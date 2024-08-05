Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) ("Palomar" or "Company") reported net income of $25.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023

Net income of $25.7 million, compared to $17.6 million in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income ( 1) of $32.0 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2023

of $32.0 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 Total loss ratio of 24.9% compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of 2023

Combined ratio of 79.1% compared to 79.0% in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted combined ratio ( 1) of 73.1%, compared to 72.2%, in the second quarter of 2023

of 73.1%, compared to 72.2%, in the second quarter of 2023 Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the second quarter of 2023

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 24.7%, compared to 21.3% in the second quarter of 2023

(1) See discussion of "Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators" below.



Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our second quarter results as we achieved record gross written premium and adjusted net income during the quarter. Additionally, our profitable growth remained robust with gross written premium and adjusted net income increasing 40% and 47%, respectively, year-over-year. Beyond the strong financial results achieved during the quarter, we had several other accomplishments including but not limited to: successfully placing our core excess of loss reinsurance program at June 1st on terms that were better than anticipated, bringing on several new leaders who will help scale the Company and execute our Palomar 2X strategy, and AM Best upgrading our Financial Strength Rating to an A."

Mr. Armstrong continued, "We introduced our Palomar 2X strategy at our investor day in 2022 with designs of doubling our underwriting income over a three-to-five-year time frame while generating an adjusted ROE in excess of 20%. Our second quarter results and our further raising of adjusted net income guidance for the year clearly demonstrates that we are tracking ahead of these ambitious goals."

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 40.4% to $385.2 million compared to $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, while net earned premiums increased 47.1% compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $30.4 million, comprised of $27.0 million of attritional losses and $3.4 million of catastrophe losses from severe convective storms. The loss ratio for the quarter was 24.9%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 22.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.8%, compared to a loss ratio of 21.5% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 18.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $25.6 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.1% compared to underwriting income of $17.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $32.9 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.1% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.1 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 43.7% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year's second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.73 years at June 30, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $777.9 million at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company recorded immaterial net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.1 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 22.9% compared to 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $532.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $413.7 million at June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 24.7% compared to 21.3% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is increasing its guidance range and now expects to achieve adjusted net income of $124 million to $130 million. This range includes $6.8 million of catastrophe losses incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and additional catastrophe losses incurred during the third quarter of 2024 of approximately $5 million to $7 million related to Hurricanes Beryl and Debby.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, August 6, 2024, to discuss its second quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 6, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13747528. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 13, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("PSIC"), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company ("PESIC"), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 385,184 $ 274,296 $ 110,888 40.4 % Ceded written premiums (209,181 ) (169,109 ) (40,072 ) 23.7 % Net written premiums 176,003 105,187 70,816 67.3 % Net earned premiums 122,285 83,107 39,178 47.1 % Commission and other income 792 621 171 27.5 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 123,077 83,728 39,349 47.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 30,431 17,905 12,526 70.0 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 35,806 26,057 9,749 37.4 % Other underwriting expenses 31,233 22,350 8,883 39.7 % Underwriting income(1) 25,607 17,416 8,191 47.0 % Interest expense (225 ) (1,064 ) 839 (78.9 )% Net investment income 7,960 5,541 2,419 43.7 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 32 1,127 (1,095 ) (97.2 )% Income before income taxes 33,374 23,020 10,354 45.0 % Income tax expense 7,645 5,458 2,187 40.1 % Net income $ 25,729 $ 17,562 $ 8,167 46.5 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (32 ) (1,127 ) 1,095 (97.2 )% Expenses associated with transactions 472 - 472 - % Stock-based compensation expense 3,968 3,697 271 7.3 % Amortization of intangibles 389 389 - - % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,483 1,590 893 56.2 % Tax impact (1,029 ) (317 ) (712 ) 224.6 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 31,980 $ 21,794 $ 10,186 46.7 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 19.9 % 17.2 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 24.7 % 21.3 % Loss ratio 24.9 % 21.5 % Expense ratio 54.2 % 57.5 % Combined ratio 79.1 % 79.0 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 73.1 % 72.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.69 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 1.25 $ 0.86 Catastrophe losses $ 3,441 $ 2,159 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 2.8 % 2.6 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 70.3 % 69.6 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 32,919 $ 23,092 $ 9,827 42.6 % NM - not meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 753,262 $ 524,407 $ 228,855 43.6 % Ceded written premiums (437,352 ) (339,453 ) (97,899 ) 28.8 % Net written premiums 315,910 184,954 130,956 70.8 % Net earned premiums 230,151 166,347 63,804 38.4 % Commission and other income 1,320 1,316 4 0.3 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 231,471 167,663 63,808 38.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 57,268 38,557 18,711 48.5 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 67,604 51,736 15,868 30.7 % Other underwriting expenses 56,036 41,572 14,464 34.8 % Underwriting income(1) 50,563 35,798 14,765 41.2 % Interest expense (965 ) (2,084 ) 1,119 (53.7 )% Net investment income 15,098 10,661 4,437 41.6 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 3,034 1,273 1,761 138.3 % Income before income taxes 67,730 45,648 22,082 48.4 % Income tax expense 15,619 10,774 4,845 45.0 % Net income $ 52,111 $ 34,874 $ 17,237 49.4 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (3,034 ) (1,273 ) (1,761 ) 138.3 % Expenses associated with transactions 472 - 472 - % Stock-based compensation expense 7,789 7,147 642 9.0 % Amortization of intangibles 779 703 76 10.8 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,483 1,640 843 51.4 % Tax impact (825 ) (857 ) 32 (3.7 )% Adjusted net income(1) $ 59,775 $ 42,234 $ 17,541 41.5 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 20.8 % 17.5 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 23.8 % 21.2 % Loss ratio 24.9 % 23.2 % Expense ratio 53.1 % 55.3 % Combined ratio 78.0 % 78.5 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 73.0 % 72.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.37 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 2.34 $ 1.66 Catastrophe losses $ 6,800 $ 3,965 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 3.0 % 2.4 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 70.1 % 70.4 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 62,086 $ 45,288 $ 16,798 37.1 %

