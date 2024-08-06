DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.6799 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18913208 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 338801 EQS News ID: 1961817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

