

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Workplace Group plc (IWG.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the group for the six months ended 30th June 2024 was $16 million or 1.5 cents per share compared to a loss of $75 million or 7.5 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the period was $44 million compared to a loss of $87 million in the previous year.



Revenue for the period was $1.84 billion, unchanged from the prior year.



The company's board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 0.43 cents per share for 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 September 2024.



The company is confident that both 2024 EBITDA and net financial debt will align with management's expectations, which have remained unchanged since the the first-quarter trading update on May 7, 2024.



