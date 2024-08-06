Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
06.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
06 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 05 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8000     GBP1.5460 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7460     GBP1.5020 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7727     GBP1.5228

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,512,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,123      1.7840        XDUB     08:58:17      00029129364TRDU1 
4,348      1.7760        XDUB     09:46:00      00029129410TRDU1 
2,159      1.7760        XDUB     09:50:46      00029129416TRDU1 
2,211      1.7740        XDUB     10:16:54      00029129482TRDU1 
2,209      1.7740        XDUB     10:32:50      00029129523TRDU1 
2,238      1.7740        XDUB     10:43:32      00029129533TRDU1 
2,167      1.7680        XDUB     11:25:10      00029129631TRDU1 
2,061      1.7680        XDUB     11:25:10      00029129630TRDU1 
2,153      1.7640        XDUB     11:47:57      00029129712TRDU1 
2,122      1.7620        XDUB     12:04:39      00029129732TRDU1 
2,270      1.7620        XDUB     12:27:02      00029129890TRDU1 
2,100      1.7640        XDUB     12:50:54      00029130058TRDU1 
2,089      1.7580        XDUB     12:57:49      00029130208TRDU1 
2,177      1.7540        XDUB     13:18:04      00029130366TRDU1 
2,385      1.7460        XDUB     13:35:03      00029130561TRDU1 
2,203      1.7460        XDUB     14:01:15      00029130700TRDU1 
2,272      1.7540        XDUB     14:08:40      00029130732TRDU1 
2,281      1.7480        XDUB     14:23:13      00029130800TRDU1 
4,253      1.7540        XDUB     14:40:50      00029130927TRDU1 
2,266      1.7680        XDUB     14:48:57      00029130950TRDU1 
2,196      1.7780        XDUB     15:07:36      00029131052TRDU1 
2,092      1.7780        XDUB     15:07:36      00029131051TRDU1 
2,141      1.7820        XDUB     15:21:12      00029131073TRDU1 
2,088      1.7980        XDUB     15:40:21      00029131130TRDU1 
2,177      1.7960        XDUB     15:40:30      00029131131TRDU1 
2,203      1.7980        XDUB     15:55:25      00029131162TRDU1 
1,792      1.8000        XDUB     16:11:30      00029131188TRDU1 
450       1.8000        XDUB     16:11:30      00029131187TRDU1 
941       1.7980        XDUB     16:16:49      00029131232TRDU1 
1,538      1.7980        XDUB     16:16:49      00029131231TRDU1 
4,265      1.7980        XDUB     16:20:05      00029131235TRDU1 
30        1.7980        XDUB     16:20:05      00029131234TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,508      1.5260        XLON     08:52:12      00029129357TRDU1 
1,434      1.5260        XLON     08:52:12      00029129358TRDU1 
862       1.5260        XLON     08:52:12      00029129359TRDU1 
532       1.5260        XLON     08:52:12      00029129360TRDU1 
1,424      1.5240        XLON     09:22:25      00029129386TRDU1 
1,382      1.5220        XLON     09:53:41      00029129422TRDU1 
1,323      1.5220        XLON     10:40:56      00029129530TRDU1 
1,464      1.5180        XLON     11:02:25      00029129580TRDU1 
1,316      1.5160        XLON     11:25:10      00029129629TRDU1 
1,354      1.5140        XLON     12:11:35      00029129834TRDU1 
1,415      1.5140        XLON     12:50:54      00029130059TRDU1 
1,309      1.5080        XLON     13:08:10      00029130308TRDU1 
1,401      1.5020        XLON     13:44:19      00029130629TRDU1 
1,527      1.5080        XLON     14:08:40      00029130733TRDU1 
2,583      1.5060        XLON     14:40:57      00029130928TRDU1 
1,390      1.5240        XLON     15:07:57      00029131054TRDU1 
1,505      1.5240        XLON     15:07:57      00029131053TRDU1 
2,973      1.5440        XLON     15:40:30      00029131132TRDU1 
1,522      1.5440        XLON     15:57:26      00029131164TRDU1 
1,776      1.5460        XLON     16:26:36      00029131252TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338635 
EQS News ID:  1961397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961397&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

