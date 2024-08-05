Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2024:

Financial Summary Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023 Financial & Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Operating Revenues

$230,586

$15,720

-

$246,306



$241,479

-

-

$241,479 Voyage Expenses, excl. commissions

$(448)

$(3,269)

-

$(3,717)



$(331)

-

-

$(331) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (1)

$230,138

$12,451

-

$242,589



$241,148

-

-

$241,148 Net income

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152



$141,321

-

$5,700

$147,021 Adjusted net income / (loss) (2)

$127,063

$2,290

$2,955

$132,308



$144,143

-

$(738)

$143,405 Earnings per share, basic













$7.30















$7.32 Earnings per share, diluted













$7.23















$7.32 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)













$6.78















$7.14 Operating Days

6,088

604

-







6,106

-

-



Time Charter Equivalent $/day (1)

$37,802

$20,614

-







$39,494

-

-



Ownership days

6,253

694

-







6,188

-

-



Average number of vessels

68.7

7.6

-







68.0

-

-



Fleet Utilization

97.4 %

87.0 %

-







98.7 %

-

-



Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$169,121

$4,712

$2,955

$176,788



$178,064

-

$(738)

$177,326 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics As of June 30, 2024











As of December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents





$372,446















$271,809 Availability under Revolving Credit Facility





$315,000















$337,500 Marketable securities(3)





$99,232















- Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)





$786,678















$609,309 Debt, gross of deferred finance costs





$577,766















$410,516 Net Debt (5)





$205,320















$138,707 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)





$704,627















$707,002 Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA





0.29x















0.20x





1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix. 2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below. 3. Marketable securities refer to fair value of 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on June 30, 2024. 4. Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and (iii) marketable securities. 5. Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents 6. Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.

For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.

Financial Summary Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023 Financial & Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Operating Revenues

$463,997

$35,758

-

$499,755



$485,053

-

-

$485,053 Voyage Expenses, excl. commissions

$(936)

$(14,096)

-

$(15,032)



$(746)

-

-

$(746) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (1)

$463,061

$21,662

-

$484,723



$484,307

-

-

$484,307 Net income

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650



$290,110

-

$3,112

$293,222 Adjusted net income / (loss) (2)

$265,919

$2,627

$3,778

$272,324



$291,986

-

$(3,326)

$288,660 Earnings per share, basic













$15.05















$14.51 Earnings per share, diluted













$14.92















$14.51 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)













$13.93















$14.28 Operating Days

12,107

1,200

-







12,062

-

-



Time Charter Equivalent $/day (1)

$38,247

$18,052

-







$40,151

-

-



Ownership days

12,438

1,331

-







12,338

-

-



Average number of vessels

68.3

7.3

-







68.2

-

-



Fleet Utilization

97.3 %

90.2 %

-







97.8 %

-

-



Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$343,309

$6,904

$3,778

$353,991



$359,692

-

$(3,326)

$356,366





1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix. 2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.

During the second quarter of 2024, we took delivery of the first three newbuilding containerships, namely one 7,165 TEU and two 8,010 TEU vessels that have commenced their three-year charters. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024 and through the date of this release, we added 6 newbuilding containerships to our orderbook. These six newbuilding orders comprise of one additional 8,258 container vessel to be built at Yangzijiang shipyard in China expected to be delivered in 2027 and five 9,200 TEU container vessels to be built at Dalian shipyard in China, three of which have expected deliveries in 2027 and two in 2028.

As a result, our remaining orderbook currently consists of a further 17 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 139,019 TEU with expected deliveries of three additional vessels in 2024, two vessels in 2025, three vessels in 2026, seven vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

We have now secured multi-year charter arrangements for all of the vessels in our newbuilding orderbook with an average charter duration of approximately 4.5 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire .

Over the past two months, we added approximately $900 million to our contracted revenue backlog, which includes (i) approximately $203 million through forward two-year charter fixtures for nine existing container vessels and (ii) approximately $697 million of revenue backlog through a combination of new charters and charter extensions for 12 of our newbuildings.

