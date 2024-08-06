Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

- Second-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.48; adjusted profit per share of $5.99
- Enterprise operating cash flow was $3.0 billion in the second quarter of 2024
- Deployed $2.5 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter
Second Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2024
2023
Sales and Revenues
$16.7
$17.3
Profit Per Share
$5.48
$5.67
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$5.99
$5.55
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2024 results. Sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $16.7 billion, a 4% decrease compared with $17.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization.
Operating profit margin was 20.9% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 21.1% for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 22.4% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 21.3% for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.48, compared with second-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.67. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2024 was $5.99, compared with second-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $5.55. For the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. Second-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances.
For the second quarter of 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $3.0 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $4.3 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.8 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.6 billion of cash for dividends.
"I'd like to thank our team for delivering another strong quarter, including higher adjusted operating profit margin, record adjusted profit per share and robust ME&T free cash flow," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our results continue to reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets as well as the disciplined execution of our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2023 (at left) and the second quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $16.689 billion, a decrease of $629 million, or 4%, compared with $17.318 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $1.206 billion, partially offset by favorable price realization of $578 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2024, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
In the three primary segments, sales were lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries and higher in Energy & Transportation.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 7,154
$ (588)
$ 178
$ (55)
$ (6)
$ 6,683
$ (471)
(7 %)
Resource Industries
3,563
(475)
133
(9)
(6)
3,206
(357)
(10 %)
Energy & Transportation
7,219
(129)
264
(12)
(5)
7,337
118
2 %
All Other Segment
116
(7)
3
(1)
(3)
108
(8)
(7 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,507)
(7)
-
-
20
(1,494)
13
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
16,545
(1,206)
578
(77)
-
15,840
(705)
(4 %)
Financial Products Segment
923
-
-
-
81
1,004
81
9 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(150)
-
-
-
(5)
(155)
(5)
Financial Products Revenues
773
-
-
-
76
849
76
10 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 17,318
$ (1,206)
$ 578
$ (77)
$ 76
$ 16,689
$ (629)
(4 %)
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Second Quarter 2024
Construction Industries
$ 3,957
- %
$ 677
20 %
$ 1,047
(27 %)
$ 975
(15 %)
$ 6,656
(7 %)
$ 27
(18 %)
$ 6,683
(7 %)
Resource Industries
1,206
(10 %)
524
(3 %)
442
(15 %)
950
(12 %)
3,122
(10 %)
84
(7 %)
3,206
(10 %)
Energy & Transportation
3,308
6 %
439
(4 %)
1,421
(4 %)
912
1 %
6,080
2 %
1,257
- %
7,337
2 %
All Other Segment
13
(19 %)
-
- %
4
- %
12
(14 %)
29
(15 %)
79
(4 %)
108
(7 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(20)
(1)
(21)
(5)
(47)
(1,447)
(1,494)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,464
1 %
1,639
5 %
2,893
(16 %)
2,844
(9 %)
15,840
(4 %)
-
- %
15,840
(4 %)
Financial Products Segment
668
13 %
101
(1 %)
124
5 %
111
1 %
1,004
9 %
-
- %
1,004
9 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(89)
(21)
(20)
(25)
(155)
-
(155)
Financial Products Revenues
579
14 %
80
(1 %)
104
7 %
86
(1 %)
849
10 %
-
- %
849
10 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 9,043
1 %
$ 1,719
5 %
$ 2,997
(15 %)
$ 2,930
(9 %)
$ 16,689
(4 %)
$ -
- %
$ 16,689
(4 %)
Second Quarter 2023
Construction Industries
$ 3,968
$ 566
$ 1,438
$ 1,149
$ 7,121
$ 33
$ 7,154
Resource Industries
1,342
538
517
1,076
3,473
90
3,563
Energy & Transportation
3,120
459
1,479
899
5,957
1,262
7,219
All Other Segment
16
-
4
14
34
82
116
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(32)
(2)
(2)
(4)
(40)
(1,467)
(1,507)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,414
1,561
3,436
3,134
16,545
-
16,545
Financial Products Segment
593
102
118
110
923
-
923
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(85)
(21)
(21)
(23)
(150)
-
(150)
Financial Products Revenues
508
81
97
87
773
-
773
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 8,922
$ 1,642
$ 3,533
$ 3,221
$ 17,318
$ -
$ 17,318
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2023
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2023 (at left) and the second quarter of 2024 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.482 billion, a decrease of $170 million, or 5%, compared with $3.652 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Favorable price realization of $578 million was more than offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $431 million, higher restructuring costs of $227 million and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses of $79 million. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.
