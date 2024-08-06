Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
06.08.24
08:00 Uhr
3,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 5 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            85,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            347.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            326.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            333.0944p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 455,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,590,674

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 333.0944

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
799                330        08:13:53          00070900659TRLO0      XLON 
859                332.5       08:17:25          00070900811TRLO0      XLON 
700                332.5       08:18:32          00070900891TRLO0      XLON 
123                332.5       08:18:32          00070900890TRLO0      XLON 
859                333        08:18:32          00070900889TRLO0      XLON 
754                332        08:20:00          00070900952TRLO0      XLON 
93                330.5       08:20:09          00070900953TRLO0      XLON 
832                330.5       08:28:57          00070901228TRLO0      XLON 
585                329        08:31:14          00070901284TRLO0      XLON 
225                329        08:31:14          00070901283TRLO0      XLON 
780                332.5       08:43:32          00070902014TRLO0      XLON 
913                331.5       08:43:32          00070902015TRLO0      XLON 
792                333.5       08:50:30          00070902367TRLO0      XLON 
57                333.5       08:50:30          00070902366TRLO0      XLON 
774                333.5       08:50:30          00070902365TRLO0      XLON 
537                333.5       08:50:30          00070902370TRLO0      XLON 
266                333.5       08:50:30          00070902369TRLO0      XLON 
709                333.5       08:50:30          00070902371TRLO0      XLON 
660                336.5       09:07:50          00070902824TRLO0      XLON 
111                336.5       09:07:50          00070902823TRLO0      XLON 
386                337.5       09:11:49          00070902950TRLO0      XLON 
392                337.5       09:11:49          00070902949TRLO0      XLON 
794                337        09:11:49          00070902951TRLO0      XLON 
775                336.5       09:18:46          00070903105TRLO0      XLON 
177                335.5       09:19:31          00070903124TRLO0      XLON 
662                335.5       09:25:07          00070903243TRLO0      XLON 
921                335.5       09:25:07          00070903242TRLO0      XLON 
766                335        09:30:07          00070903343TRLO0      XLON 
774                336        09:34:08          00070903409TRLO0      XLON 
847                335.5       09:34:25          00070903413TRLO0      XLON 
25                334.5       09:35:34          00070903436TRLO0      XLON 
3                 334.5       09:35:47          00070903438TRLO0      XLON 
774                334.5       09:37:28          00070903497TRLO0      XLON 
22                334.5       09:37:28          00070903496TRLO0      XLON 
793                334.5       09:37:28          00070903498TRLO0      XLON 
6                 334        09:49:25          00070903760TRLO0      XLON 
252                334        09:52:41          00070903885TRLO0      XLON 
600                334        09:52:41          00070903884TRLO0      XLON 
330                333        09:53:15          00070903905TRLO0      XLON 
500                333        09:53:15          00070903904TRLO0      XLON 
561                332        09:54:19          00070903949TRLO0      XLON 
185                332        09:54:19          00070903948TRLO0      XLON 
372                331        10:05:45          00070904197TRLO0      XLON 
654                331        10:05:45          00070904196TRLO0      XLON 
698                330.5       10:07:59          00070904238TRLO0      XLON 
97                330.5       10:07:59          00070904237TRLO0      XLON 
556                331.5       10:19:43          00070904749TRLO0      XLON 
241                331.5       10:19:43          00070904748TRLO0      XLON 
231                330.5       10:24:46          00070904860TRLO0      XLON 
632                330.5       10:24:46          00070904859TRLO0      XLON 
110                330.5       10:30:07          00070905126TRLO0      XLON 
600                330.5       10:30:07          00070905125TRLO0      XLON 
270                330        10:36:48          00070905495TRLO0      XLON 
599                330        10:36:48          00070905494TRLO0      XLON 
730                329        10:37:40          00070905550TRLO0      XLON 
4                 329        10:37:40          00070905549TRLO0      XLON 
22                327.5       10:44:54          00070905815TRLO0      XLON 
796                328        10:44:54          00070905816TRLO0      XLON 
721                327        10:55:10          00070906074TRLO0      XLON 
226                327.5       10:55:10          00070906073TRLO0      XLON 
475                327.5       10:55:10          00070906072TRLO0      XLON 
150                327.5       10:55:10          00070906071TRLO0      XLON 
828                328        11:05:19          00070906223TRLO0      XLON 
794                328        11:05:19          00070906222TRLO0      XLON 