As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.2 billion. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.4 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 99% for 2024 and 80% for 2025. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.

We have now taken delivery of all of our contracted capesize bulk carriers by taking delivery of two vessels in the second quarter of 2024 and one vessel in July 2024. As a result, our capesize dry bulk fleet currently stands at 10 vessels with an aggregate DWT capacity of approximately 1.8 million DWT.

As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 1,671,059 shares of its common stock in the open market for $104.4 million under its $200 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and upsized in November 2023.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024, which is payable on August 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2024.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The last few months brought continued market disruption as conditions in the Red Sea remained challenged and the Ukraine war persisted. Panama canal crossings, however, returned to normal levels, eliminating that source of disruption for now. Market conditions have led liner companies to reassess their capacity requirement and rushed to secure tonnage, including tonnage with forward deliveries. The forthcoming environmental legislation has further incentivized liner companies to secure modern newbuilding tonnage for medium term requirements without making long-term commitments in the majority of cases.

In this environment we have secured charter extensions for a number of our existing ships and further we extended our newbuilding program to a total of 20 vessels, three of which were delivered in the second quarter. We have secured multi-year charters with an average charter duration of approximately 4.5 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire, for all of our newbuilding vessels and we are very well positioned for the future. As a result, the Company's total contracted cash operating revenues are $3.2 billion. Contracted charter coverage for our container vessel fleet, including newbuildings, is currently 99% for 2024 and 80% for 2025, providing us excellent revenue visibility.

With respect to our activities in the dry bulk sector, we have recently taken delivery of all 10 capesize vessels. We have been gearing up our operations to ensure the integration within our fleet during this building phase before we continue to explore opportunities to further our reach in this sector. Our revenues from the dry bulk sector have been steadily increasing, and we look forward to further diversifying our revenues and creating upside through the spot market exposure offered by the sector.

Despite our recent fleet growth, renewal, and diversification activities, our balance sheet remains very strong, with a low net debt position.

We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure accretive performance of our assets and to deliver industry-leading returns to our shareholders over the long term."

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Danaos had an average of 68.7 container vessels and 7.6 Capesize drybulk vessels compared to 68.0 container vessels and no drybulk vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 97.4% compared to 98.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $132.3 million, or $6.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $143.4 million, or $7.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2024 for a $7.1 million gain on vessel disposal, a $2.2 million change in fair value of investments and a $0.5 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $127.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $144.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended June 30, 2024 for a $7.1 million gain on vessel disposal and a $0.5 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to none for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as we were not engaged in the drybulk vessels segment during that period.

The $11.1 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $19.9 million increase in total operating expenses, which was partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in operating revenues, a $3.1 million increase in dividends received, a $0.6 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $0.3 million decrease in net finance expenses.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $141.2 million, or $7.23 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $147.0 million, or $7.32 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $133.7 million and the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 2.0%, or $4.8 million, to $246.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $241.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment decreased by 4.6%, or $11.0 million, to $230.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $241.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, analyzed as follows:

a $4.9 million increase in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of vessel additions;

a $5.7 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of decreased vessel utilization and lower charter rates;

a $2.4 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to vessel disposals;

a $4.8 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters; and

a $3.0 million decrease in revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment added an incremental $15.8 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to no such operating revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $5.2 million to $47.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $41.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to recent container newbuilds deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions. The average daily operating cost of our vessels remained stable at $6,961 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6,970 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 11.0%, or $3.5 million, to $35.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $31.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 mainly due to depreciation expense related to 9 recently acquired Capesize drybulk vessels and 3 recently delivered container newbuilds.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $2.5 million to $7.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $4.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.1 million, to $11.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased stock-based compensation and management fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $4.3 million to $12.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 primarily as a result of the $4.2 million in voyage expenses related to our recently acquired 9 Capesize drybulk vessels, which generated revenue partially from voyage charter agreements, compared to no such expenses of drybulk vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment increased by $0.1 million to $8.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total voyage expenses of container vessels comprised $8.0 million commissions and $0.5 million other voyage expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment were $4.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to no voyage expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total voyage expenses of drybulk vessels comprised $0.9 million commissions and $3.3 million other voyage expenses, mainly bunkers consumption and port expenses, in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

