Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:
Aug 14: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications
Conference
Virtual
Fireside Chat + Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of
Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Aug 22: 9th Annual Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services
Forum
Newport Harbor Island Resort, Newport, RI
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Aug 28: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology
Summit
Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL
Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs
head of Investor Relations
Sep 4: Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith,
Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Sep 10: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Virgin Hotels, Nashville, TN
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Sep 12: Jefferies Tech Trek
The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv, Israel
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com
Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
