PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Executing Successful Turnaround in U.S. Business
NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2 2024").
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $21.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.54.
- Total portfolio purchases of $379.4 million.
- Total cash collections of $473.9 million.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $6.8 billion.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 of $1.1 billion.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 21,516
$ (3,804)
$ 24,991
$ (62,433)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.54
$ (0.10)
$ 0.63
$ (1.60)
"The second quarter was another important step in demonstrating the turnaround in our U.S. business, delivering against our financial and operational targets for 2024, and positioning the Company for future growth," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We invested $379 million during the quarter, which represents our third highest quarterly level of purchases over the past five years. This was driven by the continued strength of U.S. portfolio supply coupled with stronger supply in Europe this quarter, with pricing remaining attractive globally. Cash collections grew 13% year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher recent purchases and the positive impact of our cash-generating and operational initiatives in our U.S. business, particularly in our legal collections channel where we have been investing for growth. We also experienced continued cash collections growth in our European business. Our net income for the quarter reflects the progress we have made in executing the turnaround with speed across a broad set of initiatives. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustaining profitability and positioning the Company for attractive growth in the years to come."
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 263,828
$ 256,861
$ 220,127
$ 223,714
$ 220,886
Americas Insolvency
26,971
25,209
24,293
27,809
26,384
Europe Core
156,739
145,933
144,361
144,402
149,324
Europe Insolvency
26,344
21,515
21,502
23,639
22,725
Total cash collections
$ 473,882
$ 449,518
$ 410,283
$ 419,564
$ 419,319
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency-Adjusted
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 263,828
$ 219,118
Americas Insolvency
26,971
26,377
Europe Core
156,739
149,889
Europe Insolvency
26,344
22,888
Total Cash collections
$ 473,882
$ 418,272
- Total cash collections in Q2 2024 increased 13.0% to $473.9 million compared to $419.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 ("Q2 2023"). The increase was primarily driven by higher cash collections in the U.S. and Europe. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, cash collections increased $92.8 million, or 11.2%, compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2024 increased 37.6% to $282.6 million compared to $205.4 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total portfolio revenue increased 50.3% to $536.3 million compared to $356.8 million in the same period last year.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Portfolio income
$ 209,290
$ 184,290
$ 411,346
$ 372,532
Recoveries received in excess of forecast
$ 54,260
$ 25,348
$ 90,098
$ 29,186
Changes in expected future recoveries
19,060
(4,212)
34,896
(44,962)
Changes in expected recoveries
$ 73,320
$ 21,136
$ 124,994
$ (15,776)
Total portfolio revenue
$ 282,610
$ 205,426
$ 536,340
$ 356,756
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q2 2024 increased $31.3 million, or 19.1%, to $195.0 million compared to $163.7 million in Q2 2023.
- Legal collection costs increased $13.8 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal channel to drive future cash growth, as well as expansion of legal collections activities in Europe.
- Compensation and employee services expenses increased $8.5 million, primarily due to lower compensation accruals in Q2 2023.
- Legal collection fees increased $4.2 million, due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.
- For the six months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by $31.4 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period last year.
- Interest expense, net in Q2 2024 was $55.4 million, an increase of $12.3 million, or 28.7%, compared to $43.0 million in Q2 2023, reflecting increased interest rates and a higher average debt balance.
- The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 23.1%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $379.4 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2024.
- At the end of Q2 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $385.6 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $272.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $113.5 million in Europe.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas & Australia Core
$ 198,761
$ 174,660
$ 143,052
$ 187,554
$ 171,440
Americas Insolvency
26,627
22,156
18,608
44,279
12,189
Europe Core
127,991
43,997
110,780
60,628
136,834
Europe Insolvency
25,990
5,004
12,476
18,722
7,296
Total portfolio acquisitions
$ 379,369
$ 245,817
$ 284,916
$ 311,183
$ 327,759
Credit Availability
- Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of June 30, 2024 was $1.4 billion, comprised of $741.9 million based on current ERC and $706.6 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
- The Company intends to borrow $298.0 million under its North American revolving credit agreement on or about September 1, 2024 to redeem its Senior Notes due 2025, which, all other effects being equal, would cause a corresponding decrease to the availability under its credit facilities.
2024 Financial and Operational Targets
The Company expects to achieve the following financial and operational targets for full year 2024:
- Strong portfolio investment levels
- Double-digit cash collections growth
- ~60% cash efficiency ratio
- 6% - 8% return on average tangible equity2
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 5, 2025, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 71248# until August 12, 2024.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place, based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
2.