In March 2024, we sold for scrap the vessel Stride, which had been off-hire since January 8, 2024 due to damage from a fire in the engine room that was subsequently contained. We collected $9.9 million net insurance proceeds for total loss of vessel and recognized a gain on disposal of this vessel amounting to $7.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The proceedings with the insurers are in progress as of June 30, 2024, and any additional gain will be recognized upon their finalization.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 13.6%, or $0.8 million, to $5.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $5.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:

a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the three months ended June 30, 2024; and

a $0.1 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs; which were partially offset by

a $1.2 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $52.1 million between the two periods and an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 0.14% as a result of higher SOFR rates. Average indebtedness was $512.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to average indebtedness of $459.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $424.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes as of June 30, 2023.

Interest income decreased by $0.7 million to $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $3.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Gain on investments

Following the all-stock merger of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") completed on April 9, 2024, we currently own 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK. The gain on investments of $5.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 consisted of the change in fair value of these marketable securities of $2.2 million and dividends recognized on these shares of $3.1 million. This compares to a $6.4 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss on debt extinguishment

A $2.3 million loss on early extinguishment of our leaseback obligations in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compares to no such loss in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.1 million and $0.7 million in the three months June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, relates to our share of initial expenses of a recently established company, Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses decreased by $0.2 million to $0.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other expenses, net amounted to $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.3 million other income, net in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.3%, or $0.5 million, to $176.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $177.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. As outlined above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $13.8 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $9.6 million increase in operating revenues, a $0.6 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $3.1 million increase in dividends received. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is adjusted for a $7.1 million net gain on disposal of vessel and a $2.2 million change in fair value of investments. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 5.0%, or $9.0 million, to $169.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $178.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment was $4.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. We did not have drybulk vessel operations in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Danaos had an average of 68.3 container vessels and 7.3 Capesize drybulk vessels compared to 68.2 container vessels and no drybulk vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our container vessels utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 97.3% compared to 97.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $272.3 million, or $13.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $288.7 million, or $14.28 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2024 for a $13.2 million change in fair value of investments, a $7.1 million gain on vessel disposal and a $1.0 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $265.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $292.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the six months ended June 30, 2024 for a $7.1 million gain on vessel disposal and a $1.0 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to none for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as we were not engaged in the drybulk vessels segment during that period.

The $16.4 million decrease in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $42.2 million increase in total operating expenses, which was partially offset by a $14.7 million increase in operating revenues, a $4.0 million increase in dividends received, a $4.0 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $3.1 million decrease in equity loss on investments.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $291.7 million, or $14.92 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $293.2 million, or $14.51 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $272.0 million and the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 3.0%, or $14.7 million, to $499.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $485.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment decreased by 4.3%, or $21.1 million, to $464.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $485.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, analyzed as follows:

a $4.9 million increase in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of vessel additions;

a $2.6 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 mainly as a result of lower charter rates and decreased vessel utilization;

a $5.1 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to vessel disposals;

a $7.8 million decrease in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters; and

a $10.5 million decrease in revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment added an incremental $35.8 million of revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to no such operating revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $7.7 million to $90.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $82.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to recent container newbuilds and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, which was partially offset by the decrease in the average daily operating cost of our vessels to $6,729 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6,889 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 9.1%, or $5.8 million, to $69.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $63.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 mainly due to depreciation expense related to 9 recently acquired Capesize drybulk vessels and 3 recently delivered container newbuilds.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $4.1 million to $12.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $7.5 million, to $21.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $14.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased stock-based compensation and management fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $16.7 million to $33.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $16.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily as a result of the $16.3 million in voyage expenses related to our recently acquired 9 Capesize drybulk vessels, which generated revenue partially from voyage charter agreements, compared to no such expenses of drybulk vessels in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment increased by $0.4 million to $16.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $16.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 mainly due to increased commissions. Total voyage expenses of container vessels comprised $15.8 million commissions and $0.9 million other voyage expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment were $16.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to no voyage expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total voyage expenses of drybulk vessels comprised $2.2 million commissions and $14.1 million other voyage expenses, mainly bunkers consumption and port expenses, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

In March 2024, we sold for scrap the vessel Stride, which had been off-hire since January 8, 2024 due to damage from a fire in the engine room that was subsequently contained. We collected $10.6 million net insurance proceeds for total loss of vessel and recognized a gain on disposal of this vessel amounting to $7.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The proceedings with the insurers are in progress as of June 30, 2024, and any additional gain will be recognized upon their finalization.

In January 2023, we completed the sale of the container vessel Amalia C for net proceeds of $4.9 million resulting in a gain of $1.6 million.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 34.9%, or $4.4 million, to $8.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $12.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in interest expense is a result of:

a $4.3 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the six months ended June 30, 2024; and

a $0.3 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs; which were partially offset by

a $0.2 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our debt service cost by approximately 0.38% as a result of higher SOFR rates, which was partially offset by a decrease in our average indebtedness by $20.8 million between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $462.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to average indebtedness of $483.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $577.8 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $424.3 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes as of June 30, 2023.

Interest income decreased by $0.5 million to $5.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Gain on investments

Following the all-stock merger of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") completed on April 9, 2024, we currently own 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK. The gain on investments of $17.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 consisted of the change in fair value of these marketable securities of $13.2 million and dividends recognized on these shares of $4.0 million. This compares to a $6.4 million gain on marketable securities in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss on debt extinguishment

A $2.3 million loss on early extinguishment of our leaseback obligations in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compares to no such loss in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.2 million and $3.3 million in the six months June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, relates to our share of initial expenses of a recently established company, CTTC, currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income, net amounted to $0.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.5 million other income, net in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.7%, or $2.4 million, to $354.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $356.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023. As outlined above, the decrease is mainly attributable to a $32.0 million increase in total operating expenses, which were partially offset by a $22.5 million increase in operating revenues, a $4.0 million increase in dividends received and a $3.1 million decrease in equity loss on investments. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is adjusted for a $13.2 million change in fair value of investments and a $7.1 million net gain on disposal of vessel. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by 4.6%, or $16.4 million, to $343.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $359.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment was $6.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We did not have drybulk vessel operations in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024, which is payable on August 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 20, 2024.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, we took delivery of our 10th capsize drybulk carrier. As a result, aggregate DWT capacity of our capesize drybulk fleet currently stands at approximately 1.8 million DWT.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 70 container vessels aggregating 442,278 TEUs and 17 under construction container vessels aggregating 139,019 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the drybulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Ownership Days

6,253

6,188

12,438

12,338 Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

(95)

(80)

(162)

(230) Other Off-hire Days

(70)

(2)

(169)

(46) Operating Days (1)

6,088

6,106

12,107

12,062 Vessel Utilization

97.4 %

98.7 %

97.3 %

97.8 %

















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$230,586

$241,479

$463,997

$485,053 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)

(448)

(331)

(936)

(746) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)

230,138

241,148

463,061

484,307 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day (2)

$37,802

$39,494

$38,247

$40,151

















Drybulk vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Ownership Days

694

-

1,331

- Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

(90)

-

(121)

- Other Off-hire Days

-

-

(10)

- Operating Days (1)

604

-

1,200

- Vessel Utilization

87.0 %





90.2 %





















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$15,720

-

$35,758

- Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)

(3,269)

-

(14,096)

- Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)

12,451

-

21,662

- Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day (2)

$20,614

-

$18,052

-





1) We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry. 2) Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of August 2, 2024:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU) (1)

Year Built

Expiration of Charter (2) Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Speed (ex Hyundai Speed) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart) 13,100

2012

July 2027 Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Express Rome 10,100

