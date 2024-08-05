BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $112.3 million, or $2.84 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with net income of $146.3 million, or $3.67 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"Our team delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter while operating in a somewhat tepid demand environment influenced by elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. In addition, spending on our organic growth projects progressed as expected and returns of capital to our shareholders were again in clear focus, including the recent announcement of a meaningful special dividend that will fund in September," stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "While the near-term demand environment is uncertain, I remain confident in our ability to deliver quality results through the second half of the year. Our proven team will accomplish this by leveraging our outstanding manufacturing and wholesale distribution network, and our relentless drive to deliver superior value to our customer and vendor partners."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
2Q 2024
2Q 2023
% change
(in thousands, except per-share data and percentages)
Consolidated Results
Sales
$
1,797,670
$
1,815,219
(1
)%
Net income
112,292
146,320
(23
)%
Net income per common share - diluted
2.84
3.67
(23
)%
Adjusted EBITDA 1
181,207
220,976
(18
)%
Segment Results
Wood Products sales
$
489,823
$
530,273
(8
)%
Wood Products income
72,780
104,035
(30
)%
Wood Products EBITDA 1
95,050
127,040
(25
)%
Building Materials Distribution sales
1,655,221
1,636,538
1
%
Building Materials Distribution income
85,400
98,550
(13
)%
Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1
97,141
105,936
(8
)%
1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.
In second quarter 2024, total U.S. housing starts decreased 7%, while single-family housing starts increased 7%, compared to the same period in 2023. On a year-to-date basis through June 2024, total housing starts decreased 3%, while single-family housing starts increased 16%, compared to the same period in 2023. Single-family housing starts are the key demand driver for our sales.
Wood Products
Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), decreased $40.5 million, or 8%, to $489.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $530.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in sales was driven by lower plywood sales volumes, as well as lower sales prices for LVL and I-joists (collectively referred to as EWP). Other sales related to lumber and residual byproducts also decreased. These decreases were offset partially by increased sales volumes for EWP.
Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:
2Q 2024 vs. 2Q 2023
2Q 2024 vs. 1Q 2024
Average Net Selling Prices
LVL
(7)%
(2)%
I-joists
(6)%
(3)%
Plywood
(1)%
(4)%
Sales Volumes
LVL
8%
6%
I-joists
5%
16%
Plywood
(13)%
3%
Wood Products' segment income decreased $31.3 million to $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $104.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in segment income was due primarily to lower EWP sales prices, as well as higher wood fiber and conversion costs. These decreases in segment income were offset partially by higher EWP sales volumes.
Building Materials Distribution
BMD's sales increased $18.7 million, or 1%, to $1,655.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1,636.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales volume increases of 2%, offset partially by sales price decreases of 1%. Excluding the impact of the BROSCO acquisition on October 2, 2023, sales would have decreased by 2%. By product line, commodity sales decreased 6%, general line product sales increased 8%, and EWP sales (substantially all of which are sourced through our Wood Products segment) decreased less than 1%.
BMD segment income decreased $13.2 million to $85.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $98.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in segment income was driven by increased selling and distribution expenses and depreciation and amortization expense of $10.9 million and $4.4 million, respectively. These decreases were offset partially by decreased general and administrative expenses of $2.0 million. Gross margins were flat when compared with the same quarter in the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Boise Cascade ended second quarter 2024 with $922.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $395.7 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,317.8 million. The Company had $445.7 million of outstanding debt at June 30, 2024.
Capital Allocation
We expect capital expenditures in 2024, excluding potential acquisition spending, to total approximately $250 million to $270 million.
On August 1, 2024, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, as well as a special dividend of $5.00 per share, on our common stock. The dividends will be paid on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company paid $88.9 million for the repurchase of 677,845 shares of our common stock. Furthermore, in July 2024, the Company repurchased 90,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $10.5 million. As of July 31, 2024, approximately 1.2 million shares were available for repurchase under our existing share repurchase program.