A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 209,290
$ 184,290
$ 411,346
$ 372,532
Changes in expected recoveries
73,320
21,136
124,994
(15,776)
Total portfolio revenue
282,610
205,426
536,340
356,756
Other revenue
1,619
3,810
3,475
7,950
Total revenues
284,229
209,236
539,815
364,706
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
74,241
65,788
147,838
148,191
Legal collection fees
13,762
9,551
25,874
18,389
Legal collection costs
35,274
21,522
61,965
45,467
Agency fees
21,008
17,677
40,731
35,055
Outside fees and services
18,124
18,262
43,174
43,206
Communication
11,577
10,117
24,155
20,644
Rent and occupancy
4,136
4,319
8,280
8,767
Depreciation and amortization
2,637
3,482
5,357
7,071
Other operating expenses
14,248
12,957
26,823
25,999
Total operating expenses
195,007
163,675
384,197
352,789
Income from operations
89,222
45,561
155,618
11,917
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(55,353)
(43,022)
(107,631)
(81,305)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
(99)
429
128
420
Other
46
(230)
(160)
(880)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
33,816
2,738
47,955
(69,848)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
8,702
1,578
11,088
(17,105)
Net income/(loss)
25,114
1,160
36,867
(52,743)
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,598
4,964
11,876
9,690
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 21,516
$ (3,804)
$ 24,991
$ (62,433)
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.55
$ (0.10)
$ 0.64
$ (1.60)
Diluted
$ 0.54
$ (0.10)
$ 0.63
$ (1.60)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
39,364
39,190
39,319
39,111
Diluted
39,546
39,190
39,497
39,111
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 118,865
$ 112,528
Investments
59,619
72,404
Finance receivables, net
3,820,186
3,656,598
Income taxes receivable
34,813
27,713
Deferred tax assets, net
76,486
74,694
Right-of-use assets
42,374
45,877
Property and equipment, net
32,827
36,450
Goodwill
415,646
431,564
Other assets
61,124
67,526
Total assets
$ 4,661,940
$ 4,525,354
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 10,198
$ 6,325
Accrued expenses
114,260
131,893
Income taxes payable
23,583
17,912
Deferred tax liabilities, net
18,423
17,051
Lease liabilities
46,746
50,300
Interest-bearing deposits
114,991
115,589
Borrowings
3,113,777
2,914,270
Other liabilities
16,684
32,638
Total liabilities
3,458,662
3,285,978
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,417 shares issued and
394
392
Additional paid-in capital
12,339
7,071
Retained earnings
1,514,539
1,489,548
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(381,809)
(329,899)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,145,463
1,167,112
Noncontrolling interests
57,815
72,264
Total equity
1,203,278
1,239,376
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,661,940
$ 4,525,354
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs
$ 2,331
$ 2,200
$ 2,177
$ 2,220
$ 2,384
$ 2,441
$ 2,444
$ 2,555
Change in fair value of derivatives
(5,628)
(5,930)
(6,734)
(6,545)
(6,960)
(5,470)
(3,309)
(1,042)
Amortization of intangibles
58
60
69
69
68
66
73
73
Impairment of real estate
-
-
202
5,037
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
3,555
3,327
2,952
1,629
2,715
3,799
2,206
3,101
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2024
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2013
$ 1,932,722
$ 5,745,296
$ 54,130
297 %
233 %
2014
404,117
893,611
28,903
221 %
204 %
2015
443,114
912,525
39,549
206 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,088,320
60,856
239 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,209,023
92,474
227 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,508,340
134,993
231 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,302,954
143,944
224 %
206 %
2020
435,668
952,248
165,787
219 %
213 %
2021
435,846
740,020
286,888
170 %
191 %
2022
406,082
707,943
364,784
174 %
179 %
2023
622,583
1,224,773
948,003
197 %
197 %
2024
373,421
787,310
759,217
211 %
211 %
Subtotal
7,277,622
17,072,363
3,079,528
Americas Insolvency
1996-2013
1,266,056
2,503,066
26
198 %
159 %
2014
148,420
218,933
46
148 %
124 %
2015
63,170
88,083
35
139 %
125 %
2016
91,442
118,282
232
129 %
123 %
2017
275,257
358,452
1,185
130 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,147
942
139 %
127 %
2019
123,077
168,485
7,765
137 %
128 %
2020
62,130
91,590
20,018
147 %
136 %
2021
55,187
74,273
26,054
135 %
136 %
2022
33,442
47,143
29,305
141 %
139 %
2023
91,282
120,038
97,797
132 %
135 %
2024
48,783
71,770
68,932
147 %
147 %
Subtotal
2,356,125
3,996,262
252,337
Total Americas and Australia
9,633,747
21,068,625
3,331,865
Europe Core
2012-2013
40,742
72,662
1
178 %
153 %
2014
773,811
2,564,807
415,481
331 %
208 %
2015
411,340
755,061
134,415
184 %
160 %
2016
333,090
579,777
156,278
174 %
167 %
2017
252,174
369,070
101,373
146 %
144 %
2018
341,775
557,913
185,378
163 %
148 %
2019
518,610
848,086
321,430
164 %
152 %
2020
324,119
568,114
237,561
175 %
172 %
2021
412,411
701,265
387,655
170 %
170 %
2022
359,447
584,036
440,058
162 %
162 %
2023
410,593
692,794
574,106
169 %
169 %
2024
170,988
312,073
304,681
183 %
183 %
Subtotal
4,349,100
8,605,658
3,258,417
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
18,979
-
175 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,381
-
155 %
139 %
2016
39,338
57,841
617
147 %
130 %
2017
39,235
51,992
1,116
133 %
128 %
2018
44,908
52,649
2,887
117 %
123 %
2019
77,218
113,418
14,448
147 %
130 %
2020
105,440
157,743
29,880
150 %
129 %
2021
53,230
73,783
26,655
139 %
134 %
2022
44,604
61,840
39,949
139 %
137 %
2023
46,558
64,255
53,764
138 %
138 %
2024
30,994
45,761
42,648
147 %
147 %
Subtotal
511,374
727,642
211,964
Total Europe
4,860,474
9,333,300
3,470,381
Total PRA Group
$ 14,494,221
$ 30,401,925
$ 6,802,246
(1)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate.
