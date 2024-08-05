Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) ("Diamondback" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Average production of 276.1 MBO/d (474.7 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $1.5 billion

Cash capital expenditures of $637 million

Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $816 million; Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $841 million

Declared Q2 2024 base cash dividend of $0.90 per share and a variable cash dividend of $1.44 per share, in each case payable on August 22, 2024; implies a 5.0% annualized yield based on August 2, 2024 closing share price of $189.06

Total Q2 2024 return of capital of $421 million; represents ~52% of Q2 2024 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) and 50% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) from the declared Q2 2024 base-plus-variable dividend

In June, completed a $95 million sale of non-operated properties in the Delaware Basin

In July, our 25%-owned joint venture Remuda Midstream Holdings LLC completed its previously announced sale of its subsidiary WTG Midstream Holdings LLC; in connection with that closing Diamondback received total consideration valued at approximately $375 million on a pretax basis, including approximately 10.1 million common units of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

As previously announced, the pending merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. was approved by Diamondback stockholders on April 26, 2024. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2024

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The tables below provide a summary of operating activity for the second quarter of 2024.

Total Activity (Gross Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Midland Basin 71 79 Delaware Basin 9 7 Total 80 86

Total Activity (Net Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Midland Basin 67 72 Delaware Basin 8 6 Total 75 78

During the second quarter of 2024, Diamondback drilled 71 gross wells in the Midland Basin and nine gross wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 79 operated wells to production in the Midland Basin and seven gross wells in the Delaware Basin, with an average lateral length of 11,203 feet. Operated completions during the second quarter consisted of 21 Lower Spraberry wells, 20 Wolfcamp A wells, 16 Wolfcamp B wells, 10 Middle Spraberry wells, nine Jo Mill wells, five Dean wells, three Wolfcamp D wells, one Second Bone Spring well and one Barnett well.

For the first half of 2024, Diamondback drilled 140 gross wells in the Midland Basin and 19 gross wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 180 operated wells to production in the Midland Basin and seven operated wells to production in the Delaware Basin. The average lateral length for wells completed during the first six months of 2024 was 11,343 feet, and consisted of 51 Lower Spraberry wells, 39 Wolfcamp A wells, 31 Wolfcamp B wells, 25 Jo Mill wells, 22 Middle Spraberry wells, nine Wolfcamp D wells, five Dean wells, three Upper Spraberry wells, one Second Bone Spring well and one Barnett well.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Diamondback's second quarter 2024 net income was $837 million, or $4.66 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $813 million, or $4.52 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2024 net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion. Through the first half of 2024, Diamondback's net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion.

During the second quarter of 2024, Diamondback spent $585 million on operated and non-operated drilling and completions, $51 million on infrastructure and environmental and $1 million on midstream, for total cash capital expenditures of $637 million. Through the first half of 2024, Diamondback spent $1.2 billion on operated and non-operated drilling and completions, $76 million on infrastructure and environmental and $5 million on midstream, for total cash capital expenditures of $1.2 billion.

Second quarter 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.6 billion.

Diamondback's second quarter 2024 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) was $816 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as reconciled and defined below) was $841 million. Through June 30, 2024, Diamondback's Free Cash Flow was $1.6 billion, with $1.6 billion of Adjusted Free Cash Flow over the same period.

Second quarter 2024 average unhedged realized prices were $79.51 per barrel of oil, $0.10 per Mcf of natural gas and $17.97 per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), resulting in a total equivalent unhedged realized price of $50.33 per BOE.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the second quarter of 2024 were $11.67 per BOE, including lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $5.88 per BOE, cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.63 per BOE, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.26 per BOE and gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $1.90 per BOE.