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $723,940 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023) $ 687,138 $ 643,799 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023) 37,761 43,160 Equity method investment 2,351 2,617 Other investments 2,641 - Total investments 729,891 689,576 Cash and cash equivalents 47,840 51,546 Restricted cash 179 306 Accrued investment income 5,930 5,282 Premiums receivable 357,267 261,972 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 82,486 60,990 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 33,309 32,172 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 347,840 244,622 Ceded unearned premiums 303,477 265,808 Prepaid expenses and other assets 86,590 72,941 Deferred tax assets, net 9,450 10,119 Property and equipment, net 253 373 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,537 12,315 Total assets $ 2,016,049 $ 1,708,022 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 52,052 $ 42,376 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 466,601 342,275 Unearned premiums 720,528 597,103 Ceded premium payable 231,182 181,742 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 13,080 13,419 Income taxes payable - 7,255 Borrowings from credit agreements - 52,600 Total liabilities 1,483,443 1,236,770 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,984,638 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 363,904 350,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,055 ) (23,991 ) Retained earnings 196,754 144,643 Total stockholders' equity 532,606 471,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,016,049 $ 1,708,022

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 385,184 $ 274,296 $ 753,262 $ 524,407 Ceded written premiums (209,181 ) (169,109 ) (437,352 ) (339,453 ) Net written premiums 176,003 105,187 315,910 184,954 Change in unearned premiums (53,718 ) (22,080 ) (85,759 ) (18,607 ) Net earned premiums 122,285 83,107 230,151 166,347 Net investment income 7,960 5,541 15,098 10,661 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 32 1,127 3,034 1,273 Commission and other income 792 621 1,320 1,316 Total revenues 131,069 90,396 249,603 179,597 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 30,431 17,905 57,268 38,557 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 35,806 26,057 67,604 51,736 Other underwriting expenses 31,233 22,350 56,036 41,572 Interest expense 225 1,064 965 2,084 Total expenses 97,695 67,376 181,873 133,949 Income before income taxes 33,374 23,020 67,730 45,648 Income tax expense 7,645 5,458 15,619 10,774 Net income $ 25,729 $ 17,562 $ 52,111 $ 34,874 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale (1,550 ) (3,685 ) (4,064 ) 1,789 Net comprehensive income $ 24,179 $ 13,877 $ 48,047 $ 36,663 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.71 $ 2.09 $ 1.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.69 $ 2.04 $ 1.37 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,946,987 24,833,852 24,904,677 24,901,403 Diluted 25,617,916 25,309,526 25,554,445 25,384,409