(5)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information (1)
Amounts in thousands
June 30, 2024 (year-to-date)
As of June 30, 2024
Purchase Period
Cash
Portfolio
Change in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2013
$ 18,065
$ 7,042
$ 11,887
$ 18,929
$ 16,523
2014
7,024
2,805
4,887
7,692
11,018
2015
8,806
3,405
7,303
10,708
16,993
2016
12,623
6,530
5,537
12,067
21,359
2017
20,755
9,295
6,625
15,920
38,305
2018
41,881
14,656
17,007
31,663
73,826
2019
43,863
17,389
7,800
25,189
80,381
2020
50,041
19,482
2,557
22,039
92,936
2021
56,615
27,707
(5,049)
22,658
152,803
2022
82,963
34,964
(3,612)
31,352
221,981
2023
149,967
87,582
13,175
100,757
531,229
2024
28,086
22,132
6,431
28,563
373,386
Subtotal
520,689
252,989
74,548
327,537
1,630,740
Americas Insolvency
1996-2013
518
65
454
519
-
2014
170
52
122
174
-
2015
112
19
74
93
20
2016
317
22
269
291
201
2017
1,548
104
1,493
1,597
1,060
2018
1,613
73
570
643
886
2019
10,306
663
(212)
451
7,445
2020
9,106
1,419
889
2,308
18,223
2021
8,214
1,670
501
2,171
22,789
2022
5,489
1,637
336
1,973
24,327
2023
11,945
5,781
(790)
4,991
76,235
2024
2,841
1,912
294
2,206
47,843
Subtotal
52,179
13,417
4,000
17,417
199,029
Total Americas and Australia
572,868
266,406
78,548
344,954
1,829,769
Europe Core
2012-2013
525
-
525
525
-
2014
50,594
35,965
13,941
49,906
97,962
2015
15,663
6,867
4,052
10,919
66,674
2016
13,878
6,576
2,459
9,035
88,195
2017
9,368
3,410
1,057
4,467
67,454
2018
19,334
6,884
3,837
10,721
118,792
2019
34,697
11,337
5,331
16,668
216,535
2020
25,522
9,654
2,912
12,566
146,420
2021
34,155
14,494
3,181
17,675
235,125
2022
39,130
15,455
755
16,210
276,388
2023
52,395
22,109
910
23,019
338,599
2024
7,411
2,770
1,803
4,573
167,839
Subtotal
302,672
135,521
40,763
176,284
1,819,983
Europe Insolvency
2014
86
-
86
86
-
2015
99
2
70
72
-
2016
468
64
166
230
184
2017
874
73
(5)
68
928
2018
1,919
155
(14)
141
2,599
2019
7,495
782
1,100
1,882
12,648
2020
13,446
1,559
1,011
2,570
27,211
2021
7,542
1,420
910
2,330
23,263
2022
7,167
1,984
915
2,899
32,264
2023
5,656
2,578
50
2,628
41,559
2024
3,108
802
1,394
2,196
29,778
Subtotal
47,860
9,419
5,683
15,102
170,434
Total Europe
350,532
144,940
46,446
191,386
1,990,417
Total PRA Group
$ 923,400
$ 411,346
$ 124,994
$ 536,340
$ 3,820,186
(1)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2024
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2013
$ 1,932.7
$ 3,618.9
$ 660.3
$ 474.4
$ 299.7
$ 197.0
$ 140.3
$ 99.7
$ 64.7
$ 46.5
$ 36.0
$ 28.4
$ 18.1
$ 5,684.0
2014
404.1
-
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
15.0
11.8
7.0
856.1
2015
443.1
-
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
14.1
8.8
876.0
2016
455.8
-
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
24.9
12.6
986.4
2017
532.9
-
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
43.8
20.8
1105.9
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
92.9
41.9
1343.1
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
110.3
43.9
1114.5
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
125.8
50.0
785.0
2021
435.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
136.8
56.6
455.7
2022
406.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
195.4
83.0
346.1
2023
622.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
108.5
150.0
258.5
2024
373.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28.0
28.0
Subtotal
7,277.6
3,618.9
753.0
844.8
837.1
860.9
945.1
1,141.4
1,271.8
1,206.9
946.0
892.7
520.7
13,839.3
Americas Insolvency
1996-2013
1,266.1
1,491.4
421.4
289.9
168.7
85.5
30.3
6.8
3.6
2.2
1.6
1.1
0.5
2,503.0
2014
148.4
-
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
0.7
0.4
0.2
218.8
2015
63.2
-
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
0.1
88.1
2016
91.4
-
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.9
0.3
119.0
2017
275.3
-
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
4.9
1.5
357.3
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
12.7
1.6
135.1
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
13.4
31.4
39.1
37.8
28.7
10.3
160.7
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
19.5
9.1
71.6
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
17.5
8.2
48.2