As of June 30, 2024, Diamondback had $6.9 billion in standalone cash, including $5.5 billion raised in its senior note offering in April 2024 to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the pending Endeavor merger, and no borrowings under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.6 billion available for future borrowings under the facility and approximately $8.5 billion of total liquidity. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had consolidated total debt of $12.2 billion and consolidated net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $5.3 billion, up from consolidated total debt of $6.8 billion and down from consolidated net debt of $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a base cash dividend of $0.90 per common share for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 22, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a variable cash dividend of $1.44 per common share for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 22, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

Future base and variable dividends remain subject to review and approval at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As of August 2, 2024, Diamondback had repurchased 19,337,765 shares of common stock at an average share price of $124.52 for a total cost of approximately $2.4 billion and had approximately $1.6 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization. Subject to regulatory restrictions and other factors discussed below, Diamondback intends to continue to purchase common stock under the common stock repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in privately negotiated transactions, or in open market transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. Any common stock purchased as part of this program will be retired.

FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's guidance for the full year 2024, which includes third quarter production, cash tax and capital guidance. The Company is raising the midpoints of both total and net oil production for the full year 2024 due to production outperformance year-to-date. Additionally, Diamondback is lowering the midpoint for capital expenditures as well as increasing activity levels for the full year 2024 due to continued cost control and efficiency gains, respectively. This guidance does not take into account the pending Endeavor merger.

2024 Guidance 2024 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. Net production - MBOE/d 462 - 470 (from 458 - 466) 46.75 - 48.25 Oil production - MBO/d 273 - 276 (from 270 - 275) 26.00 - 26.75 Q3 2024 oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 271 - 275 (459 - 466) 26.50 - 27.00 (47.50 - 48.50) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.90 - $6.40 (from $6.00 - $6.50) G&A Cash G&A $0.55 - $0.65 $1.00 - $1.20 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.40 - $0.50 $0.10 - $0.20 DD&A $10.75 - $11.50 (from $10.50 - $11.50) $11.00 - $11.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.65 - $0.90 (from $1.65 - $1.85) $4.00 - $4.25 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.80 - $2.00 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% 20% - 22% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 15% - 18% Q3 2024 Cash taxes ($ - million)(1) $220 - $260 $13 - $18 Capital Budget ($ - million) 2024 Drilling, completion, capital workovers, and non-operated properties $2,150 - $2,230 (from $2,100 - $2,330) 2024 Infrastructure and midstream $200 - $220 2024 Total capital expenditures $2,350 - $2,450 (from $2,300 - $2,550) Q3 2024 Capital expenditures $570 - $610 Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 275 - 290 (259 - 273) (from 265 - 285 (244 - 263)) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 310 - 330 (285 - 304) (from 300 - 320 (273 - 291)) Average completed lateral length (Ft.) ~11,800' (from ~11,500') FY 2024 Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $600 - $625 (from $600 - $650) FY 2024 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $875 - $925 Midland Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~95% (from ~90%) Delaware Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~5% (from ~10%)

(1) Includes approximately $40 - $50 million from gains on sales of assets completed or expected to be completed in the third quarter.

CONFERENCE CALL

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,908 $ 582 Restricted cash 3 3 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 119 192 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($132 million and $109 million related to Viper) 711 654 Inventories 55 63 Derivative instruments 4 17 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25 110 Total current assets 7,825 1,621 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($8,131 million and $8,659 million excluded from amortization at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) ($4,568 million and $4,629 million and $1,581 million and $1,769 million excluded from amortization related to Viper) 43,793 42,430 Other property, equipment and land 666 673 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($962 million and $866 million related to Viper) (17,360 ) (16,429 ) Property and equipment, net 27,099 26,674 Equity method investments 542 529 Derivative instruments 15 1 Deferred income taxes, net 32 45 Investment in real estate, net 82 84 Other assets 42 47 Total assets $ 35,637 $ 29,001 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 331 $ 261 Accrued capital expenditures 446 493 Other accrued liabilities 457 475 Revenues and royalties payable 782 764 Derivative instruments 72 86 Income taxes payable 49 29 Total current liabilities 2,137 2,108 Long-term debt ($998 million and $1,083 million related to Viper) 11,980 6,641 Derivative instruments 134 122 Asset retirement obligations 300 239 Deferred income taxes 2,549 2,449 Other long-term liabilities 10 12 Total liabilities 17,110 11,571 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 178,394,239 and 178,723,871 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 14,267 14,142 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 3,187 2,489 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) (8 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 17,448 16,625 Non-controlling interest 1,079 805 Total equity 18,527 17,430 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,637 $ 29,001

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 2,174 $ 1,896 $ 4,275 $ 3,798 Sales of purchased oil 300 - 416 - Other operating income 9 23 19 46 Total revenues 2,483 1,919 4,710 3,844 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 254 200 509 392 Production and ad valorem taxes 141 148 260 303 Gathering, processing and transportation 82 68 159 136 Purchased oil expense 299 - 416 - Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 483 432 952 835 General and administrative expenses 46 37 92 77 Merger and integration expense 3 2 15 10 Other operating expenses 19 32 33 66 Total costs and expenses 1,327 919 2,436 1,819 Income (loss) from operations 1,156 1,000 2,274 2,025 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (44 ) (49 ) (83 ) (93 ) Other income (expense), net 1 (23 ) (2 ) 28 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 18 (189 ) (30 ) (282 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (4 ) 2 (4 ) Income (loss) from equity investments, net 15 16 17 30 Total other income (expense), net (10 ) (249 ) (96 ) (321 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,146 751 2,178 1,704 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 252 165 475 372 Net income (loss) 894 586 1,703 1,332 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 57 30 98 64 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 837 $ 556 $ 1,605 $ 1,268 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 4.66 $ 3.05 $ 8.93 $ 6.95 Diluted $ 4.66 $ 3.05 $ 8.93 $ 6.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 178,360 180,373 178,418 181,176 Diluted 178,360 180,373 178,418 181,176

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 894 $ 586 $ 1,703 $ 1,332 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 77 78 129 175 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 483 432 952 835 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - 4 (2 ) 4 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (18 ) 189 30 282 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (28 ) (39 ) (32 ) (38 ) (Income) loss from equity investment, net (15 ) (16 ) (17 ) (30 ) Equity-based compensation expense 19 16 33 27 Other 41 8 57 (26 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50 74 (45 ) 38 Income tax receivable - 69 12 164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - 13 89 13 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 100 (95 ) 74 Income taxes payable (85 ) (36 ) (15 ) (19 ) Revenues and royalties payable 49 26 14 86 Other 47 9 50 21 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,529 1,513 2,863 2,938 Cash flows from investing activities: Drilling, completions and infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (636 ) (681 ) (1,241 ) (1,303 ) Additions to midstream assets (1 ) (30 ) (5 ) (65 ) Property acquisitions (50 ) (145 ) (203 ) (1,025 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 240 268 252 532 Other (2 ) (7 ) (3 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (449 ) (595 ) (1,200 ) (1,874 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 84 1,755 174 3,451 Repayments under credit facilities (180 ) (2,047 ) (260 ) (3,036 ) Proceeds from senior notes 5,500 - 5,500 - Repayment of senior notes - (134 ) (25 ) (134 ) Repurchased shares under buyback program - (321 ) (42 ) (653 ) Repurchased shares/units under Viper's buyback program - (23 ) - (57 ) Proceeds from partial sale of investment in Viper Energy, Inc. - - 451 - Dividends paid to stockholders (352 ) (150 ) (900 ) (692 ) Dividends/distributions to non-controlling interest (54 ) (25 ) (98 ) (59 ) Other (66 ) (5 ) (137 ) (27 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,932 (950 ) 4,663 (1,207 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,012 (32 ) 6,326 (143 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 899 53 585 164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,911 $ 21 $ 6,911 $ 21

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Selected Operating Data

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 25,129 24,874 23,946 Natural gas (MMcf) 51,310 50,602 50,809 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 9,514 8,653 8,528 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 43,195 41,961 40,942 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 276,143 273,341 263,143 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 474,670 461,110 449,912 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 79.51 $ 75.06 $ 71.33 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.10 $ 0.99 $ 0.94 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 17.97 $ 21.26 $ 16.42 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 50.33 $ 50.07 $ 46.31 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 78.55 $ 74.13 $ 70.41 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.03 $ 1.36 $ 1.08 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 17.97 $ 21.26 $ 16.42 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 50.89 $ 49.97 $ 45.94 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 5.88 $ 6.08 $ 4.88 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.26 2.84 3.61 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.90 1.84 1.66 General and administrative - cash component 0.63 0.76 0.51 Total operating expense - cash $ 11.67 $ 11.52 $ 10.66 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.44 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion per BOE $ 11.18 $ 11.18 $ 10.55 Interest expense, net $ 1.02 $ 0.93 $ 1.20

