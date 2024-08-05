BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported net income of $112.3 million, or $2.84 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with net income of $146.3 million, or $3.67 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our team delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter while operating in a somewhat tepid demand environment influenced by elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. In addition, spending on our organic growth projects progressed as expected and returns of capital to our shareholders were again in clear focus, including the recent announcement of a meaningful special dividend that will fund in September," stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "While the near-term demand environment is uncertain, I remain confident in our ability to deliver quality results through the second half of the year. Our proven team will accomplish this by leveraging our outstanding manufacturing and wholesale distribution network, and our relentless drive to deliver superior value to our customer and vendor partners."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 1,797,670 $ 1,815,219 (1 )% Net income 112,292 146,320 (23 )% Net income per common share - diluted 2.84 3.67 (23 )% Adjusted EBITDA 1 181,207 220,976 (18 )% Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 489,823 $ 530,273 (8 )% Wood Products income 72,780 104,035 (30 )% Wood Products EBITDA 1 95,050 127,040 (25 )% Building Materials Distribution sales 1,655,221 1,636,538 1 % Building Materials Distribution income 85,400 98,550 (13 )% Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 97,141 105,936 (8 )% 1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.

In second quarter 2024, total U.S. housing starts decreased 7%, while single-family housing starts increased 7%, compared to the same period in 2023. On a year-to-date basis through June 2024, total housing starts decreased 3%, while single-family housing starts increased 16%, compared to the same period in 2023. Single-family housing starts are the key demand driver for our sales.

Wood Products

Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), decreased $40.5 million, or 8%, to $489.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $530.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in sales was driven by lower plywood sales volumes, as well as lower sales prices for LVL and I-joists (collectively referred to as EWP). Other sales related to lumber and residual byproducts also decreased. These decreases were offset partially by increased sales volumes for EWP.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

2Q 2024 vs. 2Q 2023 2Q 2024 vs. 1Q 2024 Average Net Selling Prices LVL (7)% (2)% I-joists (6)% (3)% Plywood (1)% (4)% Sales Volumes LVL 8% 6% I-joists 5% 16% Plywood (13)% 3%

Wood Products' segment income decreased $31.3 million to $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $104.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in segment income was due primarily to lower EWP sales prices, as well as higher wood fiber and conversion costs. These decreases in segment income were offset partially by higher EWP sales volumes.

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales increased $18.7 million, or 1%, to $1,655.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1,636.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales volume increases of 2%, offset partially by sales price decreases of 1%. Excluding the impact of the BROSCO acquisition on October 2, 2023, sales would have decreased by 2%. By product line, commodity sales decreased 6%, general line product sales increased 8%, and EWP sales (substantially all of which are sourced through our Wood Products segment) decreased less than 1%.

BMD segment income decreased $13.2 million to $85.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $98.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in segment income was driven by increased selling and distribution expenses and depreciation and amortization expense of $10.9 million and $4.4 million, respectively. These decreases were offset partially by decreased general and administrative expenses of $2.0 million. Gross margins were flat when compared with the same quarter in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade ended second quarter 2024 with $922.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $395.7 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,317.8 million. The Company had $445.7 million of outstanding debt at June 30, 2024.

Capital Allocation

We expect capital expenditures in 2024, excluding potential acquisition spending, to total approximately $250 million to $270 million.

On August 1, 2024, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, as well as a special dividend of $5.00 per share, on our common stock. The dividends will be paid on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company paid $88.9 million for the repurchase of 677,845 shares of our common stock. Furthermore, in July 2024, the Company repurchased 90,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $10.5 million. As of July 31, 2024, approximately 1.2 million shares were available for repurchase under our existing share repurchase program.

Outlook

Demand for the products we manufacture, as well as the products we purchase and distribute, is correlated with new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity and light commercial construction. Residential construction, particularly new single-family construction, is the key demand driver for the products we manufacture and distribute. Current industry forecasts for 2024 U.S. housing starts are slightly below actual housing starts of 1.42 million in 2023, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Home affordability remains a challenge for many consumers due to the cost of housing, as well as persistent elevated mortgage rates. However, with low unemployment, an undersupply of existing housing stock available for sale, and favorable demographic trends, new residential construction is expected to remain an important source of supply for homebuyers. Multi-family starts have declined sharply from historic levels due to increased capital costs for developers, combined with elevated supply. Regarding home improvement spending, the age of U.S. housing stock and elevated levels of homeowner equity will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for repair-and-remodel spending. However, while home improvement spending is expected to remain healthy compared to history, renovation spending has softened due to consumer uncertainty, labor availability, higher borrowing costs, and building material inflation. Ultimately, macroeconomic factors, the level and expectations for mortgage rates, home affordability, home equity levels, home size, and other factors will likely influence the near-term demand environment for the products we manufacture and distribute.

As a manufacturer of certain commodity products, we have sales and profitability exposure to declines in commodity product prices and rising input costs. Our distribution business purchases and resells a broad mix of products with periods of increasing prices providing the opportunity for higher sales and increased margins, while declining price environments expose us to declines in sales and profitability. Future product pricing, particularly commodity products pricing and input costs, may be volatile in response to economic uncertainties, industry operating rates, supply-related disruptions, transportation constraints or disruptions, net import and export activity, inventory levels in various distribution channels, and seasonal demand patterns.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or segment income have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate the BROSCO acquisition, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 1,797,670 $ 1,815,219 $ 1,645,420 $ 3,443,090 $ 3,359,548 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,440,680 1,426,436 1,307,439 2,748,119 2,657,071 Depreciation and amortization 34,367 30,722 35,850 70,217 61,908 Selling and distribution expenses 149,783 139,205 144,110 293,893 267,993 General and administrative expenses 25,943 30,147 25,117 51,060 56,610 Other (income) expense, net (84 ) (1,266 ) (78 ) (162 ) (1,611 ) 1,650,689 1,625,244 1,512,438 3,163,127 3,041,971 Income from operations 146,981 189,975 132,982 279,963 317,577 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (104 ) 320 (299 ) (403 ) 247 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (37 ) (41 ) (37 ) (74 ) (82 ) Interest expense (6,105 ) (6,339 ) (6,070 ) (12,175 ) (12,700 ) Interest income 10,543 11,519 10,597 21,140 21,204 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (487 ) 333 (220 ) (707 ) (471 ) 3,810 5,792 3,971 7,781 8,198 Income before income taxes 150,791 195,767 136,953 287,744 325,775 Income tax provision (38,499 ) (49,447 ) (32,829 ) (71,328 ) (82,722 ) Net income $ 112,292 $ 146,320 $ 104,124 $ 216,416 $ 243,053 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,412 39,675 39,608 39,510 39,634 Diluted 39,608 39,834 39,956 39,766 39,818 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.85 $ 3.69 $ 2.63 $ 5.48 $ 6.13 Diluted $ 2.84 $ 3.67 $ 2.61 $ 5.44 $ 6.10 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 3.15 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 3.30

Wood Products Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment sales $ 489,823 $ 530,273 $ 468,928 $ 958,751 $ 967,701 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 378,920 387,407 357,721 736,641 715,146 Depreciation and amortization 22,270 23,005 24,384 46,654 46,795 Selling and distribution expenses 11,114 11,437 10,551 21,665 23,115 General and administrative expenses 4,606 5,364 5,020 9,626 10,542 Other (income) expense, net 133 (975 ) 14 147 (1,327 ) 417,043 426,238 397,690 814,733 794,271 Segment income $ 72,780 $ 104,035 $ 71,238 $ 144,018 $ 173,430 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 77.4 % 73.1 % 76.3 % 76.8 % 73.9 % Depreciation and amortization 4.5 % 4.3 % 5.2 % 4.9 % 4.8 % Selling and distribution expenses 2.3 % 2.2 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 2.4 % General and administrative expenses 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 % Other (income) expense, net - % (0.2 %) - % - % (0.1 %) 85.1 % 80.4 % 84.8 % 85.0 % 82.1 % Segment income 14.9 % 19.6 % 15.2 % 15.0 % 17.9 %

Building Materials Distribution Segment

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment sales $ 1,655,221 $ 1,636,538 $ 1,505,021 $ 3,160,242 $ 3,015,780 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,409,510 1,391,015 1,278,421 2,687,931 2,566,565 Depreciation and amortization 11,741 7,386 11,107 22,848 14,456 Selling and distribution expenses 138,716 127,786 133,614 272,330 244,896 General and administrative expenses 10,070 12,089 9,534 19,604 22,119 Other (income) expense, net (216 ) (288 ) (118 ) (334 ) (491 ) 1,569,821 1,537,988 1,432,558 3,002,379 2,847,545 Segment income $ 85,400 $ 98,550 $ 72,463 $ 157,863 $ 168,235 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 85.2 % 85.0 % 84.9 % 85.1 % 85.1 % Depreciation and amortization 0.7 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 8.4 % 7.8 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.1 % General and administrative expenses 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.7 % Other (income) expense, net - % - % - % - % - % 94.8 % 94.0 % 95.2 % 95.0 % 94.4 % Segment income 5.2 % 6.0 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.6 %