2011

April 2027 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

August 2026 Express Athens 10,100

2011

April 2027 Le Havre 9,580

2006

June 2028 Pusan C 9,580

2006

May 2028 Bremen 9,012

2009

January 2028 C Hamburg 9,012

2009

January 2028 Niledutch Lion 8,626

2008

May 2026 Kota Manzanillo 8,533

2005

February 2026 Belita 8,533

2006

July 2026 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

January 2028 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

May 2027 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

July 2027 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

September 2027 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

November 2027 America 8,468

2004

April 2028 Europe 8,468

2004

May 2028 Kota Santos 8,463

2005

August 2026 Catherine C (3) 8,010

2024

May 2027 Greenland (3) 8,010

2024

June 2027 Interasia Accelerate (3) 7,165

2024

April 2027 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

March 2027 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

September 2025 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

November 2025 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

January 2026 Racine 6,500

2010

April 2026 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Savannah (ex Zim Savannah) 6,402

2002

June 2025 Dimitra C 6,402

2002

February 2025 Suez Canal 5,610

2002

April 2026 Kota Lima 5,544

2002

November 2024 Wide Alpha 5,466

2014

July 2027 Stephanie C 5,466

2014

June 2025 Maersk Euphrates 5,466

2014

July 2025 Wide Hotel 5,466

2015

September 2027 Wide India 5,466

2015

November 2025 Wide Juliet 5,466

2015

September 2025 Seattle C 4,253

2007

October 2026 Vancouver 4,253

2007

November 2026 Derby D 4,253

2004

January 2027 Tongala 4,253

2004

November 2026 Rio Grande 4,253

2008

November 2026 Merve A 4,253

2008

September 2025 Kingston 4,253

2008

June 2025 Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco) 4,253

2009

September 2026 Dalian 4,253

2009

March 2026 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

August 2025 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

November 2025 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Spain 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

December 2026 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

June 2025 Express France 3,400

2010

September 2025 Singapore 3,314

2004

March 2025 Colombo 3,314

2004

January 2027 Zebra 2,602

2001

November 2024 Artotina 2,524

2001

May 2025 Advance 2,200

1997

January 2025 Future 2,200

1997

December 2024 Sprinter 2,200

1997

December 2024 Bridge 2,200

1998

December 2024 Progress C 2,200

1998

November 2024 Phoenix D 2,200

1997

March 2025 Highway 2,200

1998

February 2025





(1) Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity. (2) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms. (3) The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

Container vessels under construction as of August 2, 2024:

Hull Number Vessel Size (TEU)

Expected Delivery Year



Minimum Charter Duration Hull No. C7100-8 7,165

2024



3 Years Hull No. HN4011 8,010

2024



3 Years Hull No. HN4012 8,010

2024



3 Years Hull No. CV5900-07 6,014

2024



2 Years Hull No. CV5900-08 6,014

2025



2 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1556 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1557 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1612 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1613 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1625 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1626 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1668 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-7 9,200

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-8 9,200

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-9 9,200

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-10 9,200

2028



5 Years Hull No. C9200-11 9,200

2028



5 Years

The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of August 2, 2024:

Vessel Name Capacity (DWT) (1)

Year Built

Achievement 175,966

2011

Genius 175,580

2012

Ingenuity 176,022

2011

Integrity 175,966

2010

Peace 175,858

2010

W Trader 175,879

2009

E Trader 175,886

2009

Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2) 178,043

2010

Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2) 175,125

2011

Danaos (ex Guo May) (3) 176,536

2011







(1) DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity. (2) The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024. (3) The vessel was delivered in July 2024.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















OPERATING REVENUES $246,306

$241,479

$499,755

$485,053 OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (47,090)

(41,861)

(90,204)

(82,500)

Depreciation & amortization (42,352)

(36,412)

(81,667)

(71,776)

General & administrative (11,297)

(7,192)

(21,541)

(14,037)

Other operating expenses (12,678)

(8,399)

(33,020)

(16,282)