717                326.5       11:06:42          00070906257TRLO0      XLON 
711                326.5       11:06:42          00070906256TRLO0      XLON 
818                326        11:09:57          00070906288TRLO0      XLON 
766                326        11:09:57          00070906287TRLO0      XLON 
867                326        11:10:27          00070906309TRLO0      XLON 
10                326        11:10:27          00070906308TRLO0      XLON 
761                327        11:13:55          00070906360TRLO0      XLON 
88                326.5       11:24:10          00070906551TRLO0      XLON 
723                326.5       11:24:10          00070906550TRLO0      XLON 
858                327.5       11:31:27          00070906662TRLO0      XLON 
762                328        11:40:02          00070906807TRLO0      XLON 
41                328        11:40:02          00070906806TRLO0      XLON 
776                328        11:52:50          00070907212TRLO0      XLON 
217                328        12:02:49          00070907400TRLO0      XLON 
593                328        12:02:49          00070907399TRLO0      XLON 
780                328        12:05:56          00070907437TRLO0      XLON 
738                328        12:05:56          00070907438TRLO0      XLON 
239                328        12:08:53          00070907490TRLO0      XLON 
529                328        12:08:53          00070907489TRLO0      XLON 
704                328        12:10:08          00070907504TRLO0      XLON 
867                327        12:10:55          00070907538TRLO0      XLON 
167                328.5       12:15:08          00070907641TRLO0      XLON 
243                328.5       12:15:08          00070907640TRLO0      XLON 
457                328        12:15:35          00070907667TRLO0      XLON 
214                328        12:15:35          00070907666TRLO0      XLON 
46                328        12:15:35          00070907665TRLO0      XLON 
46                329.5       12:21:44          00070907734TRLO0      XLON 
46                329.5       12:21:58          00070907738TRLO0      XLON 
50                329.5       12:21:58          00070907739TRLO0      XLON 
143                328.5       12:29:13          00070907831TRLO0      XLON 
74                328.5       12:31:50          00070907892TRLO0      XLON 
754                328        12:32:30          00070907904TRLO0      XLON 
22                328        12:40:31          00070908091TRLO0      XLON 
484                328        12:40:31          00070908090TRLO0      XLON 
236                328        12:40:32          00070908092TRLO0      XLON 
289                327        12:41:03          00070908119TRLO0      XLON 
277                327        12:41:03          00070908118TRLO0      XLON 
159                327        12:41:03          00070908117TRLO0      XLON 
245                326.5       12:42:56          00070908152TRLO0      XLON 
592                326.5       12:42:56          00070908151TRLO0      XLON 
774                326.5       12:48:44          00070908265TRLO0      XLON 
802                326        12:57:10          00070908589TRLO0      XLON 
54                326        12:57:10          00070908588TRLO0      XLON 
52                327.5       13:02:08          00070908720TRLO0      XLON 
52                327.5       13:02:30          00070908722TRLO0      XLON 
165                328.5       13:03:08          00070908727TRLO0      XLON 
100                328.5       13:03:08          00070908726TRLO0      XLON 
857                328        13:12:37          00070908928TRLO0      XLON 
791                328.5       13:26:13          00070909351TRLO0      XLON 
72                328.5       13:26:15          00070909358TRLO0      XLON 
9                 329        13:27:18          00070909380TRLO0      XLON 
36                329        13:27:18          00070909381TRLO0      XLON 
795                328.5       13:27:28          00070909390TRLO0      XLON 
628                327        13:29:02          00070909463TRLO0      XLON 
135                327        13:29:02          00070909462TRLO0      XLON 
704                326        13:29:29          00070909508TRLO0      XLON 
526                327.5       13:44:34          00070910029TRLO0      XLON 
277                327.5       13:44:34          00070910028TRLO0      XLON 
115                328        13:55:19          00070910209TRLO0      XLON 
300                328        13:55:19          00070910208TRLO0      XLON 
375                328        13:55:19          00070910207TRLO0      XLON 
405                331        14:07:55          00070910530TRLO0      XLON 
113                331        14:16:12          00070910670TRLO0      XLON 
89                331        14:16:12          00070910674TRLO0      XLON 
594                331        14:16:12          00070910673TRLO0      XLON 
828                331        14:16:12          00070910672TRLO0      XLON 
865                331        14:16:12          00070910671TRLO0      XLON 
474                331.5       14:29:08          00070910936TRLO0      XLON 
303                331.5       14:29:08          00070910935TRLO0      XLON 
190                331        14:29:48          00070910947TRLO0      XLON 
184                331        14:30:02          00070910956TRLO0      XLON 
568                331        14:30:02          00070910955TRLO0      XLON 
87                331        14:30:02          00070910959TRLO0      XLON 