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product(1) Earthquake $ 135,029 35.1 % $ 107,929 39.3 % $ 27,100 25.1 % Fronting 95,896 24.9 % 79,724 29.1 % 16,172 20.3 % Inland Marine and Other Property 93,453 24.3 % 69,779 25.4 % 23,674 33.9 % Casualty 58,605 15.2 % 16,376 6.0 % 42,229 257.9 % Crop 2,201 0.6 % 488 0.2 % 1,713 NM Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184 100.0 % $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 110,888 40.4 % NM - not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product(1) Earthquake $ 240,759 32.0 % $ 201,424 38.4 % $ 39,335 19.5 % Fronting 190,727 25.3 % 171,479 32.7 % 19,248 11.2 % Inland Marine and Other Property 170,329 22.6 % 122,484 23.4 % 47,845 39.1 % Casualty 110,539 14.7 % 28,532 5.4 % 82,007 287.4 % Crop 40,908 5.4 % 488 0.1 % 40,420 NM Total Gross Written Premiums $ 753,262 100.0 % $ 524,407 100.0 % $ 228,855 43.6 % NM - not meaningful

(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 183,396 47.6 % $ 157,057 57.3 % $ 340,614 45.2 % $ 288,946 55.1 % Florida 29,796 7.7 % 12,664 4.6 % 43,720 5.8 % 24,760 4.7 % Texas 28,600 7.4 % 25,231 9.2 % 69,396 9.2 % 48,441 9.2 % Hawaii 18,235 4.7 % 12,228 4.5 % 30,751 4.1 % 22,333 4.3 % Washington 13,063 3.4 % 13,645 5.0 % 25,066 3.3 % 25,617 4.9 % New York 7,980 2.1 % 3,785 1.4 % 16,010 2.1 % 7,656 1.5 % Oregon 5,776 1.5 % 5,907 2.2 % 12,851 1.7 % 12,687 2.4 % Michigan 5,008 1.3 % 848 0.3 % 6,711 0.9 % 1,711 0.3 % Other 93,330 24.2 % 42,931 15.7 % 208,143 27.6 % 92,256 17.6 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184 100.0 % $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 753,262 100.0 % $ 524,407 100.0 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 193,709 50.3 % $ 159,846 58.3 % $ 416,366 55.3 % $ 310,550 59.2 % PESIC 177,109 46.0 % 114,450 41.7 % 313,603 41.6 % 213,857 40.8 % Laulima 14,366 3.7 % - - % 23,293 3.1 % - - % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 385,184 100.0 % $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 753,262 100.0 % $ 524,407 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company's net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2024 2023 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 326,964 $ 242,189 $ 84,775 35.0 % $ 629,835 $ 467,432 $ 162,403 34.7 % Ceded earned premiums (204,679 ) (159,082 ) (45,597 ) 28.7 % (399,684 ) (301,085 ) (98,599 ) 32.7 % Net earned premiums $ 122,285 $ 83,107 $ 39,178 47.1 % $ 230,151 $ 166,347 $ 63,804 38.4 % Net earned premium ratio 37.4 % 34.3 % 36.5 % 35.6 %





