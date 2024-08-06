

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As tensions mount in the Middle East following high-profile assassinations blamed on Israel and the threat of retaliation, the United States is sending a war ship, guided-missile destroyers and aircraft to protect its forces and defend Israel against potential attacks.



The Defense Department continues to move vessels and aircraft across the Middle East to improve U.S. force protection, increase the defense of Israel, and ensure the United States can respond to a range of contingencies, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a press briefing.



She told reporters that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to reiterate that the U.S. has ironclad support for Israel's security and right to self-defense against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, Houthis and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups.



'They discussed U.S. force posture moves that the department is taking for defense and deterrence and reinforced the need to de-escalate broader tensions in the region, to include strong support for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage-release deal.'



Austin ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and Centcom regions. He also ordered deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East to bolster defensive air support capability.



The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, which is currently anchored in the U.S. Central Command region.



'These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the U.S. military maintains in the region, including the USS Wasp amphibious ready group/Marine expeditionary unit operating in the eastern Mediterranean,' the Defense Department stated.



Threats of retaliation from Iran for the killing of key leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, and escalation of Hezbollah-Israel hostilities around Israeli-Lebanese border are feared to worsen to another full-fledged war in the region.



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an urgent de-escalation in the Middle East.



'I am deeply worried about the rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and plead with all parties, along with those States with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation,' Volker Turk said in a statement on Monday.



