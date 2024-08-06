

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.1008 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.0926.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8489 from an early high of 1.8314.



The kiwi dropped to 0.5919 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day high of 0.5980.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the aussie, 1.88 against the euro and 0.58 against the greenback.



