SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Strength in U.S. Growth Offset by Challenges in BioPharma and EMEA; Strong Cost Management Buffers Loss

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and leader in data-driven medicine, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Revenue was $15.8 million, up 5% year-over-year; Constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19 revenue was $16.0 million, up 7% year-over-year

Gross margins were 68.2% on a reported basis and 73.2% on an adjusted basis, up from 66.7% and 70.0% in the prior year period, respectively

Operating loss was $15.0 million on a reported basis and $9.9 million on an adjusted basis, representing year-over-year improvements of 25% and 32%, respectively

2024 Financial Outlook

Full-year revenue is now expected to be between $65 million and $67 million, representing growth of 4% to 7% compared to FY 2023

Adjusted gross margin is now expected to be between 72.0% to 72.5%, compared to 72.2% in FY 2023

Adjusted operating loss guidance remains unchanged and is expected to be between $45M and $50M, compared to $55.9 million in FY 2023

"We delivered another quarter of strong forward-looking indicators and continued bottom-line improvements in Q2, despite facing macro-related headwinds in BioPharma and EMEA which offset outsized performance in the U.S.," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We believe the headwinds we are facing are temporary in nature and remain encouraged by positive new business momentum, such as bookings and new customers signed, which will materialize as revenue later this year and into 2025. Despite the headwinds, I'm proud that we delivered a 32% year-over-year improvement to adjusted operating loss during the quarter and that disciplined spending has kept our path to profitability on track."

Camblong added, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our long-term growth and in the growth prospects of our end markets. Exciting catalysts such as the continued success of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM, a suite of new applications launching this year, and refreshed momentum in our BioPharma business offer meaningful upside and give us conviction in a medium-term growth recovery."

Business Highlights

Expanding usage of SOPHiA DDM worldwide

Reached 457 core genomics customers as of June 30, 2024, who used SOPHiA DDM over the past 12 months to analyze patients with cancer or rare diseases, up from 434 customers at the end of Q2 2023

Performed approximately 87,000 analyses on SOPHiA DDM in Q2 2024, representing 12% year-over-year analysis volume growth or 14% growth when excluding COVID-related analyses

Delivered strong growth in the U.S. and Canada with over 40% year-over-year analysis volume growth in NORAM

Accelerating adoption of SOPHiA DDM by landing new Clinical customers

Landed 20 new core genomic customers in Q2 2024 who will implement SOPHiA DDM and begin generating revenue over the next twelve months, continuing the positive trend of solid bookings momentum

Signed major new customers across geographies including Detroit Medical Center in the U.S. who is adopting SOPHiA DDM for Hematology Oncology and the NHS's North Bristol Trust in the U.K. who is adopting both the Homologous Recombination Deficiency ("HRD") application on SOPHiA DDM and MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM

Building strong business momentum with new product launches

Launched a new SOPHiA DDM application for measuring Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") for Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the quarter

Announced a Q4 2024 launch for MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM, the decentralized, Solid Tumor profiling counterpart to MSK-ACCESS®; Signed two customers to the application, several months ahead of launch

Announced a collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA to launch a scalable Whole Genome Sequencing ("WGS") application on SOPHiA DDM by the end of the year

Growing sustainably by maintaining an obsession with operational excellence

Remained laser-focused on operational excellence by improving adjusted operating loss 32% year-over-year in Q2 2024

Delivered adjusted gross margin of 73.2% as we continue to optimize compute and leverage the scale of the cloud-native SOPHiA DDM platform

Reaffirmed commitment to achieve adjusted operating profitability within the next 2 years; Current cash and existing capital resources are expected to be sufficient to reach adjusted operating profitability

Accelerated planned growth initiatives to offset headwinds in BioPharma and EMEA

Restructured the BioPharma business by separating Data and Diagnostics offerings; Refocused BioPharma sales efforts to target smaller, more repeatable business in higher volumes to expedite sales cycles

Reallocated Clinical sales resources from established EMEA markets to higher-growth markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and the Middle East; Implemented a more strategic approach to winning key, high-volume accounts, including investments in certain, strategic accounts to displace competition and win market share

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Other than with respect to revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-IFRS basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted gross margin (non-IFRS measure) to gross margin (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses that are necessary for such reconciliation. In addition, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating loss (non-IFRS measure) to operating loss (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses and intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, and non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions, that are necessary for such reconciliation.

To provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results, SOPHiA GENETICS has disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release the following non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted gross profit, which the company calculates as revenue minus cost of revenue adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses;

Adjusted gross profit margin, which the company calculates as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue;

Adjusted operating loss, which the company calculates as operating loss adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-cash portion of pensions expense paid in excess of actual contributions to match the actuarial expense.

These non-IFRS measures are key measures used by SOPHiA GENETICS management and board of directors to evaluate its operating performance and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS' results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of amortization of capitalized research and development expenses and intangible assets. Although amortization is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized may need to be replaced in the future and these non-IFRS measures do not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the company's business and an important part of its compensation strategy;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of the non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions to match actuarial expenses. Pension expenses have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the business; and

Other companies, including companies in the company's industry, may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider these non-IFRS measures alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other IFRS results.

The tables below provide the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS measures to the non-IFRS measures for the periods presented.

Presentation of Constant Currency Revenue and Excluding COVID-19-Related Revenue

SOPHiA GENETICS operates internationally, and its revenues are generated primarily in the U.S. dollar, the euro and Swiss franc and, to a lesser extent, British pound, Australian dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira and Canadian dollar depending on the company's customers' geographic locations. Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We present the non-IFRS financial measure "constant currency revenue" (or similar terms such as constant currency revenue growth) to show changes in revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under IFRS, revenues received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currencies are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rate for the month in which the transaction occurred. When the company uses the term "constant currency", it means that it has translated local currency revenues for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenues into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenues for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. The company then calculates the difference between the IFRS revenue and the constant currency revenue to yield the "constant currency impact" for the current period.

The company's management and board of directors use constant currency revenue growth to evaluate growth and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of the impact of exchange rate fluctuations provides comparability across reporting periods and reflects the effects of customer acquisition efforts and land-and-expand strategy. Accordingly, it believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating revenue growth in the same manner as the management and board of directors. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, particularly as the exchange rate effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of its revenue and could significantly impact performance and prospects. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and other IFRS results.

In addition to constant currency revenue, the company presents constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19-related revenue to further remove the effects of revenues that are derived from sales of COVID-19-related offerings, including a NGS assay for COVID-19 that leverages the SOPHiA DDM Platform and related products and solutions analytical capabilities and COVID-19 bundled access products. SOPHiA GENETICS do not believe that these revenues reflect its core business of commercializing its platform because the company's COVID-19 solution was offered to address specific market demand by its customers for analytical capabilities to assist with their testing operations. The company does not anticipate additional development of its COVID-19-related solution as the pandemic transitions into a more endemic phase and as customer demand continues to decline. Further, COVID-19-related revenues did not constitute, and the company does not expect COVID-19-related revenues to constitute in the future, a significant part of its revenue. Accordingly, the company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its revenue growth. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, including that COVID-19-related revenues contributed to the company's cash position, and other companies may define COVID-19-related revenues differently. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and other IFRS results.

The table below provides the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS growth measures to the non-IFRS growth measures for the current period.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding SOPHiA GENETICS future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, partnerships and collaborations, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on SOPHiA GENETICS' management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company's management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Amounts in USD thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 15,808

$ 15,054

$ 31,587

$ 29,020 Cost of revenue

(5,032)

(5,007)

(10,406)

(9,279) Gross profit

10,776

10,047

21,181

19,741 Research and development costs

(7,958)

(8,891)

(17,349)

(18,225) Selling and marketing costs

(7,258)

(7,203)

(14,209)

(13,627) General and administrative costs

(10,583)

(14,041)

