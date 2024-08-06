Anzeige
WKN: A0N9JF | ISIN: US85571B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: VSP
Tradegate
06.08.24
08:20 Uhr
17,480 Euro
+0,285
+1,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,37517,63013:55
17,37517,63013:55
PR Newswire
06.08.2024 13:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.24 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share and Declared $0.48 Dividend for each of the next Two Quarters -

- Received Repayments of $0.9 Billion in the Quarter -

- Repriced our $591.0 Million Term Loan B, Reducing Spread by 50 bps to S+275 -

- Received 8th Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award -

- LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Rating of CSS1 (Highest Rating Possible) Reaffirmed by Fitch -

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's second quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $77.9 million, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.8 million.

"We strategically diversified Starwood Property Trust into investment cylinders other than commercial lending as we saw risk and reward shift. Today, more than 40% of our assets are outside of our commercial lending book. This diversification, along with our low leverage ratios, have allowed us to outperform in what has been a tough correction for real estate. We think the roughest patch for the property sector globally is behind us, and the U.S. and Europe will be moving into an easing cycle.

We have delivered a consistent dividend and a greater than 10% annualized return since our inception 15 years ago. While some businesses slow, others have accelerated. Our special servicing team now has nearly $10 billion of assignments, up 40% from the beginning of the year. Our conduit had a superb first half of the year and our property book, concentrated in affordable housing, continues to exhibit meaningful and continued rental growth," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"In addition to the benefits of diversification, we remain well positioned with over $4.00 per share of embedded gains in our owned property portfolio, $1.2 billion of liquidity and $4.5 billion of unencumbered assets. Our liquidity and access to capital has uniquely allowed us to continue to invest across our businesses in every quarter since inception. This consistency and stability of our diversified portfolio provided our Board the confidence to declare our $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2024," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

"In the quarter, we were awarded our 8th Nareit gold award in the last ten years. The award is granted to the mortgage REIT that exemplifies excellence in investor reporting and communications, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to our stakeholders," added Zachary Tanenbaum, Head of Investor Relations.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13742860
The playback can be accessed through August 20, 2024.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 358,749


$ 64,218


$ -


$ 4,465


$ -


$ 427,432


$ -


$ 427,432

Interest income from investment securities

29,373


130


-


24,637


-


54,140


(37,140)


17,000

Servicing fees

124


-


-


20,025


-


20,149


(4,116)


16,033

Rental income

3,987


-


15,736


5,736


-


25,459


-


25,459

Other revenues

1,323


888


235


750


706


3,902


-


3,902

Total revenues

393,556


65,236


15,971


55,613


706


531,082


(41,256)


489,826

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

192


-


-


-


30,325


30,517


-


30,517

Interest expense

216,511


37,875


11,652


8,475


70,084


344,597


(208)


344,389

General and administrative

17,745


4,230


1,202


23,691


4,214


51,082


-


51,082

Costs of rental operations

3,412


-


5,545


3,113


-


12,070


-


12,070

Depreciation and amortization

2,136


15


5,926


1,795


252


10,124


-


10,124

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

42,995


(286)


-


-


-


42,709


-


42,709

Other expense

26


-


35


224


-


285


-


285

Total costs and expenses

283,017


41,834


24,360


37,298


104,875


491,384


(208)


491,176

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


17,180


17,180

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


885


-


885


10


895

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(274)


-


-


(23,710)


-


(23,984)


24,351


367

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

47,711


-


-


16,710


-


64,421


-


64,421

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


6,446


-


-


6,446


-


6,446

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,671


(58)


-


550


-


2,163


(493)


1,670

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

9,120


41


267


709


(9,151)


986


-


986

Foreign currency gain, net

6,858


17


10


-


-


6,885


-


6,885

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


(60)


(1,045)


-


-


(1,105)


-


(1,105)

Other loss, net

(2,515)


-


(277)


-


-


(2,792)


-


(2,792)

Total other income (loss)

62,571


(60)


5,401


(4,856)


(9,151)


53,905


41,048


94,953

Income (loss) before income taxes

173,110


23,342


(2,988)


13,459


(113,320)


93,603


-


93,603

Income tax (provision) benefit

(10,787)


130


-


(5,221)


-


(15,878)


-


(15,878)

Net income (loss)

162,323


23,472


(2,988)


8,238


(113,320)


77,725


-


77,725

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


-


(5,637)


5,806


-


165


-


165

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 162,319


$ 23,472


$ (8,625)