Net gain on dispoal/sale of vessels 7,094

0

7,094

1,639 Income From Operations 139,983

147,615

280,417

302,097 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 2,923

3,596

5,859

6,319

Interest expense (5,106)

(5,881)

(8,230)

(12,603)

Gain on investments 5,276

6,438

17,187

6,438

Loss on debt extinguishment -

(2,254)

-

(2,254)

Other finance expenses (868)

(1,146)

(1,750)

(2,122)

Equity loss on investments (97)

(738)

(206)

(3,326)

Other income/(expenses), net (56)

294

179

469

Realized loss on derivatives (903)

(903)

(1,806)

(1,796) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net 1,169

(594)

11,233

(8,875) Net Income 141,152

147,021

291,650

293,222 EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share $7.30

$7.32

$15.05

$14.51 Diluted earnings per share $7.23

$7.32

$14.92

$14.51 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,348

20,081

19,380

20,214 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,520

20,081

19,552

20,214

Non-GAAP Measures 1 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited



Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $141,152

$147,021

$291,650

$293,222 Change in fair value of investments (2,224)

(6,438)

(13,203)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment -

2,254

-

2,254 Net gain on dispoal/sale of vessels (7,094)

-

(7,094)

(1,639) Amortization of financing fees 474

568

971

1,261 Adjusted Net Income $132,308

$143,405

$272,324

$288,660 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $6.78

$7.14

$13.93

$14.28 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares) 19,520

20,081

19,552

20,214





1) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)







As of

As of June 30, December 31,





2024

2023 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$372,446

$271,809

Accounts receivable, net

22,726

9,931

Other current assets

222,947

220,030





618,119

501,770 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

3,028,236

2,746,541

Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under construction

283,260

301,916

Deferred charges, net

39,546

38,012

Other non-current assets

77,196

72,897





3,428,238

3,159,366 TOTAL ASSETS

$4,046,357

$3,661,136











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

$25,160

$21,300

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

122,588

146,860





147,748

168,160 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

544,543

382,874

Other long-term liabilities

76,848

93,785





621,391

476,659











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

193

194

Additional paid-in capital

688,122

690,190

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73,647)

(75,979)

Retained earnings

2,662,550

2,401,912





3,277,218

3,016,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$4,046,357

$3,661,136

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities:















Net income $141,152

$147,021

$291,650

$293,222

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 35,380

31,910

69,243

63,439

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs and finance costs 7,446

5,070

13,395

9,598

Amortization of assumed time charters (1,036)

(5,854)

(4,534)

(12,390)

Prior service cost and periodic cost 458

394

715

886

Gain on investments (2,224)

(6,438)

(13,203)

(6,438)

Loss on debt extinguishment -

2,254

-

2,254

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (7,094)

-

(7,094)

(1,639)

Payments for drydocking/special survey (10,449)

(4,818)

(14,618)

(14,560)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 903

903

1,806

1,796

Equity loss on investments 97

738

206

3,326

Stock based compensation 1,577

-

3,153

-

Accounts receivable (9,343)

(517)

(12,795)

(2,456)

Other assets, current and non-current 9,320

(3,612)

21,207

(12,406)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,995

1,934

5,767

(3,151)

Other liabilities, current and long-term (23,907)

(15,973)

(47,331)

(40,875) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 154,275

153,012

307,567

280,606

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions and advances for vessels under construction (217,728)

(24,048)

(341,855)

(29,784)

Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal/sale of vessels 9,923

-

10,639

3,914

Investments -

(70,144)

-

(74,407) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (207,805)

(94,192)

(331,216)

(100,277)

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from long-term debt 126,000

-

181,000

-

Debt repayment (6,875)

(6,875)

(13,750)

(13,750)

Payments of leaseback obligations -

(66,296)

-

(72,925)

Dividends paid (15,476)

(15,099)

(31,011)

(30,361)

Repurchase of common stock (1,094)

(35,157)

(5,223)

(35,738)

Finance costs (905)

(1,642)

(6,730)

(1,892) Net Cash provided by/(used in) Financing Activities 101,650

(125,069)

