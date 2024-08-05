Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Net income for the first half of 2024 was $67.8 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.



Adjusted operating income(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $33.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the first half of 2024 was $64.0 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the second quarter included:

Gross written premiums increased 17.6%.

Underwriting income (1) of $23.9 million compared to $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

of $33.1 million compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Combined ratio of 90.7% compared to 92.0% for the second quarter of 2023.

Cat loss and LAE ratio of 1.2% compared to 3.5% for the second quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on equity of 19.6% through the first half of 2024 compared to 14.8% for the same 2023 period.

Annualized return on tangible equity(1) of 22.4% through the first half of 2024 compared to 18.3% for the same 2023 period.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "Our second quarter results continue the consistently excellent performance we have produced in each of the seven quarters reporting as a public company and our adjusted operating income of $33.1 million was the best in Company history. Our 90.7% combined ratio, inclusive of 1.2% of catastrophe losses, was again excellent. Our 18% gross written premiums growth reflects the power and sustainability of our "Rule our Niche" strategy. We are pleased with the sources of our growth which are increasingly coming from parts of our business that are less exposed to the P&C cycles, including our surety, accident & health and captives divisions and our agriculture business unit within our global property & agriculture division. We continue to be confident that we are well positioned to deliver attractive returns for our shareholders and to profitably grow our Company."

"Last week's AM Best upgrade to A (Excellent) with stable outlook is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team. This upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to our policyholders and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, unaudited 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Gross written premiums $ 496,243 $ 421,994 17.6 % $ 954,863 $ 782,492 22.0 % Ceded written premiums $ (199,114 ) $ (208,257 ) (4.4 )% $ (370,634 ) $ (366,614 ) 1.1 % Net retention 59.9 % 50.6 % NM (1) 61.2 % 53.1 % NM (1) Net written premiums $ 297,129 $ 213,737 39.0 % $ 584,229 $ 415,878 40.5 % Net earned premiums $ 257,583 $ 194,347 32.5 % $ 493,925 $ 377,178 31.0 % (1) Not meaningful

The increase in gross written premiums for the second quarter and first half of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our captives, transactional E&S and surety underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-cat loss and LAE(1) 60.6 % 60.7 % 60.6 % 60.9 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 1.2 % 3.5 % 0.8 % 2.7 % Prior accident year development - LPT(2) (0.1 )% (0.2 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Loss Ratio 61.7 % 64.0 % 61.3 % 63.4 % Net policy acquisition costs 14.0 % 11.9 % 13.7 % 11.7 % Other operating and general expenses 15.8 % 17.3 % 15.9 % 17.0 % Commission and fee income (0.8 )% (1.2 )% (0.8 )% (1.0 )% Expense ratio 29.0 % 28.0 % 28.8 % 27.7 % Combined ratio 90.7 % 92.0 % 90.1 % 91.1 % Adjusted Underwriting Ratios Adjusted loss ratio(2) 61.8 % 64.2 % 61.4 % 63.6 % Expense ratio 29.0 % 28.0 % 28.8 % 27.7 % Adjusted combined ratio(2) 90.8 % 92.2 % 90.2 % 91.3 % (1) Current accident year (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

The loss ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2024 improved 2.3 points and 2.1 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods, driven by less severity of convective storms.

The expense ratios for the second quarter and first half of 2024 increased 1.0 point and 1.1 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods driven by the business mix shift partially offset by earnings leverage.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income $ in thousands Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $ 4,021 $ 3,206 $ 9,108 $ 4,985 Fixed income 13,786 7,919 26,264 15,380 Equities 751 684 1,378 682 Alternative & strategic investments 3,580 (3,226 ) 3,685 (7,818 ) Net investment income $ 22,138 $ 8,583 $ 40,435 $ 13,229 Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $ (1,760 ) $ 5,017 $ 7,231 $ 8,784 Net realized (losses) gains (65 ) 334 (753 ) (2,472 ) Net investment (losses) gains $ (1,825 ) $ 5,351 $ 6,478 $ 6,312

Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the second quarter and first half of 2024 increased $13.6 million and $27.2 million, respectively when compared to the same 2023 periods, driven by (i) increased income from our fixed income portfolio and short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents due to higher yields and larger asset bases and (ii) an increase in the fair value of limited partnership investments in our alternative and strategic investments portfolio.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $723.6 million at June 30, 2024 which represents an increase of 4.5% when compared to stockholders' equity of $692.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net income.

Conference Call

At 9 a.m. central time tomorrow, August 6, 2024, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). We refer to these measures as "non-GAAP financial measures." We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer ("LPT"), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,239,724 and $1,047,713, respectively) $ 1,200,273 $ 1,017,651 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $225 and $329, respectively) 39,962 42,986 Equity securities, at fair value 112,823 118,249 Mortgage loans, at fair value 43,670 50,070 Equity method investments 101,903 110,653 Other long-term investments 2,665 3,852 Short-term investments, at fair value 215,041 270,226 Total investments 1,716,337 1,613,687 Cash and cash equivalents 72,989 65,891 Restricted cash 35,278 34,445 Premiums receivable, net 377,333 179,235 Reinsurance recoverables, net 667,837 596,334 Ceded unearned premium 255,138 186,121 Deferred policy acquisition costs 116,499 91,955 Deferred income taxes 25,107 21,991 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 87,868 88,435 Other assets 81,108 75,341 Total assets $ 3,435,494 $ 2,953,435 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,470,106 $ 1,314,501 Unearned premiums 711,854 552,532 Deferred ceding commission 47,948 37,057 Reinsurance and premium payables 207,638 150,156 Funds held for others 95,596 58,588 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 59,796 50,880 Notes payable 100,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 18,936 78,690 Total liabilities 2,711,874 2,292,404 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,096,132 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 401 399 Additional paid-in capital 713,542 710,855 Stock notes receivable (5,233 ) (5,562 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,136 ) (22,953 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

46,046 (21,708 ) Total stockholders' equity

723,620 661,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,435,494 $ 2,953,435

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 257,583 $ 194,347 $ 493,925 $ 377,178 Commission and fee income 2,053 2,240 4,079 3,732 Net investment income 22,138 8,583 40,435 13,229 Net investment (losses) gains (1,825 ) 5,351 6,478 6,312 Other loss (7 ) - (7 ) - Total revenues 279,942 210,521 544,910 400,451 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 159,054 124,405 302,968 239,305 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 76,679 56,683 146,453 108,338 Interest expense 2,449 2,466 5,176 4,618 Amortization expense 360 486 748 873 Other expenses 1,045 1,465 2,233 2,579 Total expenses 239,587 185,505 457,578 355,713 Income before income taxes 40,355 25,016 87,332 44,738 Income tax expense 9,385 5,564 19,578 9,730 Net income 30,970 19,452 67,754 35,008 Net income attributable to participating securities - - - 1,402 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,970 $ 19,452 $ 67,754 $ 33,606 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 30,970 $ 19,452 $ 67,754 $ 35,008 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax (1,451 ) (4,375 ) (6,869 ) 3,413 Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax (406 ) (1,165 ) (1,314 ) (1,212 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (1,857 ) (5,540 ) (8,183 ) 2,201 Comprehensive income $ 29,113 $ 13,912 $ 59,571 $ 37,209

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted average basic shares 39,177,457 36,603,779 39,142,825 34,746,874 Weighted average diluted shares 41,168,082 38,143,585 41,110,384 37,503,914 Basic earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.53 $ 1.73 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 1.65 $ 0.93 Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.44 $ 1.64 $ 0.87 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.42 $ 1.56 $ 0.84 Annualized ROE (1) 17.5 % 15.1 % 19.6 % 14.8 % Annualized adjusted ROE (2) 18.7 % 12.4 % 18.5 % 13.3 % Annualized ROTE (3) 20.0 % 18.3 % 22.4 % 18.3 % Annualized adjusted ROTE (4) 21.3 % 15.1 % 21.2 % 16.5 % June 30 December 31 2024 2023 Shares outstanding 40,096,132 39,863,756 Fully diluted shares outstanding 41,945,532 41,771,854 Book value per share $ 18.18 $ 16.72 Fully diluted book value per share $ 17.38 $ 15.96 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 15.28 $ 13.84 (1)Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income - We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 40,355 $ 30,970 $ 25,016 $ 19,452 $ 87,332 $ 67,754 $ 44,738 $ 35,008 Less (add): Net investment (losses) gains (1,825 ) (1,442 ) 5,351 4,227 6,478 5,118 6,312 4,986 Net impact of loss portfolio transfer 241 190 462 365 482 381 704 556 Other loss (7 ) (6 ) - - (7 ) (6 ) - - Other expenses (1,045 ) (826 ) (1,465 ) (1,157 ) (2,233 ) (1,764 ) (2,579 ) (2,037 ) Adjusted operating income $ 42,991 $ 33,054 $ 20,668 $ 16,017 $ 82,612 $ 64,025 $ 40,301 $ 31,503

Underwriting income - We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before federal income tax expense $ 40,355 $ 25,016 $ 87,332 $ 44,738 Add: Interest expense 2,449 2,466 5,176 4,618 Amortization expense 360 486 748 873 Other expenses 1,045 1,465 2,233 2,579 Less: Net investment income 22,138 8,583 40,435 13,229 Net investment (losses) gains (1,825 ) 5,351 6,478 6,312 Other loss (7 ) - (7 ) - Underwriting income $ 23,903 $ 15,499 $ 48,583 $ 33,267

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio - We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earned premiums $ 257,583 $ 194,347 $ 493,925 $ 377,178 Losses and LAE 159,054 124,405 302,968 239,305 Add: Pre-tax net impact of LPT (241 ) (462 ) (482 ) (704 ) Adjusted losses and LAE $ 159,295 $ 124,867 $ 303,450 $ 240,009 Loss ratio 61.7 % 64.0 % 61.3 % 63.4 % Add: net impact of LPT (0.1 )% (0.2 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Adjusted loss ratio 61.8 % 64.2 % 61.4 % 63.6 % Combined ratio 90.7 % 92.0 % 90.1 % 91.1 % Add: net impact of LPT (0.1 )% (0.2 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Adjusted combined ratio 90.8 % 92.2 % 90.2 % 91.3 %

Tangible Stockholders' Equity - We define tangible stockholders' equity as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders' equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders' equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) June 30, December 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Stockholders' equity $ 723,620 $ 522,678 $ 661,031 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 87,868 89,181 88,435 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 635,752 $ 433,497 $ 572,596