$ 14,044


$ (113,320)


$ 77,890


$ -


$ 77,890

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 162,319


$ 23,472


$ (8,625)


$ 14,044


$ (113,320)


$ 77,890

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,660


-


-


4,660

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(2,285)


(9,470)


-


(11,755)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,538


508


99


1,576


5,947


10,668

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


3,510


3,510

Depreciation and amortization

2,285


5


6,012


1,888


-


10,190

Interest income adjustment for securities

5,367


-


-


7,256


-


12,623

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

10,787


(130)


-


5,221


-


15,878

Other non-cash items

4


-


278


(390)


(9)


(117)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(47,711)


-


-


(16,710)


-


(64,421)

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

42,995


(286)


-


-


-


42,709

Securities

274


-


-


23,710


-


23,984

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(6,446)


-


-


(6,446)

Derivatives

(9,120)


(41)


(267)


(709)


9,151


(986)

Foreign currency

(6,858)


(17)


(10)


-


-


(6,885)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,671)


58


-


(550)


-


(2,163)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(1,003)


-


-


15,778


-


14,775

Securities

(298)


-


-


(5,913)


-


(6,211)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


17,593


-


-


17,593

Derivatives

30,351


89


3,006


1,020


(11,176)


23,290

Foreign currency

(3,074)


3


10


-


-


(3,061)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,670


(13)


-


370


-


2,027

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 188,855


$ 23,648


$ 14,025


$ 37,121


$ (105,897)


$ 157,752

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.58


$ 0.07


$ 0.04


$ 0.11


$ (0.32)


$ 0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 753,221


$ 130,616


$ -


$ 7,087


$ -


$ 890,924


$ -


$ 890,924

Interest income from investment securities

60,778


268


-


45,781


-


106,827


(71,621)


35,206

Servicing fees

252


-


-


33,064


-


33,316


(7,594)


25,722

Rental income

7,552


-


36,511


10,243


-


54,306


-


54,306

Other revenues

2,306


1,280


362


1,498


1,310


6,756


-


6,756

Total revenues

824,109


132,164


36,873


97,673


1,310


1,092,129


(79,215)


1,012,914

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

384


-


-


-


76,147


76,531


-


76,531

Interest expense

452,660


76,848


24,950


16,792


129,513


700,763


(418)


700,345

General and administrative

34,573


10,185


2,465


47,158


7,364


101,745


-


101,745

Costs of rental operations

5,437


-


11,252


5,725


-


22,414


-


22,414

Depreciation and amortization

4,085


29


11,781


3,544


503


19,942


-


19,942

Credit loss provision, net

77,972


576


-


-


-


78,548


-


78,548

Other expense

756


-


35


168


-


959


-


959

Total costs and expenses

575,867


87,638


50,483


73,387


213,527


1,000,902


(418)


1,000,484

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


27,266


27,266

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


(2,496)


-


(2,496)


3,619


1,123

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(7,265)


-


-


(40,168)


-


(47,433)


48,715


1,282

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

7,034


-


-


28,374


-


35,408


-


35,408

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


15,894


-


-


15,894


-


15,894

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

9,016


269


-


863


-


10,148


(803)


9,345

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(41)


-


92,003


-


-


91,962


-


91,962

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

120,072


163


1,988


3,721


(23,019)


102,925


-


102,925

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(34,960)


(67)


42


-


-


(34,985)


-


(34,985)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

315


(620)


(2,254)


-


-


(2,559)


-


(2,559)

Other (loss) income, net

(5,191)


40


(277)


6


-


(5,422)


-


(5,422)

Total other income (loss)

88,980


(215)


107,396


(9,700)


(23,019)


163,442


78,797


242,239

Income (loss) before income taxes

337,222


44,311


93,786


14,586


(235,236)


254,669


-


254,669

Income tax (provision) benefit

(11,508)


258


-


(5,834)


-


(17,084)


-


(17,084)

Net income (loss)

325,714


44,569


93,786


8,752


(235,236)


237,585


-


237,585

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)


-


(11,862)


6,506


-


(5,363)


-


(5,363)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 325,707


$ 44,569


$ 81,924


$ 15,258


$ (235,236)


$ 232,222


$ -


$ 232,222

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 325,707


$ 44,569


$ 81,924


$ 15,258


$ (235,236)


$ 232,222

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


9,319


-


-


9,319

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(3,963)


(11,523)


