Amer Sports, Inc. ("Amer Sports"), a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The company will webcast a call with management that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Amer Sports, Inc.'s webcast will be available via the company website at Amer Sports Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the company's website at Amer Sports Investor Relations.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic. Our brands are known for their detailed craftsmanship, unwavering authenticity, and premium market positioning. As creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, and equipment, we pride ourselves on cutting-edge innovation, performance, and designs that allow elite athletes and everyday consumers to perform their best.

With over 11,400 employees globally, Amer Sports' purpose is to elevate the world through sport. Our vision is to be the global leader in premium sports and outdoor brands. With corporate offices in Helsinki, Munich, Kraków, New York, and Shanghai, we have operations in 40+ countries and our products are sold in 100+ countries. Amer Sports generated $4.4 billion of revenue in 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.amersports.com.

Source: Amer Sports, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806839230/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Omar Saad

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

omar.saad@amersports.com

Media:

Anu Sirkiä

Vice President, Communications

anu.sirkia@amersports.com