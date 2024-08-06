

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $285 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $3.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $4.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.789 billion from $2.563 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $285 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.24 vs. $3.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.789 Bln vs. $2.563 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX