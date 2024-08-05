SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 29, 2024.

"We witnessed strengthening demand for hard disk drive (HDD) media technology upgrades during the second quarter, and our team in Singapore provided solid execution, which led to revenues well ahead of expectations," commented Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. "Today's media upgrade initiatives, including those in support of the HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) technology transitions now underway, demonstrate Intevac's critical role within the HDD ecosystem. Our flagship 200 Lean® is the world's leading platform for media production, both today and for the years to come, providing strong visibility for a solid base of business as we drive incremental growth with our groundbreaking TRIO platform, which will serve multiple markets, including the display cover glass coating market. We are now in the process of qualifying our first TRIO system, which has been successfully installed at a new customer facility in Asia and is currently demonstrating the benefits of its modular and flexible design. Our focus is now on completing the field qualification and securing initial orders. Strong collections in the quarter drove an increase in total cash, restricted cash, and investments to over $70 million at quarter-end, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to maintain the strength of the balance sheet while still aggressively pursuing the strong growth opportunities ahead. Overall, an excellent quarter for Intevac across all fronts."

($ Millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results Net Revenues $ 14.5 $ 14.5 $ 10.3 $ 10.3 Operating Loss $ (3.3 ) $ (3.3 ) $ (5.5 ) $ (5.5 ) Net Loss $ (3.3 ) $ (3.3 ) $ (4.9 ) $ (4.9 ) Net Loss per Share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.19 )

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results GAAP Results Non-GAAP Results Net Revenues $ 24.2 $ 24.2 $ 21.8 $ 21.8 Operating Loss $ (7.7 ) $ (7.7 ) $ (9.9 ) $ (9.9 ) Net Loss $ (4.9 ) $ (6.0 ) $ (8.8 ) $ (9.1 ) Net Loss per Share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.35 ) Intevac's non-GAAP adjusted results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial table included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Revenues were $14.5 million, compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, and consisted of HDD upgrades, spares and service. Gross margin was 38.2%, compared to 24.9% in the second quarter of 2023. Operating expenses were $8.8 million, compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The operating loss was $3.3 million compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The net loss for the quarter was $3.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Order backlog was $42.5 million on June 29, 2024, compared to $53.1 million on March 30, 2024, and $58.2 million on July 1, 2023. Backlog at June 29, 2024 and at March 30, 2024 did not include any 200 Lean HDD systems. Backlog at July 1, 2023 included two 200 Lean HDD systems.

The Company ended the quarter with $70.4 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $111.7 million in tangible book value.

First Six Months 2024 Summary

Revenues were $24.2 million, compared to first-half 2023 revenues of $21.8 million, and consisted of HDD upgrades, spares and service. Gross margin was 40.4%, compared to 33.4% in the first six months of 2023. Operating expenses were $17.5 million, compared to $17.2 million in the first six months of 2023. The net loss was $4.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intevac's non-GAAP results exclude the impact, where applicable, of discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP results to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance in light of business objectives and for planning purposes. These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Intevac believes these measures enhance investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management and facilitate comparisons of this period's results with prior periods. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform supports the majority of the world's capacity for HDD disk media production, as well as all technology upgrade initiatives currently underway in support of next-generation HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) media. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional markets with our groundbreaking TRIO platform, which enables high-value coatings to be deployed cost-effectively on an array of glass displays and other substrates, including for consumer devices.

For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

200 Lean® is a registered trademark of Intevac, Inc. and TRIO is a trademark of Intevac, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms "may," "believes," "projects," "expects," or "anticipates," and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company's revenue growth potential and future financial performance. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, global macroeconomic conditions and supply chain challenges including shipment delays, availability of components, and freight, logistics and other disruptions, and changes in market dynamics that could change the forecasts and delivery schedules for both our systems and upgrades, each of which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company's stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Intevac does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement.

INTEVAC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 14,526 $ 10,301 $ 24,156 $ 21,843 Gross profit 5,548 2,570 9,752 7,289 Gross margin 38.2 % 24.9 % 40.4 % 33.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 3,511 3,647 7,880 7,620 Selling, general and administrative 5,308 4,375 9,588 9,575 Total operating expenses 8,819 8,022 17,468 17,195 Total operating loss (3,271 ) (5,452 ) (7,716 ) (9,906 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 759 650 2,979 1,322 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (2,512 ) (4,802 ) (4,737 ) (8,584 ) Provision for income taxes 751 116 1,227 502 Net loss from continuing operations (3,263 ) (4,918 ) (5,964 ) (9,086 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 40 1,095 317 Net loss $ (3,263 ) $ (4,878 ) $ (4,869 ) $ (8,769 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Basic and diluted - discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Basic and diluted - net loss $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 26,668 26,032 26,595 25,907

INTEVAC, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (see Note) ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 64,783 $ 68,846 Accounts receivable, net 17,592 18,613 Inventories 45,561 43,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,421 2,123 Total current assets 130,357 133,377 Long-term investments 4,919 2,687 Restricted cash 700 700 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,626 7,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,839 7,658 Intangible assets, net 885 954 Other long-term assets 2,643 3,466 Total assets $ 153,969 $ 156,506 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current operating lease liabilities $ 1,202 $ 1,008 Accounts payable 4,417 5,800 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 3,959 3,475 Other accrued liabilities 2,487 1,820 Customer advances 21,629 20,407 Total current liabilities 33,694 32,510 Non-current liabilities Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,197 6,976 Customer advances 1,482 1,482 Other non-current liabilities 7 21 Total non-current liabilities 7,686 8,479 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.001 par value) 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 212,315 210,320 Treasury stock, at cost (29,551 ) (29,551 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 42 97 Accumulated deficit (70,244 ) (65,375 ) Total stockholders' equity 112,589 115,517 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 153,969 $ 156,506 Note: Amounts as of December 30, 2023 are derived from the December 30, 2023 audited consolidated financial statements

INTEVAC, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Non-GAAP Loss from Operations Reported operating loss (GAAP basis) $ (3,271 ) $ (5,452 ) $ (7,716 ) $ (9,906 ) Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (3,271 ) $ (5,452 ) $ (7,716 ) $ (9,906 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss Reported net loss (GAAP basis) $ (3,263 ) $ (4,878 ) $ (4,869 ) $ (8,769 ) Discontinued operations1 - (40 ) (1,095 ) (317 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (3,263 ) $ (4,918 ) $ (5,964 ) $ (9,086 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share Reported net loss per diluted share (GAAP basis) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations1 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares 26,668 26,032 26,595 25,907 1 The amount represents discontinued operations of the Photonics business that was sold on December 30, 2021.