Segment Information

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment sales Wood Products $ 489,823 $ 530,273 $ 468,928 $ 958,751 $ 967,701 Building Materials Distribution 1,655,221 1,636,538 1,505,021 3,160,242 3,015,780 Intersegment eliminations (347,374 ) (351,592 ) (328,529 ) (675,903 ) (623,933 ) Total net sales $ 1,797,670 $ 1,815,219 $ 1,645,420 $ 3,443,090 $ 3,359,548 Segment income Wood Products $ 72,780 $ 104,035 $ 71,238 $ 144,018 $ 173,430 Building Materials Distribution 85,400 98,550 72,463 157,863 168,235 Total segment income 158,180 202,585 143,701 301,881 341,665 Unallocated corporate costs (11,199 ) (12,610 ) (10,719 ) (21,918 ) (24,088 ) Income from operations $ 146,981 $ 189,975 $ 132,982 $ 279,963 $ 317,577 Segment EBITDA Wood Products $ 95,050 $ 127,040 $ 95,622 $ 190,672 $ 220,225 Building Materials Distribution 97,141 105,936 83,570 180,711 182,691 See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) (unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 922,076 $ 949,574 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $4,520 and $3,278 459,772 352,780 Related parties 249 181 Other 17,120 20,740 Inventories 832,241 712,369 Prepaid expenses and other 36,348 21,170 Total current assets 2,267,806 2,056,814 Property and equipment, net 948,841 932,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,812 62,868 Finance lease right-of-use assets 23,548 24,003 Timber deposits 7,675 7,208 Goodwill 170,254 170,254 Intangible assets, net 180,928 190,743 Deferred income taxes 4,655 4,854 Other assets 8,445 9,269 Total assets $ 3,671,964 $ 3,458,646

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 438,235 $ 310,175 Related parties 2,146 1,501 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 96,414 149,561 Interest payable 9,956 9,958 Other 144,755 122,921 Total current liabilities 691,506 594,116 Debt Long-term debt 445,723 445,280 Other Compensation and benefits 39,648 40,189 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 53,170 56,425 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,891 28,084 Deferred income taxes 93,062 82,014 Other long-term liabilities 17,988 16,874 231,759 223,586 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 45,130 and 44,983 shares issued, respectively 451 450 Treasury stock, 6,121 and 5,443 shares at cost, respectively (234,879 ) (145,335 ) Additional paid-in capital 557,478 560,697 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (502 ) (517 ) Retained earnings 1,980,428 1,780,369 Total stockholders' equity 2,302,976 2,195,664 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,671,964 $ 3,458,646

Boise Cascade Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 216,416 $ 243,053 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 71,832 63,293 Stock-based compensation 7,923 7,518 Pension expense 74 82 Deferred income taxes 11,088 2,749 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 707 471 Other 115 (1,798 ) Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions Receivables (102,096 ) (171,794 ) Inventories (120,976 ) (5,482 ) Prepaid expenses and other (7,870 ) (7,805 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 99,354 124,910 Income taxes payable (6,251 ) 33,220 Other (1,151 ) 1,801 Net cash provided by operations 169,165 290,218 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (74,099 ) (68,287 ) Acquisitions of businesses and facilities (3,387 ) - Proceeds from sales of assets and other 819 1,918 Net cash used for investment (76,667 ) (66,369 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Treasury stock purchased (88,858 ) (1,539 ) Dividends paid on common stock (19,069 ) (132,967 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (11,117 ) (5,926 ) Other (952 ) (904 ) Net cash used for financing (119,996 ) (141,336 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27,498 ) 82,513 Balance at beginning of the period 949,574 998,344 Balance at end of the period $ 922,076 $ 1,080,857

Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.

EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the (i) three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, (ii) three months ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income $ 112,292 $ 146,320 $ 104,124 $ 216,416 $ 243,053 Interest expense 6,105 6,339 6,070 12,175 12,700 Interest income (10,543 ) (11,519 ) (10,597 ) (21,140 ) (21,204 ) Income tax provision 38,499 49,447 32,829 71,328 82,722 Depreciation and amortization 34,367 30,722 35,850 70,217 61,908 EBITDA 180,720 221,309 168,276 348,996 379,179 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 487 (333 ) 220 707 471 Adjusted EBITDA $ 181,207 $ 220,976 $ 168,496 $ 349,703 $ 379,650

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the (i) three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, (ii) three months ended March 31, 2024, and (iii) six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31,

2024 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 72,780 $ 104,035 $ 71,238 $ 144,018 $ 173,430 Depreciation and amortization 22,270 23,005 24,384 46,654 46,795 EBITDA $ 95,050 $ 127,040 $ 95,622 $ 190,672 $ 220,225 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 85,400 $ 98,550 $ 72,463 $ 157,863 $ 168,235 Depreciation and amortization 11,741 7,386 11,107 22,848 14,456 EBITDA $ 97,141 $ 105,936 $ 83,570 $ 180,711 $ 182,691 Corporate Unallocated corporate costs $ (11,199 ) $ (12,610 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (21,918 ) $ (24,088 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (104 ) 320 (299 ) (403 ) 247 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (37 ) (41 ) (37 ) (74 ) (82 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (487 ) 333 (220 ) (707 ) (471 ) Depreciation and amortization 356 331 359 715 657 EBITDA (11,471 ) (11,667 ) (10,916 ) (22,387 ) (23,737 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 487 (333 ) 220 707 471 Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (10,984 ) $ (12,000 ) $ (10,696 ) $ (21,680 ) $ (23,266 ) Total Company adjusted EBITDA $ 181,207 $ 220,976 $ 168,496 $ 349,703 $ 379,650