(23,408)

(27,283) Other operating income, net

18

41

24

60 Operating loss

(15,005)

(20,047)

(33,761)

(39,334) Interest income, net

450

1,134

1,208

1,996 Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations

84

-

84

- Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net

(561)

(2,410)

4,049

(3,578) Loss before income taxes

(15,032)

(21,323)

(28,420)

(40,916) Income tax expense

(161)

(73)

(477)

(180) Loss for the period

(15,193)

(21,396)

(28,897)

(41,096) Attributable to the owners of the parent

(15,193)

(21,396)

(28,897)

(41,096)

















Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.23)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.64)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Amounts in USD thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Loss for the period

$ (15,193)

$ (21,396)

$ (28,897)

$ (41,096) Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Items that may be reclassified to statement of loss (net of tax)















Currency translation adjustments

252

3,680

(9,139)

5,651 Total items that may be reclassified to statement of loss

252

3,680

(9,139)

5,651 Items that will not be reclassified to statement of loss (net of tax)















Remeasurement of defined benefit plans

(41)

(226)

(58)

(296) Total items that will not be reclassified to statement of loss

(41)

(226)

(58)

(296) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

$ 211

$ 3,454

$ (9,197)

$ 5,355 Total comprehensive loss for the period

$ (14,982)

$ (17,942)

$ (38,094)

$ (35,741) Attributable to owners of the parent

$ (14,982)

$ (17,942)

$ (38,094)

$ (35,741)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in USD thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,396

$ 123,251 Accounts receivable

9,924

13,557 Inventory

6,545

6,482 Prepaids and other current assets

3,887

4,757 Total current assets

125,752

148,047 Non-current assets







Property and equipment

6,134

7,469 Intangible assets

27,428

27,185 Right-of-use assets

14,067

15,635 Deferred tax assets

1,717

1,720 Other non-current assets

5,998

6,100 Total non-current assets

55,344

58,109 Total assets

$ 181,096

$ 206,156 Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 5,321

$ 5,391 Accrued expenses

12,229

17,808 Deferred contract revenue

7,918

9,494 Lease liabilities, current portion

2,569

2,928 Warrant obligations

572

- Total current liabilities

28,609

35,621 Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

13,344

- Lease liabilities, net of current portion

14,157

15,673 Defined benefit pension liabilities

3,123

3,086 Other non-current liabilities

420

334 Total non-current liabilities

31,044

19,093 Total liabilities

59,653

54,714 Equity







Share capital

4,048

4,048 Share premium

472,140

471,846 Treasury share

(590)

(646) Other reserves

52,526

53,978 Accumulated deficit

(406,681)

(377,784) Total equity

121,443

151,442 Total liabilities and equity

$ 181,096

$ 206,156

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in USD thousands) (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023 Operating activities







Loss before tax

$ (28,420)

$ (40,916) Adjustments for non-monetary items







Depreciation

2,287

2,873 Amortization

1,809

1,281 Finance (income) expense, net

(5,747)

1,394 Interest expense from borrowings

-

- Fair value adjustments on warrant obligations

(84)

- Expected credit loss allowance

(34)

123 Share-based compensation

7,797

7,106 Movements in provisions and pensions

410

478 Research tax credit

(283)

(600) Working capital changes







Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable

3,042

(834) Decrease (increase) in prepaids and other assets

934

(1,061) Increase in inventory

(655)

(268) (Decrease) Increase in accounts payables, accrued expenses,

deferred contract revenue, and other liabilities

(6,100)

3,749 Cash used in operating activities

(25,044)

(26,675) Income tax paid

(18)

(676) Interest paid

(572)

(5) Interest received

1,795

2,243 Net cash flows used in operating activities

(23,839)

(25,113) Investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment

(111)

(1,246) Acquisition of intangible assets

(167)

(788) Capitalized development costs

(3,637)

(2,842) Proceeds upon maturity of term deposits

-

17,546 Net cash flow (used in) provided from investing activities

(3,915)