Outlook
Demand for the products we manufacture, as well as the products we purchase and distribute, is correlated with new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity and light commercial construction. Residential construction, particularly new single-family construction, is the key demand driver for the products we manufacture and distribute. Current industry forecasts for 2024 U.S. housing starts are slightly below actual housing starts of 1.42 million in 2023, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Home affordability remains a challenge for many consumers due to the cost of housing, as well as persistent elevated mortgage rates. However, with low unemployment, an undersupply of existing housing stock available for sale, and favorable demographic trends, new residential construction is expected to remain an important source of supply for homebuyers. Multi-family starts have declined sharply from historic levels due to increased capital costs for developers, combined with elevated supply. Regarding home improvement spending, the age of U.S. housing stock and elevated levels of homeowner equity will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for repair-and-remodel spending. However, while home improvement spending is expected to remain healthy compared to history, renovation spending has softened due to consumer uncertainty, labor availability, higher borrowing costs, and building material inflation. Ultimately, macroeconomic factors, the level and expectations for mortgage rates, home affordability, home equity levels, home size, and other factors will likely influence the near-term demand environment for the products we manufacture and distribute.
As a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices and rising input costs. Our distribution business purchases and resells a broad mix of products with periods of increasing prices providing the opportunity for higher sales and increased margins, while declining price environments expose us to declines in sales and profitability. Future product pricing, particularly commodity products pricing and input costs, may be volatile in response to economic uncertainties, industry operating rates, supply-related disruptions, transportation constraints or disruptions, net import and export activity, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps.
We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or segment income have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate the BROSCO acquisition, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
$
1,797,670
$
1,815,219
$
1,645,420
$
3,443,090
$
3,359,548
Costs and expenses
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
1,440,680
1,426,436
1,307,439
2,748,119
2,657,071
Depreciation and amortization
34,367
30,722
35,850
70,217
61,908
Selling and distribution expenses
149,783
139,205
144,110
293,893
267,993
General and administrative expenses
25,943
30,147
25,117
51,060
56,610
Other (income) expense, net
(84
)
(1,266
)
(78
)
(162
)
(1,611
)
1,650,689
1,625,244
1,512,438
3,163,127
3,041,971
Income from operations
146,981
189,975
132,982
279,963
317,577
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
(104
)
320
(299
)
(403
)
247
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
(37
)
(41
)
(37
)
(74
)
(82
)
Interest expense
(6,105
)
(6,339
)
(6,070
)
(12,175
)
(12,700
)
Interest income
10,543
11,519
10,597
21,140
21,204
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(487
)
333
(220
)
(707
)
(471
)
3,810
5,792
3,971
7,781
8,198
Income before income taxes
150,791
195,767
136,953
287,744
325,775
Income tax provision
(38,499
)
(49,447
)
(32,829
)
(71,328
)
(82,722
)
Net income
$
112,292
$
146,320
$
104,124
$
216,416
$
243,053
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
39,412
39,675
39,608
39,510
39,634
Diluted
39,608
39,834
39,956
39,766
39,818
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.85
$
3.69
$
2.63
$
5.48
$
6.13
Diluted
$
2.84
$
3.67
$
2.61
$
5.44
$
6.10
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
3.15
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
3.30
Wood Products Segment
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment sales
$
489,823
$
530,273
$
468,928
$
958,751
$
967,701
Costs and expenses