In the second quarter of 2024, restructuring costs increased primarily due to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,741
$ 1,803
$ (62)
(3 %)
Resource Industries
718
740
(22)
(3 %)
Energy & Transportation
1,525
1,269
256
20 %
All Other Segment
21
10
11
110 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(344)
(272)
(72)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
3,661
3,550
111
3 %
Financial Products Segment
227
240
(13)
(5 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(243)
17
(260)
Financial Products
(16)
257
(273)
(106 %)
Consolidating Adjustments
(163)
(155)
(8)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 3,482
$ 3,652
$ (170)
(5 %)
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2024 was income of $155 million, compared with income of $127 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from commodity hedges.
- The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 23.9% compared to 20.6% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the second quarter 2024 estimated annual tax rate was 22.5% compared with 23.0% for the second quarter of 2023.
The 2024 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of second-quarter losses of $228 million for the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities with no related tax benefit. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $4 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2024 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In the second quarter of 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 13 and 14.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 7,154
$ (588)
$ 178
$ (55)
$ (6)
$ 6,683
$ (471)
(7 %)
Sales by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,957
$ 3,968
$ (11)
- %
Latin America
677
566
111
20 %
EAME
1,047
1,438
(391)
(27 %)
Asia/Pacific
975
1,149
(174)
(15 %)
External Sales
6,656
7,121
(465)
(7 %)
Inter-segment
27
33
(6)
(18 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,683
$ 7,154
$ (471)
(7 %)
Segment Profit
Second
Second
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,741
$ 1,803
$ (62)
(3 %)
Segment Profit Margin
26.1 %
25.2 %
0.9 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.683 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $471 million, or 7%, compared with $7.154 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $588 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $178 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory remained about flat during the second quarter of 2024, compared to an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
- Sales in North America were about flat. Lower sales volume was offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the second quarter of 2024, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2023.
- In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2024, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2024, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.741 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $62 million, or 3%, compared with $1.803 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $288 million and higher SG&A/R&D expenses of $30 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $178 million, favorable manufacturing costs of $62 million and favorable other segment items of $16 million. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower material costs. Favorable other segment items primarily consisted of favorable currency impacts.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 3,563
$ (475)
$ 133
$ (9)
$ (6)
$ 3,206
$ (357)
(10 %)
Sales by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,206
$ 1,342
$ (136)
(10 %)
Latin America
524
538
(14)
(3 %)
EAME
442
517
(75)
(15 %)
Asia/Pacific
950
1,076
(126)
(12 %)
External Sales
3,122
3,473
(351)
(10 %)
Inter-segment
84
90
(6)
(7 %)
Total Sales
$ 3,206
$ 3,563
$ (357)
(10 %)
Segment Profit
Second
Second
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 718
$ 740
$ (22)
(3 %)
Segment Profit Margin
22.4 %
20.8 %
1.6 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.206 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $357 million, or 10%, compared with $3.563 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $475 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $133 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2024 than during the second quarter of 2023.
