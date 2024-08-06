

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $58 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $4.000 billion from $4.011 billion last year.



Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20