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
378,920
387,407
357,721
736,641
715,146
Depreciation and amortization
22,270
23,005
24,384
46,654
46,795
Selling and distribution expenses
11,114
11,437
10,551
21,665
23,115
General and administrative expenses
4,606
5,364
5,020
9,626
10,542
Other (income) expense, net
133
(975
)
14
147
(1,327
)
417,043
426,238
397,690
814,733
794,271
Segment income
$
72,780
$
104,035
$
71,238
$
144,018
$
173,430
(percentage of sales)
Segment sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Costs and expenses
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
77.4
%
73.1
%
76.3
%
76.8
%
73.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
4.5
%
4.3
%
5.2
%
4.9
%
4.8
%
Selling and distribution expenses
2.3
%
2.2
%
2.3
%
2.3
%
2.4
%
General and administrative expenses
0.9
%
1.0
%
1.1
%
1.0
%
1.1
%
Other (income) expense, net
-
%
(0.2
%)
-
%
-
%
(0.1
%)
85.1
%
80.4
%
84.8
%
85.0
%
82.1
%
Segment income
14.9
%
19.6
%
15.2
%
15.0
%
17.9
%
Building Materials Distribution Segment
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment sales
$
1,655,221
$
1,636,538
$
1,505,021
$
3,160,242
$
3,015,780
Costs and expenses
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
1,409,510
1,391,015
1,278,421
2,687,931
2,566,565
Depreciation and amortization
11,741
7,386
11,107
22,848
14,456
Selling and distribution expenses
138,716
127,786
133,614
272,330
244,896
General and administrative expenses
10,070
12,089
9,534
19,604
22,119
Other (income) expense, net
(216
)
(288
)
(118
)
(334
)
(491
)
1,569,821
1,537,988
1,432,558
3,002,379
2,847,545
Segment income
$
85,400
$
98,550
$
72,463
$
157,863
$
168,235
(percentage of sales)
Segment sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Costs and expenses
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
85.2
%
85.0
%
84.9
%
85.1
%
85.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
0.7
%
0.5
%
0.7
%
0.7
%
0.5
%
Selling and distribution expenses
8.4
%
7.8
%
8.9
%
8.6
%
8.1
%
General and administrative expenses
0.6
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
Other (income) expense, net
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
94.8
%
94.0
%
95.2
%
95.0
%
94.4
%
Segment income
5.2
%
6.0
%
4.8
%
5.0
%
5.6
%
Segment Information
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment sales
Wood Products
$
489,823
$
530,273
$
468,928
$
958,751
$
967,701
Building Materials Distribution
1,655,221
1,636,538
1,505,021
3,160,242
3,015,780
Intersegment eliminations
(347,374
)
(351,592
)
(328,529
)
(675,903
)
(623,933
)
Total net sales
$
1,797,670
$
1,815,219
$
1,645,420
$
3,443,090
$
3,359,548
Segment income
Wood Products
$
72,780
$
104,035
$
71,238
$
144,018
$
173,430
Building Materials Distribution
85,400
98,550
72,463
157,863
168,235
Total segment income
158,180
202,585
143,701
301,881
341,665
Unallocated corporate costs
(11,199
)
(12,610
)
(10,719
)
(21,918
)
(24,088
)
Income from operations
$
146,981
$
189,975
$
132,982
$
279,963
$
317,577
Segment EBITDA
Wood Products
$
95,050
$
127,040
$
95,622
$
190,672
$
220,225
Building Materials Distribution
97,141
105,936
83,570
180,711
182,691
See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands) (unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
922,076
$
949,574
Receivables
Trade, less allowances of $4,520 and $3,278
459,772
352,780
Related parties
249
181
Other
17,120
20,740
Inventories
832,241
712,369
Prepaid expenses and other
36,348
21,170
Total current assets
2,267,806
2,056,814
Property and equipment, net
948,841
932,633
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,812
62,868
Finance lease right-of-use assets
23,548
24,003
Timber deposits
7,675
7,208
Goodwill
170,254
170,254
Intangible assets, net
180,928
190,743
Deferred income taxes
4,655
4,854
Other assets
8,445
9,269
Total assets
$
3,671,964
$
3,458,646
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable
Trade
$
438,235
$
310,175
Related parties
2,146
1,501
Accrued liabilities
Compensation and benefits
96,414
149,561
Interest payable
9,956
9,958
Other
144,755
122,921
Total current liabilities
691,506
594,116
Debt
Long-term debt
445,723
445,280
Other
Compensation and benefits
39,648
40,189
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
53,170
56,425
