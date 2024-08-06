Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:

Aug 14: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications

Conference

Virtual

Fireside Chat + Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of

Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Aug 22: 9th Annual Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services

Forum

Newport Harbor Island Resort, Newport, RI

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Aug 28: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology

Summit

Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL

Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs

head of Investor Relations

Sep 4: Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith,

Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Sep 10: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Virgin Hotels, Nashville, TN

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Sep 12: Jefferies Tech Trek

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