Resource Industries' segment profit was $718 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $22 million, or 3%, compared with $740 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume of $169 million, unfavorable other segment items of $16 million and higher SG&A/R&D expenses of $14 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $133 million and favorable manufacturing costs of $44 million. Unfavorable other segment items primarily consisted of unfavorable currency impacts. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 7,219
$ (129)
$ 264
$ (12)
$ (5)
$ 7,337
$ 118
2 %
Sales by Application
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,829
$ 1,760
$ 69
4 %
Power Generation
1,885
1,645
240
15 %
Industrial
1,045
1,318
(273)
(21 %)
Transportation
1,321
1,234
87
7 %
External Sales
6,080
5,957
123
2 %
Inter-segment
1,257
1,262
(5)
- %
Total Sales
$ 7,337
$ 7,219
$ 118
2 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,525
$ 1,269
$ 256
20 %
Segment Profit Margin
20.8 %
17.6 %
3.2 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.337 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $118 million, or 2%, compared with $7.219 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to favorable price realization of $264 million, partially offset by lower sales volume of $129 million.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial - Sales decreased in EAME and North America.
- Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine.
Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.525 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $256 million, or 20%, compared with $1.269 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization of $264 million.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 668
$ 593
$ 75
13 %
Latin America
101
102
(1)
(1 %)
EAME
124
118
6
5 %
Asia/Pacific
111
110
1
1 %
Total Revenues
$ 1,004
$ 923
$ 81
9 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
|
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 227
$ 240
$ (13)
(5 %)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.004 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $81 million, or 9%, compared with $923 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions of $50 million and a favorable impact from higher average earning assets driven by North America of $32 million.
Financial Products' segment profit was $227 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13 million, or 5%, compared with $240 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $27 million and an increase in SG&A expenses of $15 million, partially offset by the absence of prior year unfavorable currency impacts of $14 million and a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $12 million.
At the end of the second quarter of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.74%, compared with 2.15% at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $18 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $8 million for the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $254 million, or 0.89% of finance receivables, compared with $281 million, or 1.01% of finance receivables at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2023 was $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $587 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $332 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by higher restructuring costs and higher corporate costs.
In the second quarter of 2024, restructuring costs increased primarily due to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities.
About Caterpillar
With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of three significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities in 2024, (ii) other restructuring income/costs and (iii) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit Before
Provision
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,482
20.9 %
$ 3,500
$ 836
$ 2,681
$ 5.48
Restructuring costs - divestiture of two non-U.S. entities
228
1.3 %
228
-
228
0.47
Other restructuring (income) costs
30
0.2 %
30
6
24
0.04
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Adjusted
$ 3,740
22.4 %
$ 3,758
$ 842
$ 2,933
$ 5.99
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,652
21.1 %
$ 3,652
$ 752
$ 2,922
$ 5.67
Other restructuring (income) costs
31
0.2 %
31
6
25
0.05
Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments
-
- %
-
88
(88)
(0.17)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,683
21.3 %
$ 3,683
$ 846
$ 2,859
$ 5.55
The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, these items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of two non-U.S. entities in 2024, (ii) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023 and (iii) settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:
(Dollars in millions)
Profit Before
Provision
Effective Tax
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,500
$ 836
23.9 %
Restructuring costs - divestiture of two non-U.S. entities
228
-
Excess stock-based compensation
-
4
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 3,728
$ 840
22.5 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(4)
Other restructuring (income) costs
30
6
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Adjusted
$ 3,758
$ 842
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,652
$ 752
20.6 %
Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments
-
88
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 3,652
$ 840
23.0 %
Other restructuring (income) costs
31
6
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,683
$ 846
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,840
$ 16,545
$ 30,800
$ 31,644
Revenues of Financial Products
849
773
1,688
1,536
Total sales and revenues
16,689
17,318
32,488
33,180
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,150
11,065
19,812
21,168
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,652
1,528
3,229
2,991