Loss detail

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2024 2023 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 3,441 $ 2,159 $ 1,282 59.4 % $ 6,800 $ 3,965 $ 2,835 71.5 % Non-catastrophe losses 26,990 15,746 11,244 71.4 % 50,468 34,592 15,876 45.9 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,431 $ 17,905 $ 12,526 70.0 % $ 57,268 $ 38,557 $ 18,711 48.5 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 110,163 $ 81,366 $ 97,653 $ 77,520 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 33,355 18,539 59,688 35,839 Prior years (2,924 ) (634 ) (2,420 ) 2,718 Total incurred 30,431 17,905 57,268 38,557 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 6,861 6,176 11,756 7,569 Prior years 14,972 11,795 24,404 27,208 Total payments 21,833 17,971 36,160 34,777 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 118,761 81,300 118,761 81,300 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 347,840 216,783 347,840 216,783 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 466,601 $ 298,083 $ 466,601 $ 298,083

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 131,069 $ 90,396 $ 249,603 $ 179,597 Net investment income (7,960 ) (5,541 ) (15,098 ) (10,661 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (32 ) (1,127 ) (3,034 ) (1,273 ) Underwriting revenue $ 123,077 $ 83,728 $ 231,471 $ 167,663

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 33,374 $ 23,020 $ 67,730 $ 45,648 Net investment income (7,960 ) (5,541 ) (15,098 ) (10,661 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (32 ) (1,127 ) (3,034 ) (1,273 ) Interest expense 225 1,064 965 2,084 Underwriting income $ 25,607 $ 17,416 $ 50,563 $ 35,798 Expenses associated with transactions 472 - 472 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,968 3,697 7,789 7,147 Amortization of intangibles 389 389 779 703 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,483 1,590 2,483 1,640 Adjusted underwriting income $ 32,919 $ 23,092 $ 62,086 $ 45,288





Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 25,729 $ 17,562 $ 52,111 $ 34,874 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (32 ) (1,127 ) (3,034 ) (1,273 ) Expenses associated with transactions 472 - 472 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,968 3,697 7,789 7,147 Amortization of intangibles 389 389 779 703 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,483 1,590 2,483 1,640 Tax impact (1,029 ) (317 ) (825 ) (857 ) Adjusted net income $ 31,980 $ 21,794 $ 59,775 $ 42,234





Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 127,920 $ 87,176 $ 119,550 $ 84,468 Average stockholders' equity $ 517,131 $ 409,178 $ 501,928 $ 399,230 Annualized adjusted return on equity 24.7 % 21.3 % 23.8 % 21.2 %





Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 96,678 $ 65,691 $ 179,588 $ 130,549 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285 $ 83,107 $ 230,151 $ 166,347 Combined ratio 79.1 % 79.0 % 78.0 % 78.5 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (472 ) $ - $ (472 ) $ - Stock-based compensation expense (3,968 ) (3,697 ) (7,789 ) (7,147 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (389 ) (779 ) (703 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,483 ) (1,590 ) (2,483 ) (1,640 ) Adjusted combined ratio 73.1 % 72.2 % 73.0 % 72.8 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 31,980 $ 21,794 $ 59,775 $ 42,234 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,617,916 25,309,526 25,554,445 25,384,409 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 0.86 $ 2.34 $ 1.66





Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 30,431 $ 17,905 $ 57,268 $ 38,557 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285 $ 83,107 $ 230,151 $ 166,347 Loss ratio 24.9 % 21.5 % 24.9 % 23.2 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 3,441 $ 2,159 $ 6,800 $ 3,965 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285 $ 83,107 $ 230,151 $ 166,347 Catastrophe loss ratio 2.8 % 2.6 % 3.0 % 2.4 %





Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 96,678 $ 65,691 $ 179,588 $ 130,549 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 122,285 $ 83,107 $ 230,151 $ 166,347 Combined ratio 79.1 % 79.0 % 78.0 % 78.5 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (472 ) $ - $ (472 ) $ - Stock-based compensation expense (3,968 ) (3,697 ) (7,789 ) (7,147 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (389 ) (779 ) (703 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (2,483 ) (1,590 ) (2,483 ) (1,640 ) Catastrophe losses (3,441 ) (2,159 ) (6,800 ) (3,965 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 70.3 % 69.6 % 70.1 % 70.4 %





Tangible Stockholders' equity