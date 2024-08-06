

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails in world markets after a massive plunge on Monday triggered by concerns about recession in the U.S. Stronger-than-expected Services PMI reading from the U.S. as well as comments from Fed officials that assuaged concerns about a hard landing for the U.S. economy bolstered market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the green. European benchmarks are mostly trading with losses. Asian stock indexes rebounded amidst the Nikkei jumping more than 10 percent.



Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices rose mildly amidst persisting tensions in the Middle East. Gold also gained moderately. Cryptocurrencies rebounded emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,832.00, up 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,216.80, up 0.59% Germany's DAX at 17,323.85, up 0.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,999.39, down 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,113.39, down 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,563.25, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,260.00, up 10.24% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,680.60, up 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,867.28, up 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,647.34, down 0.31%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0911, down 0.37% GBP/USD at 1.2704, down 0.54% USD/JPY at 144.72, up 0.38% AUD/USD at 0.6480, down 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.3845, up 0.16% Dollar Index at 103.13, up 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.834%, up 1.44% Germany at 2.1630%, down 0.87% France at 2.934%, down 1.61% U.K. at 3.9155%, up 1.10% Japan at 0.893%, down 0.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $76.48, up 0.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $73.22, up 0.38%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,454.60, up 0.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $55,190.47, up 6.33% Ethereum at $2,465.57, up 7.54% BNB at $492.10, up 9.42% Solana at $139.42, up 17.50% XRP at $0.5024, up 8.87%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX