Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Date: 6 August 2024

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Morgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Investment Manager) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Manchester and London Investment Trust plc b) LEI 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each ISIN: GB0002258472 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.1759 8,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 8,500 £52,495.15 e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950