124,286

(154,666) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 48,120

(66,249)

100,637

25,663 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 324,326

359,580

271,809

267,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $372,446

$293,331

$372,446

$293,331

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $141,152

$147,021

$291,650

$293,222 Depreciation 35,380

31,910

69,243

63,439 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 6,972

4,502

12,424

8,337 Amortization of assumed time charters (1,036)

(5,854)

(4,534)

(12,390) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees 1,026

1,311

2,299

2,762 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903

903

1,806

1,796 Interest income (2,923)

(3,596)

(5,859)

(6,319) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs 4,632

5,313

7,259

11,342 Change in fair value of investments (2,224)

(6,438)

(13,203)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment -

2,254

-

2,254 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (7,094)

-

(7,094)

(1,639) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $176,788

$177,326

$353,991

$356,366

















Last twelve

months

ended

Last twelve

months

ended









June 30, December 31,









2024

2023







Net income $574,727

$576,299







Depreciation 135,091

129,287







Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 22,750

18,663







Amortization of assumed time charters (13,366)

(21,222)







Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees 4,673

5,136







Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 3,632

3,622







Interest income (11,673)

(12,133)







Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs 14,179

18,262







Change in fair value of investments (24,632)

(17,867)







Stock based compensation 6,340

6,340







Loss on debt extinguishment -

2,254







Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (7,094)

(1,639)







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $704,627

$707,002













1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023; and the last twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152



$141,321

-

$5,700

$147,021 Depreciation

33,247

2,133

-

35,380



31,910

-

-

31,910 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

6,683

289

-

6,972



4,502

-

-

4,502 Amortization of assumed time charters

(1,036)

-

-

(1,036)



(5,854)

-

-

(5,854) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees

1,026

-

-

1,026



1,311

-

-

1,311 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

903

-

-

903



903

-

-

903 Interest income

(2,923)

-

-

(2,923)



(3,596)

-

-

(3,596) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

4,632

-

-

4,632



5,313

-

-

5,313 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(2,224)

(2,224)



-

-

(6,438)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094)



-

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$169,121

$4,712

$2,955

$176,788



$178,064

-

$(738)

$177,326





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, change in fair value of investments and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650



$290,110

-

$3,112

$293,222 Depreciation

65,255

3,988

-

69,243



63,439

-

-

63,439 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

12,135

289

-

12,424



8,337

-

-

8,337 Amortization of assumed time charters

(4,534)

-

-

(4,534)



(12,390)

-

-

(12,390) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees

2,299

-

-

2,299



2,762

-

-

2,762 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

1,806

-

-

1,806



1,796

-

-

1,796 Interest income

(5,859)

-

-

(5,859)



(6,319)

-

-

(6,319) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

7,259

-

-

7,259



11,342

-

-

11,342 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(13,203)

(13,203)



-

-

(6,438)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094)



(1,639)

-

-

(1,639) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$343,309

$6,904

$3,778

$353,991



$359,692

-

$(3,326)

$356,366





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, change in fair value of investments and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income

$133,683

$2,290

$5,179

$141,152



$141,321

-

$5,700

$147,021 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(2,224)

(2,224)



-

-

(6,438)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Amortization of financing fees

474

-

-

474



568

-

-

568 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094)



-

-

-

- Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$127,063

$2,290

$2,955

$132,308



$144,143

-

$(738)

$143,405 Adjusted Earnings per Share, diluted













$6.78















$7.14 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

19,520







20,081

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income

$272,042

$2,627

$16,981

$291,650



$290,110

-

$3,112

$293,222 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

(13,203)

(13,203)



-

-

(6,438)

(6,438) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Amortization of financing fees

971

-

-

971



1,261

-

-

1,261 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(7,094)

-

-

(7,094)



(1,639)

-

-

(1,639) Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$265,919

$2,627

$3,778

$272,324



$291,986

-

$(3,326)

$288,660 Adjusted Earnings per Share, diluted













$13.93















$14.28 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

19,552







20,214





1) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

