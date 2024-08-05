DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Revenue grew 27% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to $678 million

US commercial highlights US commercial revenue grew 55% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter to $159 million US commercial customer count grew 83% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to 295 customers US commercial remaining deal value ("RDV") grew 103% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter

US government revenue grew 24% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter to $278 million

Commercial revenue grew 33% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter to $307 million

Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter to $371 million

Closed 27 deals over $10 million

Customer count grew 41% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP net income of $134 million, representing a 20% margin

GAAP income from operations of $105 million, representing a 16% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $254 million, representing a margin of 37%

Rule of 40 score of 64%

GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") grew 500% year-over-year to $0.06

Adjusted EPS grew 80% year-over-year to $0.09

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities of $4.0 billion

Cash from operations of $144 million, representing a 21% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $149 million, representing a 22% margin

Q2 2024 Financial Summary

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Second Quarter Amount Revenue $ 678,134 Year-over-year growth 27 % Amount Margin Income from Operations $ 105,339 16 % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 253,567 37 % Cash from Operations $ 144,187 21 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 148,660 22 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 134,126 20 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 221,408 Adjusted EBITDA $ 261,623 39 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.06 Adjusted EPS, Diluted $ 0.09

Outlook

For Q3 2024, we expect:

Revenue of between $697 - $701 million.

Adjusted income from operations of between $233 - $237 million.

For full year 2024:

We are raising our revenue guidance to between $2.742 - $2.750 billion.

We are raising our US commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $672 million, representing a growth rate of at least 47%.

We are raising our adjusted income from operations guidance to between $966 - $974 million.

We continue to expect adjusted free cash flow of between $800 million - $1 billion.

And we continue to expect GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Earnings Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding potential eligibility or inclusion in market indices, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO's letter:

Total contract value ("TCV") is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value ("ACV") closed is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value ("RDV") is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers' financial condition, including the consideration of such customers' ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606-Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

The term "Strategic Commercial Contracts" is as defined in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2024.

The term "Rule of 40" refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast and our CEO's letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir's business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir's control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 678,134 $ 533,317 $ 1,312,472 $ 1,058,503 Cost of revenue (1) 128,562 106,899 244,818 214,544 Gross profit 549,572 426,418 1,067,654 843,959 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 196,809 184,163 389,986 371,256 Research and development (1) 108,781 99,533 218,821 189,633 General and administrative (1) 138,643 132,648 272,627 268,881 Total operating expenses 444,233 416,344 881,434 829,770 Income from operations 105,339 10,074 186,220 14,189 Interest income 46,593 30,310 89,945 51,163 Other income (expense), net (11,173 ) (10,341 ) (24,680 ) (14,477 ) Income before provision for income taxes 140,759 30,043 251,485 50,875 Provision for income taxes 5,189 2,171 9,844 3,852 Net income 135,570 27,872 241,641 47,023 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,444 (255 ) 1,985 2,094 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 134,126 $ 28,127 $ 239,656 $ 44,929 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,231,592 2,131,224 2,222,569 2,119,567 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,414,696 2,278,155 2,407,402 2,252,205

----- (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 12,402 $ 8,004 $ 22,818 $ 17,181 Sales and marketing 48,314 38,131 90,470 77,666 Research and development 29,943 23,192 56,817 43,116 General and administrative 51,105 44,874 97,310 90,952 Total stock-based compensation $ 141,764 $ 114,201 $ 267,415 $ 228,915

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,659 $ 831,047 Marketable securities 3,485,800 2,843,132 Accounts receivable, net 659,339 364,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,712 99,655 Total current assets 4,773,510 4,138,618 Property and equipment, net 43,483 47,758 Operating lease right-of-use assets 213,453 182,863 Other assets 161,434 153,186 Total assets $ 5,191,880 $ 4,522,425 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,345 $ 12,122 Accrued liabilities 195,489 222,991 Deferred revenue 278,441 246,901 Customer deposits 221,519 209,828 Operating lease liabilities 44,125 54,176 Total current liabilities 806,919 746,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,649 28,047 Customer deposits, noncurrent 1,527 1,477 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 214,334 175,216 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,645 10,702 Total liabilities 1,054,074 961,460 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,238 2,200 Additional paid-in capital 9,463,178 9,122,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (4,935 ) 801 Accumulated deficit (5,409,957 ) (5,649,613 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,050,524 3,475,561 Noncontrolling interests 87,282 85,404 Total equity 4,137,806 3,560,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,191,880 $ 4,522,425

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 241,641 $ 47,023 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,494 16,719 Stock-based compensation 267,415 228,915 Noncash operating lease expense 22,439 22,724 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 20,042 11,078 Noncash consideration (26,484 ) (20,166 ) Other operating activities (11,088 ) (17,817 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (298,311 ) (113,663 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,774 ) 1,091 Other assets 5,571 (3,485 ) Accounts payable 53,372 (39,057 ) Accrued liabilities (30,548 ) 13,780 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent 21,463 115,868 Customer deposits, current and noncurrent 11,806 40,144 Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (23,778 ) (25,603 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 6,506 17 Net cash provided by operating activities 273,766 277,568 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,543 ) (8,689 ) Purchases of marketable securities (1,784,115 ) (2,936,939 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 1,133,535 948,866 Proceeds from sales of alternative investments - 51,072 Other investing activities (4,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (660,123 ) (1,945,690 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 99,870 116,273 Repurchases of common stock (26,699 ) - Other financing activities 102 394 Net cash provided by financing activities 73,273 116,667 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,948 ) (1,855 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (318,032 ) (1,553,310 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 850,107 2,627,335 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 532,075 $ 1,074,025

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 105,339 $ 10,074 $ 186,220 $ 14,189 Add: stock-based compensation 141,764 114,201 267,415 228,915 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 6,464 10,760 26,390 17,045 Adjusted income from operations $ 253,567 $ 135,035 $ 480,025 $ 260,149 Adjusted operating margin 37 % 25 % 37 % 25 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 144,187 $ 90,192 $ 273,766 $ 277,568 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,352 9,770 29,071 16,046 Less: purchases of property and equipment (2,879 ) (3,934 ) (5,543 ) (8,689 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 148,660 $ 96,028 $ 297,294 $ 284,925 Adjusted free cash flow margin 22 % 18 % 23 % 27 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 134,126 $ 28,127 $ 239,656 $ 44,929 Add: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,444 (255 ) 1,985 2,094 Less: interest income (46,593 ) (30,310 ) (89,945 ) (51,163 ) Add: other (income) expense, net 11,173 10,341 24,680 14,477 Add: provision for income taxes 5,189 2,171 9,844 3,852 Add: depreciation and amortization 8,056 8,399 16,494 16,719 Add: stock-based compensation 141,764 114,201 267,415 228,915 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 6,464 10,760 26,390 17,045 Adjusted EBITDA $ 261,623 $ 143,434 $ 496,519 $ 276,868 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 27 % 38 % 26 %

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 134,126 $ 28,127 $ 239,656 $ 44,929 Add: stock-based compensation 141,764 114,201 267,415 228,915 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 6,464 10,760 26,390 17,045 Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1) (60,946 ) (33,539 ) (115,116 ) (63,939 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 221,408 $ 119,549 $ 418,345 $ 226,950 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share, diluted 2,414,696 2,278,155 2,407,402 2,252,205 Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted 2,414,696 2,278,155 2,407,402 2,252,205 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.10 ----

(1) Income tax effect is based on a long-term estimated annual effective tax rate of 23.0% for the periods ended 2024 and 2023.

