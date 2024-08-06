Tecan Group AG: Tecan schedules conference call on August 13th to discuss half year 2024 financial results

Tecan schedules conference call on August 13th to discuss half year 2024 financial results

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 6, 2024 - The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first half year 2024 on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 at 08:30 CEST. The results will be published on August 13th, 2024 at 6:00 CEST.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.

The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

On August 13th, the full 2024 Interim Report will be available on the company website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).



