

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.316 billion, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $44.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.9 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $870.8 million from $993.6 million last year.



Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