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
27,891
28,084
Deferred income taxes
93,062
82,014
Other long-term liabilities
17,988
16,874
231,759
223,586
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 45,130 and 44,983 shares issued, respectively
451
450
Treasury stock, 6,121 and 5,443 shares at cost, respectively
(234,879
)
(145,335
)
Additional paid-in capital
557,478
560,697
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(502
)
(517
)
Retained earnings
1,980,428
1,780,369
Total stockholders' equity
2,302,976
2,195,664
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,671,964
$
3,458,646
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30
2024
2023
Cash provided by (used for) operations
Net income
$
216,416
$
243,053
Items in net income not using (providing) cash
Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other
71,832
63,293
Stock-based compensation
7,923
7,518
Pension expense
74
82
Deferred income taxes
11,088
2,749
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
707
471
Other
115
(1,798
)
Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions
Receivables
(102,096
)
(171,794
)
Inventories
(120,976
)
(5,482
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(7,870
)
(7,805
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
99,354
124,910
Income taxes payable
(6,251
)
33,220
Other
(1,151
)
1,801
Net cash provided by operations
169,165
290,218
Cash provided by (used for) investment
Expenditures for property and equipment
(74,099
)
(68,287
)
Acquisitions of businesses and facilities
(3,387
)
-
Proceeds from sales of assets and other
819
1,918
Net cash used for investment
(76,667
)
(66,369
)
Cash provided by (used for) financing
Treasury stock purchased
(88,858
)
(1,539
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(19,069
)
(132,967
)
Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards
(11,117
)
(5,926
)
Other
(952
)
(904
)
Net cash used for financing
(119,996
)
(141,336
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(27,498
)
82,513
Balance at beginning of the period
949,574
998,344
Balance at end of the period
$
922,076
$
1,080,857
Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information
The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.
EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the (i) three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, (ii) three months ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Net income
$
112,292
$
146,320
$
104,124
$
216,416
$
243,053
Interest expense
6,105
6,339
6,070
12,175
12,700
Interest income
(10,543
)
(11,519
)
(10,597
)
(21,140
)
(21,204
)
Income tax provision
38,499
49,447
32,829
71,328
82,722
Depreciation and amortization
34,367
30,722
35,850
70,217
61,908
EBITDA
180,720
221,309
168,276
348,996
379,179
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
487
(333
)
220
707
471
Adjusted EBITDA
$
181,207
$
220,976
$
168,496
$
349,703
$
379,650
The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the (i) three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, (ii) three months ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
March 31,
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Wood Products
Segment income
$
72,780
$
104,035
$
71,238
$
144,018
$
173,430
Depreciation and amortization
22,270
23,005
24,384
46,654
46,795
EBITDA
$
95,050
$
127,040
$
95,622
$
190,672
$
220,225
Building Materials Distribution
Segment income
$
85,400
$
98,550
$
72,463
$
157,863
$
168,235
Depreciation and amortization
11,741
7,386
11,107
22,848
14,456
EBITDA
$
97,141
$
105,936
$
83,570
$
180,711
$
182,691
Corporate
Unallocated corporate costs
$
(11,199
)
$
(12,610
)
$
(10,719
)
$
(21,918
)
$
(24,088
)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
(104
)
320
(299
)
(403
)
247
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
(37
)
(41
)
(37
)
(74
)
(82
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(487
)
333
(220
)
(707
)
(471
)
Depreciation and amortization
356
331
359
715
657
EBITDA
(11,471
)
(11,667
)
(10,916
)
(22,387
)
(23,737
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
487
(333
)
220
707
471
Corporate adjusted EBITDA
$
(10,984
)
$
(12,000
)
$
(10,696
)
$
(21,680
)
$
(23,266
)
Total Company adjusted EBITDA
$
181,207
$
220,976
$
168,496
$
349,703
$
379,650
