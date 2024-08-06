

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector continued to remain deep in the contraction zone in July, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to an 11-month high of 40.0 in July from 39.7 in June.



The score suggested that the decline in activity was the slowest since last August.



The survey showed that each of the three broad categories of construction declined in July. Housing continued to register the steepest fall and was the only sub-sector to log acceleration in the pace of fall.



Meanwhile, decreases in commercial activity and civil engineering were the least marked for nine and three months, respectively.



New orders dropped again, extending the current sequence of decline to almost two-and-a-half years. Lack of customer enquiries and tender opportunities, together with the high cost of construction work were cited as factors for the downturn.



Firms remained in retrenchment mode in July. The pace of job shedding slowed for the second straight month to the weakest since February. Meanwhile, the fall in buying levels was the least marked in a year. Further, supplier delivery times shortened due to lower demand for inputs.



Regarding prices, data showed that average purchase prices decreased for the fourth straight month. The rate of decline was the fastest since last October but remained only moderate.



Finally, firms remained downbeat about activity prospects for the coming twelve months.