3                 331        14:30:02          00070910958TRLO0      XLON 
750                331        14:30:02          00070910957TRLO0      XLON 
126                330        14:35:34          00070911100TRLO0      XLON 
262                330        14:35:34          00070911099TRLO0      XLON 
435                330        14:35:34          00070911098TRLO0      XLON 
162                329        14:44:08          00070911254TRLO0      XLON 
183                329        14:44:08          00070911253TRLO0      XLON 
60                335        14:53:11          00070911527TRLO0      XLON 
887                335        14:53:11          00070911526TRLO0      XLON 
920                334.5       14:53:12          00070911528TRLO0      XLON 
2                 334        14:53:47          00070911570TRLO0      XLON 
651                334        14:53:47          00070911569TRLO0      XLON 
197                334        14:53:47          00070911568TRLO0      XLON 
87                333        15:00:08          00070911747TRLO0      XLON 
1031               339        15:06:23          00070912335TRLO0      XLON 
426                337        15:10:55          00070912463TRLO0      XLON 
452                337        15:10:55          00070912462TRLO0      XLON 
434                338.5       15:17:08          00070912842TRLO0      XLON 
302                338.5       15:22:37          00070913109TRLO0      XLON 
302                338.5       15:22:37          00070913112TRLO0      XLON 
150                338.5       15:22:37          00070913111TRLO0      XLON 
150                338.5       15:22:37          00070913110TRLO0      XLON 
118                338.5       15:22:37          00070913113TRLO0      XLON 
492                337.5       15:29:44          00070913420TRLO0      XLON 
300                337.5       15:29:44          00070913419TRLO0      XLON 
1                 337.5       15:29:44          00070913418TRLO0      XLON 
253                341        15:40:29          00070914018TRLO0      XLON 
600                341        15:40:29          00070914017TRLO0      XLON 
720                340.5       15:40:31          00070914028TRLO0      XLON 
190                341        15:44:08          00070914361TRLO0      XLON 
395                342        15:46:38          00070914455TRLO0      XLON 
185                342        15:46:57          00070914465TRLO0      XLON 
150                342        15:46:57          00070914464TRLO0      XLON 
795                341.5       15:47:10          00070914469TRLO0      XLON 
574                341        15:48:01          00070914508TRLO0      XLON 
225                341        15:48:01          00070914507TRLO0      XLON 
35                341        15:48:01          00070914506TRLO0      XLON 
47                342.5       15:53:59          00070914851TRLO0      XLON 
56                342.5       15:53:59          00070914850TRLO0      XLON 
132                342.5       15:53:59          00070914849TRLO0      XLON 
244                342.5       15:53:59          00070914847TRLO0      XLON 
27                343        15:55:43          00070914902TRLO0      XLON 
49                343        15:55:43          00070914901TRLO0      XLON 
58                343        15:55:43          00070914900TRLO0      XLON 
137                343        15:55:43          00070914898TRLO0      XLON 
726                342        15:55:53          00070914921TRLO0      XLON 
771                342        15:55:59          00070914930TRLO0      XLON 
150                342        15:58:10          00070915007TRLO0      XLON 
150                342        15:58:10          00070915006TRLO0      XLON 
74                342        15:59:42          00070915066TRLO0      XLON 
100                342        15:59:42          00070915065TRLO0      XLON 
575                341.5       16:01:07          00070915107TRLO0      XLON 
134                341.5       16:01:07          00070915108TRLO0      XLON 
309                341        16:01:50          00070915204TRLO0      XLON 
127                341        16:01:50          00070915205TRLO0      XLON 
79                341        16:01:57          00070915212TRLO0      XLON 
261                341        16:01:59          00070915231TRLO0      XLON 
706                344        16:08:12          00070915857TRLO0      XLON 
36                346        16:10:20          00070916098TRLO0      XLON 
225                346        16:10:20          00070916097TRLO0      XLON 
300                346        16:10:20          00070916096TRLO0      XLON 
150                346        16:10:20          00070916095TRLO0      XLON 
350                347        16:12:02          00070916379TRLO0      XLON 
625                346.5       16:12:16          00070916388TRLO0      XLON 
221                346.5       16:12:16          00070916387TRLO0      XLON 
955                346.5       16:13:31          00070916499TRLO0      XLON 
1456               347        16:13:31          00070916500TRLO0      XLON 
342                346        16:20:03          00070917261TRLO0      XLON 
277                346        16:20:03          00070917260TRLO0      XLON 
72                346        16:20:04          00070917263TRLO0      XLON 
128                346        16:20:04          00070917262TRLO0      XLON 
228                346        16:20:06          00070917276TRLO0      XLON 
511                345.5       16:20:23          00070917315TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338632 
EQS News ID:  1961381 
 