Research and development expenses
535
528
1,055
1,000
Interest expense of Financial Products
314
245
612
462
Other operating (income) expenses
556
300
779
1,176
Total operating costs
13,207
13,666
25,487
26,797
Operating profit
3,482
3,652
7,001
6,383
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
137
127
280
256
Other income (expense)
155
127
311
159
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,500
3,652
7,032
6,286
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
836
752
1,524
1,460
Profit of consolidated companies
2,664
2,900
5,508
4,826
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
17
24
27
40
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,681
2,924
5,535
4,866
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
2
(2)
1
Profit 1
$ 2,681
$ 2,922
$ 5,537
$ 4,865
Profit per common share
$ 5.50
$ 5.70
$ 11.28
$ 9.46
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 5.48
$ 5.67
$ 11.23
$ 9.41
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
487.2
512.9
490.7
514.3
- Diluted 2
489.5
515.0
493.3
517.1
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,341
$ 6,978
Receivables - trade and other
9,421
9,310
Receivables - finance
9,516
9,510
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,736
4,586
Inventories
17,082
16,565
Total current assets
43,096
46,949
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,582
12,680
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,181
1,238
Long-term receivables - finance
12,797
12,664
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,920
2,816
Intangible assets
488
564
Goodwill
5,264
5,308
Other assets
5,008
5,257
Total assets
$ 83,336
$ 87,476
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ -
$ -
-- Financial Products
5,298
4,643
Accounts payable
7,575
7,906
Accrued expenses
4,947
4,958
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,677
2,757
Customer advances
2,324
1,929
Dividends payable
684
649
Other current liabilities
2,882
3,123
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
45
1,044
-- Financial Products
8,132
7,719
Total current liabilities
33,564
34,728
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,537
8,579
-- Financial Products
15,299
15,893
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,993
4,098
Other liabilities
4,807
4,675
Total liabilities
66,200
67,973
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,517
6,403
Treasury stock
(41,612)
(36,339)
Profit employed in the business
55,455
51,250
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,230)
(1,820)
Noncontrolling interests
6
9
Total shareholders' equity
17,136
19,503
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,336
$ 87,476
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 5,535
$ 4,866
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,055
1,074
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(133)
(355)
(Gain) loss on divestiture
164
572
Other
105
106
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(245)
(465)
Inventories
(643)
(1,560)
Accounts payable
(21)
34
Accrued expenses
69
381
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(1,056)
(562)
Customer advances
341
284
Other assets - net
20
81
Other liabilities - net
(118)
366
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,073
4,822
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(841)
(683)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(614)
(774)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
342
368
Additions to finance receivables
(7,446)
(6,973)
Collections of finance receivables
6,743
6,759
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
37
29
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(32)
(20)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(61)
(14)
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
2,574
463
Investments in securities
(523)
(1,078)
Other - net
57
41
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
236
(1,882)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,283)
(1,238)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
8
(22)
Payments to purchase common stock
(6,275)
(1,829)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
4,151
3,299
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(5,217)
(2,303)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
687
(406)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,929)
(2,499)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(17)
(60)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,637)
381
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,985
7,013
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 4,348
$ 7,394
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,840
$ 15,840
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
849
-
1,043
(194)
1
Total sales and revenues
16,689
15,840
1,043
(194)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,150
10,152
-
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,652
1,449
185
18
2
Research and development expenses
535
535
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
314
-
314
-
Other operating (income) expenses
556
43
560
(47)
2
Total operating costs
13,207
12,179
1,059
(31)
Operating profit
3,482
3,661
(16)
(163)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
137
137
-
-
Other income (expense)
155
(21)
13
163
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,500
3,503
(3)
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
836
786
50
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,664
2,717
(53)
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
17
17
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,681
2,734
(53)
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Profit 4
$ 2,681
$ 2,734
$ (53)
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 16,545
$ 16,545
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
773
-
955
(182)
1
Total sales and revenues
17,318
16,545
955
(182)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
11,065
11,068
-
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,528
1,389
143
(4)
2
Research and development expenses
528
528
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
245
-
245
-
Other operating (income) expenses
300
10
310
(20)
2
Total operating costs
13,666
12,995
698
(27)
Operating profit
3,652
3,550
257
(155)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
127
127
-
-
Other income (expense)
127
(10)
(18)
155
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,652
3,413
239
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
752
691
61
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,900
2,722
178
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
24
24
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,924
2,746
178
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
(1)
3
-
Profit 4
$ 2,922
$ 2,747
$ 175
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 30,800
$ 30,800
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
1,688
-
2,072
(384)
1
Total sales and revenues
32,488
30,800
2,072
(384)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
19,812
19,816
-
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,229
2,862
363
4
2
Research and development expenses
1,055
1,055
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
612
-
612
-
Other operating (income) expenses
779
2
845
(68)
2
Total operating costs
25,487
23,735
1,820
(68)
Operating profit
7,001
7,065
252
(316)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
280
280
-
-
Other income (expense)
311
(41)
36
316
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
7,032
6,744
288
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,524
1,401
123
-
Profit of consolidated companies
5,508
5,343
165
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
27
27
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
5,535
5,370
165
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
1
-
Profit 4
$ 5,537
$ 5,373
$ 164
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 31,644
$ 31,644
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
1,536
-
1,890
(354)
1
Total sales and revenues
33,180
31,644
1,890
(354)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
21,168
21,172
-
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,991
2,709
301
(19)
2
Research and development expenses
1,000
1,000
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
462
-
462
-
Other operating (income) expenses
1,176
599
613
(36)
2
Total operating costs
26,797
25,480
1,376
(59)
Operating profit
6,383
6,164
514
(295)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
256
256
-
-
Other income (expense)
159
(24)
(37)
220
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
6,286
5,884
477
(75)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,460
1,339
121
-
Profit of consolidated companies
4,826
4,545
356
(75)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
40
43
-
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
4,866
4,588
356
(78)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
(1)
5
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 4,865
$ 4,589
$ 351
$ (75)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,341
$ 3,481
$ 860
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,421
3,672
643
5,106
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,516
-
14,826
(5,310)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,736
2,549
390
(203)
3
Inventories
17,082
17,082
-
-
Total current assets
43,096
26,784
16,719
(407)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,582
8,653
3,929
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,181
501
55
625
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,797
-
13,490
(693)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,920
3,433
120
(633)
4
Intangible assets
488
488
-
-
Goodwill
5,264
5,264
-
-
Other assets
5,008
3,934
2,112
(1,038)
5
Total assets
$ 83,336
$ 49,057
$ 36,425
$ (2,146)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,298
$ -
$ 5,298
$ -
Accounts payable
7,575
7,523
274
(222)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,947
4,315
632
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,677
1,637
40
-
Customer advances
2,324
2,303
3
18
7
Dividends payable
684
684
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,882
2,365
744
(227)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
8,177
45
8,132
-
Total current liabilities
33,564
18,872
15,123
(431)
Long-term debt due after one year
23,836
8,605
15,299
(68)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,993
3,993
-
-
Other liabilities
4,807
3,931
1,550
(674)
4
Total liabilities
66,200
35,401
31,972
(1,173)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,517
5,517
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(41,612)
(41,612)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
55,455
50,824
4,621
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,230)
(1,082)
(1,148)
-
Noncontrolling interests
6
9
75
(78)
10
Total shareholders' equity
17,136
13,656
4,453
(973)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,336
$ 49,057
$ 36,425
$ (2,146)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,978
$ 6,106
$ 872
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,310
3,971
570
4,769
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,510
-
14,499
(4,989)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,586
4,327
341
(82)
3
Inventories
16,565
16,565
-
-
Total current assets
46,949
30,969
16,282
(302)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,680
8,694
3,986
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,238
565
85
588
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,664
-
13,299
(635)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,816
3,360
148
(692)
4
Intangible assets
564
564
-
-
Goodwill
5,308
5,308
-
-
Other assets
5,257
4,218
2,082
(1,043)
5
Total assets
$ 87,476
$ 53,678
$ 35,882
$ (2,084)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,643
$ -
$ 4,643