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl. (2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, merger and integration expenses, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 837 $ 768 $ 556 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 57 41 30 Net income (loss) 894 809 586 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (46 ) 44 150 Interest expense, net 44 39 49 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 483 469 432 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 23 23 16 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (2 ) 4 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 26 21 22 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (7 ) (7 ) (6 ) Merger and integration expenses 3 12 2 Other non-cash transactions 6 2 (5 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 252 223 165 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1,678 1,633 1,415 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 103 86 63 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,575 $ 1,547 $ 1,352

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, merger and integration expense, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments, if any. The Company's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 837 $ 4.66 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 57 0.32 Net income (loss)(1) 894 4.98 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (46 ) (0.26 ) Merger and integration expense 3 0.02 Other non-cash transactions 7 0.04 Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 858 4.78 Income tax adjustment for above items 8 0.04 Adjusted net income(1) 866 4.82 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 53 0.30 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 813 $ 4.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 178,360 Diluted 178,360

(1) The Company's earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $6 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES AND FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as it provides measures to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis as adjusted for non-recurring settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to reduce debt, as well as return capital to stockholders as determined by the Board of Directors.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,529 $ 1,513 $ 2,863 $ 2,938 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50 74 (45 ) 38 Income tax receivable - 69 12 164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - 13 89 13 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 100 (95 ) 74 Income taxes payable (85 ) (36 ) (15 ) (19 ) Revenues and royalties payable 49 26 14 86 Other 47 9 50 21 Total working capital changes 76 255 10 377 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 1,453 1,258 2,853 2,561 Drilling, completions and infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (636 ) (681 ) (1,241 ) (1,303 ) Additions to midstream assets (1 ) (30 ) (5 ) (65 ) Total Cash CAPEX (637 ) (711 ) (1,246 ) (1,368 ) Free Cash Flow 816 547 1,607 1,193 Treasury locks 25 - 25 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 841 $ 547 $ 1,632 $ 1,193

NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and fair value hedges) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2024 Net Q2

Principal

Borrowings/(

Repayments) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 11,169 $ 5,500 $ 5,669 $ 5,697 $ 5,697 $ 6,040 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 1,007 (96 ) 1,103 1,093 680 654 Total debt 12,176 $ 5,404 6,772 6,790 6,377 6,694 Cash and cash equivalents (6,908 ) (896 ) (582 ) (827 ) (18 ) Net debt $ 5,268 $ 5,876 $ 6,208 $ 5,550 $ 6,676

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and fair value hedges.

DERIVATIVES

As of August 2, 2024, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper Energy, Inc. The Company's derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil 80,000 72,000 36,000 19,000 5,000 - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $55.25 $57.08 $60.00 $60.00 $60.00 - Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.55 $-1.51 $-1.41 $-1.40 $-1.60 - Long Puts - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 28,000 26,000 24,000 12,000 - - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $56.07 $58.46 $57.92 $55.83 - - Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.58 $-1.65 $-1.46 $-1.25 - - Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) 59,000 105,000 94,000 65,000 22,000 - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $57.97 $57.71 $57.39 $56.23 $55.00 - Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $-1.57 $-1.60 $-1.58 $-1.48 $-1.37 - Costless Collars - WTI (Cushing) 4,000 4,000 - - - - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $55.00 $55.00 - - - - Short Call Price ($/Bbl) $93.66 $93.66 - - - - Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland) 12,000 12,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 $1.19 $1.19 $1.18 $1.18 $1.18 $1.18 Roll Swaps - WTI 40,000 40,000 - - - - $0.82 $0.82 - - - -

Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 290,000 290,000 510,000 510,000 510,000 510,000 Long Put Price ($/Mmbtu) $2.83 $2.83 $2.50 $2.50 $2.50 $2.50 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $7.52 $7.52 $5.56 $5.56 $5.56 $5.56 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 380,000 380,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 $-1.18 $-1.18 $-0.77 $-0.77 $-0.77 $-0.77