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
9.2
5.5
17.9
2023
91.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.0
11.9
20.9
2024
48.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.9
2.9
Subtotal
2,356.1
1,491.4
458.4
344.2
249.8
222.5
207.9
180.9
155.3
147.4
129.4
104.2
52.1
3,743.5
Total Americas and Australia
9,633.7
5,110.3
1,211.4
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.4
1,153.0
1,322.3
1,427.1
1,354.3
1,075.4
996.9
572.8
17,582.8
Europe Core
2012-2013
40.7
27.7
14.2
5.5
3.5
3.3
3.3
2.4
1.9
1.8
1.4
1.0
0.5
66.5
2014
773.8
-
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.2
122.2
107.6
50.6
1,871.0
2015
411.3
-
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
33.8
15.7
575.2
2016
333.1
-
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
29.7
13.9
425.4
2017
252.2
-
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
20.2
9.4
243.7
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
41.6
19.3
365.0
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
75.1
34.7
494.7
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.0
56.1
25.5
274.6
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
73.0
34.2
245.6
2022
359.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
83.8
39.1
156.8
2023
410.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50.2
52.4
102.6
2024
171.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7.4
7.4
Subtotal
4,349.1
27.7
167.4
343.3
390.6
407.1
443.4
480.2
519.7
614.6
559.7
572.1
302.7
4,828.5
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
-
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.1
17.1
2015
19.0
-
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.1
26.7
2016
39.3
-
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
2.7
1.3
0.5
60.9
2017
39.2
-
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
3.8
0.9
48.7
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
7.2
1.9
49.9
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
17.5
7.5
96.0
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0
34.6
34.1
29.7
13.4
117.8
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
14.7
7.5
42.1
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
12.4
7.2
24.1
2023
46.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.2
5.7
9.9
2024
31.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.1
3.1
Subtotal
511.4
-
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.7
58.8
93.0
93.8
91.4
47.9
496.3
Total Europe
4,860.5
27.7
167.4
350.6
405.1
429.2
472.2
518.9
578.5
707.6
653.5
663.5
350.6
5,324.8
Total PRA Group
$ 14,494.2
$ 5,138.0
$ 1,378.8
$ 1,539.6
$ 1,492.0
$ 1,512.6
$ 1,625.2
$ 1,841.2
$ 2,005.6
$ 2,061.9
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,660.4
$ 923.4
$ 22,907.6
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus foreign exchange loss (or less foreign exchange gain); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 4
$ (83)
Adjustments:
Income tax expense/(benefit)
12
(16)
Interest expense, net
208
181
Other expense
1
2
Depreciation and amortization
12
13
Impairment of real estate
5
5
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
19
17
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries
804
888
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,065
$ 1,007
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity (ROATE), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity ("ATE") is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by ATE.
The following table displays the Company's ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to ATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):
Average Balance
Balance at Period End
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
$ 1,145,463
$ 1,165,525
$ 1,137,395
$ 1,161,934
$ 1,147,300
$ 1,183,843
Less: Goodwill
415,646
414,905
413,746
417,776
419,685
423,824
Less: Other intangible assets
1,597
1,836
1,632
1,835
1,668
1,839
Average tangible equity
$ 722,017
$ 742,323
$ 725,947
$ 758,180
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 21,516
$ (3,804)
$ 24,991
$ (62,433)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
11.9 %
(2.0) %
6.9 %
(16.5) %
(1)
Based on annualized Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