$ -
Accounts payable
7,906
7,827
314
(235)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,958
4,361
597
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,757
2,696
61
-
Customer advances
1,929
1,912
2
15
7
Dividends payable
649
649
-
-
Other current liabilities
3,123
2,583
647
(107)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
8,763
1,044
7,719
-
Total current liabilities
34,728
21,072
13,983
(327)
Long-term debt due after one year
24,472
8,626
15,893
(47)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,098
4,098
-
-
Other liabilities
4,675
3,806
1,607
(738)
4
Total liabilities
67,973
37,602
31,483
(1,112)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,403
6,403
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(36,339)
(36,339)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
51,250
46,783
4,457
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,820)
(783)
(1,037)
-
Noncontrolling interests
9
12
74
(77)
10
Total shareholders' equity
19,503
16,076
4,399
(972)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 87,476
$ 53,678
$ 35,882
$ (2,084)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 5,535
$ 5,370
$ 165
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,055
662
393
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(133)
(81)
(52)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
164
(46)
210
-
Other
105
104
(280)
281
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(245)
195
96
(536)
1,2
Inventories
(643)
(638)
-
(5)
1
Accounts payable
(21)
6
(58)
31
1
Accrued expenses
69
(41)
110
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(1,056)
(1,035)
(21)
-
Customer advances
341
341
-
-
Other assets - net
20
(108)
5
123
1
Other liabilities - net
(118)
(156)
147
(109)
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,073
4,573
715
(215)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(841)
(831)
(13)
3
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(614)
(10)
(612)
8
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
342
13
335
(6)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(7,446)
-
(7,951)
505
2
Collections of finance receivables
6,743
-
7,176
(433)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(138)
138
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
37
-
37
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
9
(9)
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(32)
(32)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(61)
92
(153)
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
2,574
2,402
172
-
Investments in securities
(523)
(300)
(223)
-
Other - net
57
47
10
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
236
1,381
(1,351)
206
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,283)
(1,283)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
8
8
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(6,275)
(6,275)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(9)
-
9
3
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
4,151
-
4,151
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(5,217)
(1,014)
(4,203)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
687
-
687
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,929)
(8,573)
635
9
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(17)
(7)
(10)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,637)
(2,626)
(11)
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,985
6,111
874
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 4,348
$ 3,485
$ 863
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 4,866
$ 4,588
$ 356
$ (78)
1,5
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,074
690
384
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(355)
(338)
(17)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
572
572
-
-
Other
106
198
(368)
276
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(465)
132
57
(654)
2,3
Inventories
(1,560)
(1,558)
-
(2)
2
Accounts payable
34
(28)
2
60
2
Accrued expenses
381
318
63
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(562)
(550)
(12)
-
Customer advances
284
283
1
-
Other assets - net
81
149
5
(73)
2
Other liabilities - net
366
211
71
84
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
4,822
4,667
542
(387)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(683)
(678)
(11)
6
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(774)
(7)
(772)
5
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
368
27
350
(9)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(6,973)
-
(7,957)
984
3
Collections of finance receivables
6,759
-
7,516
(757)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(83)
83
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
29
-
29
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
4
(4)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(20)
(20)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
(14)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
463
332
131
-
Investments in securities
(1,078)
(866)
(212)
-
Other - net
41
41
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,882)
(1,185)
(1,005)
308
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,238)
(1,238)
(75)
75
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(22)
(22)
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(1,829)
(1,829)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(4)
-
4
4
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
3,299
-
3,299
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(2,303)
(95)
(2,208)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(406)
(3)
(403)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(2,499)
(3,191)
613
79
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(60)
(12)
(48)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
381
279
102
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
6,049
964
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,394
$ 6,328
$ 1,066
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