12,670 Financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of share options

298

207 Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs

13,930

- Payments of principal portion of lease liabilities

(1,477)

(1,761) Net cash flow provided from (used in) financing activities

12,751

(1,554) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15,003)

(13,997) Effect of exchange differences on cash balances

(2,852)

1,244 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

123,251

161,305 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 105,396

$ 148,552

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Reconciliation of IFRS Revenue Growth to Constant Currency Revenue Growth and Constant Currency Revenue Growth Excluding COVID-19-Related Revenue (Amounts in USD thousands, except for %) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

Growth

2024

2023

Growth IFRS revenue

$ 15,808

$ 15,054

5 %

$ 31,587

$ 29,020

9 % Current period constant currency impact

179

-





(5)

-



Constant currency revenue

$ 15,987

$ 15,054

6 %

$ 31,582

$ 29,020

9 % COVID-19-related revenue

(4)

(72)





(39)

(197)



Constant currency impact on COVID-19-related revenue

-

-





1

-



Constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19-related revenue

$ 15,983

$ 14,982

7 %

$ 31,544

$ 28,823

9 %

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin (Amounts in USD thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 15,808

$ 15,054

$ 31,587

$ 29,020 Cost of revenue

(5,032)

(5,007)

(10,406)

(9,279) Gross profit

$ 10,776

$ 10,047

$ 21,181

$ 19,741 Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(1)

794

496

1,521

928 Adjusted gross profit

$ 11,570

$ 10,543

$ 22,702

$ 20,669

















Gross profit margin

68.2 %

66.7 %

67.1 %

68.0 % Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses(1)

5.0 %

3.3 %

4.8 %

3.2 % Adjusted gross profit margin

73.2 %

70.0 %

71.9 %

71.2 %

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Operating Loss for the Period (Amounts in USD thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating loss

$ (15,005)

$ (20,047)

$ (33,761)

$ (39,334) Amortization of capitalized research & development expenses(1)

794

496

1,521

928 Amortization of intangible assets(2)

114

179

288

352 Share-based compensation expense(3)

4,084

4,676

7,797

7,106 Non-cash pension expense(4)

96

84

173

162 Adjusted operating loss

$ (9,917)

$ (14,612)

$ (23,982)

$ (30,786)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Operating Loss for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 (Amounts in USD thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2023 Operating loss

$ (18,946)

$ (74,826) Amortization of capitalized research & development expenses (1)

619

2,099 Amortization of intangible assets(2)

193

729 Share-based compensation expense(3)

4,211

15,247 Non-cash pension expense(4)

(625)

(394) Costs associated with restructuring(5)

1,232

1,232 Adjusted operating loss

$ (13,316)

$ (55,913)

Notes to the Reconciliation of IFRS to Adjusted Financial Measures Tables (1) Amortization of capitalized research and development expenses consists of software development costs amortized using the straight-line method over an estimated life of five years. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense generated over the course of our research and development initiatives. (2) Amortization of intangible assets consists of costs related to intangible assets amortized over the course of their useful lives. These expenses do not have a cash impact, but we could continue to generate such expenses through future capital investments. (3) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, officers, and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the vesting period of the award by a charge to the income statement and a corresponding increase in other reserves within equity. These expenses do not have a cash impact but remain a recurring expense for our business and represent an important part of our overall compensation strategy. (4) Non-cash pension expense consists of the amount recognized in excess of actual contributions made to our defined pension plans to match actuarial expenses calculated for IFRS purposes. The difference represents a non-cash expense but remains a recurring expense for our business as we continue to make contributions to our plans for the foreseeable future. (5) Costs associated with restructuring consists of compensation paid to employees during their garden leave period, severance, and any other amounts legally owed to the employees resulting from their termination as part of a planned workforce reduction, which we undertook to optimize our operations. Additionally, it includes any legal fees incurred as part of the restructuring process. While such actions are not planned going forward as part of our regular operations, we expect such expenses could still be incurred from time to time based on corporate needs.

