.8000 XDUB 16:11:30 00029131187TRDU1 941 1.7980 XDUB 16:16:49 00029131232TRDU1 1,538 1.7980 XDUB 16:16:49 00029131231TRDU1 4,265 1.7980 XDUB 16:20:05 00029131235TRDU1 30 1.7980 XDUB 16:20:05 00029131234TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,508 1.5260 XLON 08:52:12 00029129357TRDU1 1,434 1.5260 XLON 08:52:12 00029129358TRDU1 862 1.5260 XLON 08:52:12 00029129359TRDU1 532 1.5260 XLON 08:52:12 00029129360TRDU1 1,424 1.5240 XLON 09:22:25 00029129386TRDU1 1,382 1.5220 XLON 09:53:41 00029129422TRDU1 1,323 1.5220 XLON 10:40:56 00029129530TRDU1 1,464 1.5180 XLON 11:02:25 00029129580TRDU1 1,316 1.5160 XLON 11:25:10 00029129629TRDU1 1,354 1.5140 XLON 12:11:35 00029129834TRDU1 1,415 1.5140 XLON 12:50:54 00029130059TRDU1 1,309 1.5080 XLON 13:08:10 00029130308TRDU1 1,401 1.5020 XLON 13:44:19 00029130629TRDU1 1,527 1.5080 XLON 14:08:40 00029130733TRDU1 2,583 1.5060 XLON 14:40:57 00029130928TRDU1 1,390 1.5240 XLON 15:07:57 00029131054TRDU1 1,505 1.5240 XLON 15:07:57 00029131053TRDU1 2,973 1.5440 XLON 15:40:30 00029131132TRDU1 1,522 1.5440 XLON 15:57:26 00029131164TRDU1 1,776 1.5460 XLON 16:26:36 00029131252TRDU1