-


(15,486)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

4,738


964


185


3,173


11,654


20,714

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


22,593


22,593

Depreciation and amortization

4,384


10


11,951


3,731


-


20,076

Interest income adjustment for securities

10,948


-


-


17,261


-


28,209

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments

11,508


(258)


-


5,834


-


17,084

Other non-cash items

7


-


552


(352)


-


207

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(7,034)


-


-


(28,374)


-


(35,408)

Credit loss provision, net

77,972


576


-


-


-


78,548

Securities

7,265


-


-


40,168


-


47,433

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(15,894)


-


-


(15,894)

Derivatives

(120,072)


(163)


(1,988)


(3,721)


23,019


(102,925)

Foreign currency

34,960


67


(42)


-


-


34,985

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(9,016)


(269)


-


(863)


-


(10,148)

Sales of properties

-


-


(92,003)


-


-


(92,003)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(3,398)


-


-


27,420


-


24,022

Realized credit loss

-


(1,546)


-


-


-


(1,546)

Securities

(9,292)


-


-


(37,895)


-


(47,187)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


35,203


-


-


35,203

Derivatives

71,085


184


8,823


5,373


(20,325)


65,140

Foreign currency

(8,675)


(12)


42


-


-


(8,645)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,994


(29)


-


683


-


3,648

Sales of properties

-


-


39,150


-


-


39,150

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 394,081


$ 44,093


$ 73,259


$ 36,173


$ (198,295)


$ 349,311

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.21


$ 0.14


$ 0.22


$ 0.11


$ (0.61)


$ 1.07

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,935


$ 134,806


$ 28,757


$ 8,919


$ 77,850


$ 259,267


$ -


$ 259,267

Restricted cash

51,957


51,855


1,049


4,634


66,940


176,435


-


176,435

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,923,013


2,371,596


-


-


-


16,294,609


-


16,294,609

Loans held-for-sale

2,503,967


-


-


316,059


-


2,820,026


-


2,820,026

Investment securities

1,046,972


17,886


-


1,104,981


-


2,169,839


(1,504,125)


665,714

Properties, net

476,004


-


662,726


67,941


-


1,206,671


-


1,206,671

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


2,004,983


-


-


2,004,983


-


2,004,983

Investments in unconsolidated entities

25,917


52,960


-


33,360


-


112,237


(14,813)


97,424

Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846

Intangible assets

12,043


-


23,589


60,878


-


96,510


(34,246)


62,264

Derivative assets

65,522


-


2,677


2,331


-


70,530


-


70,530

Accrued interest receivable

174,982


14,834


286


1,644


5,368


197,114


-


197,114

Other assets

156,597


16,571


51,189


16,160


68,610


309,127


-


309,127

VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


39,665,392


39,665,392

Total Assets

$ 18,445,909


$ 2,779,917


$ 2,775,256


$ 1,757,344


$ 218,768


$ 25,977,194


$ 38,112,208


$ 64,089,402

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 160,221


$ 39,912


$ 10,643


$ 35,395


$ 98,411


$ 344,582


$ -


$ 344,582

Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


27,849


27,849


-


27,849

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


153,422


153,422


-


153,422

Derivative liabilities

29,358


-


-


-


46,773


76,131


-


76,131

Secured financing agreements, net

8,861,573


809,128


478,548


640,878


1,333,278


12,123,405


(20,546)


12,102,859

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,379,206


1,144,515


-


-


-


3,523,721


-


3,523,721

Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


2,754,370


2,754,370


-


2,754,370

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


38,132,695


38,132,695

Total Liabilities

11,430,358


1,993,555


489,191


676,273


4,414,103


19,003,480


38,112,149


57,115,629

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


414,095


-


-


414,095


-


414,095

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,241


3,241


-


3,241

Additional paid-in capital

1,160,903


569,115


(391,738)


(624,371)


5,192,744


5,906,653


-


5,906,653

Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(138,022)


(138,022)


-


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,840,613


217,247


2,056,463


1,571,657


(9,253,298)


432,682


-


432,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,920


-


-


-


-


13,920


-


13,920

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,015,436


786,362


1,664,725


947,286


(4,195,335)


6,218,474


-


6,218,474

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


-


207,245


133,785


-


341,145


59


341,204

Total Permanent Equity

7,015,551


786,362


1,871,970


1,081,071


(4,195,335)


6,559,619


59


6,559,678

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 18,445,909


$ 2,779,917


$ 2,775,256


$ 1,757,344


$ 218,768


$ 25,977,194


$ 38,112,208


$ 64,089,402

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

