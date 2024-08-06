Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A3D4V6 | ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 | Ticker-Symbol: X5Z1
Silverfin announces partnership with MYOB to deliver cloud-first solution to ANZ accounting firms as the industry embraces AI and compliance automation

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-first accounting and compliance solution Silverfin has today announced a 10-year exclusive partnership with MYOB, a leading business management platform in Australia and New Zealand. Now with presence in 15 countries, this strategic collaboration marks a significant step in Silverfin's commitment to global expansion, bringing cloud-first, AI-powered post accounting solutions to new markets.

Silverfin Logo

Silverfin will enhance MYOB's cloud offering through the integration of its advanced financial reporting, work papers, and AI-driven advisory tools into MYOB's platform where they will be tailored specifically to meet the compliance and regulatory needs of the Australian market.

This partnership highlights Silverfin's commitment to revolutionising accounting compliance globally, enabling more markets to benefit from access to its cutting-edge, cloud-first technology.

Silverfin CEO, Lisa Miles-Heal, said: "Artificial Intelligence will transform client accounting compliance and advisory - from enhancing data accuracy, to providing forecasting analytics and actionable insights, automated file reviews and faster identification of errors and irregularities. At Silverfin, we're committed to humanising these digital advancements and ensuring the accountant of the future remains relevant and respected. Through our partnership with MYOB, we are supercharging performance today and shaping the future for accountants across Australia."

With Silverfin integrated into MYOB's offering, features will include a centralised data hub that integrates seamlessly with other accounting software platforms, an AI assistant for automated file reviews, an insights and analytics tool for trend identification and client benchmarking, and in-product collaboration capabilities to ensure a single source of truth for client files, actions, and reviews.

MYOB CEO, Paul Robson, said: "We are incredibly excited about partnering with Silverfin to accelerate our delivery of a fully integrated, cloud-first suite of solutions for accounting professionals across Australia. Silverfin is a true leader in technology-driven accounting solutions backed by a strong track record. Our partnership will deliver leading innovation that empowers local accountants with a comprehensive solution that will help them to deliver exceptional client services and really thrive in a digital age."

This strategic partnership is a further proof point for Silverfin's global relevance and its ability to deliver next generation solutions that accelerate the growth and success of accountants around the world. By joining forces with MYOB, Silverfin continues to pursue its goal of empowering accountants to enhance the performance of over one million end businesses.

For more information, please contact:

Lara Businaro, Marketing Manager
lara.businaro@silverfin.com
+44 (0) 7931454733

About Silverfin

Silverfin is a modern, cloud-first SaaS platform that significantly enhances client accounting processes. Founded in Belgium in 2013 and acquired by Visma in 2023, it has over 180 team members across the UK and Europe and delivers solutions to over 900 leading accounting firms (including all of the Big 4) across 15 countries. Silverfin improves the efficiency, quality and profitability of compliance services, supports impactful advisory conversations with live client files and connected data and, since 2021, has operationalised AI to increase the value accountants deliver. For more information, visit silverfin.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About MYOB

MYOB is a leading business management platform with a core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. MYOB delivers end-to-end business, financial and accounting solutions direct to businesses employing between 0 and 1000 employees, alongside a network of accountants, bookkeepers and consultants. For more information visit myob.com or follow MYOB on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475767/Silverfin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silverfin-announces-partnership-with-myob-to-deliver-cloud-first-solution-to-anz-accounting-firms-as-the-industry-embraces-ai-and-compliance-automation-302214734.html

