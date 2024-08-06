Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Paul Hennessy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Shutterstock's second quarter results exceeded our expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA driven by exceptional growth in Data, Distribution and Services. We are thrilled to have closed the Envato acquisition and added a value-packed unlimited subscription to enhance our Content business. And our innovation around GenAI continues with our launches of Gen3D and ImageAI models trained exclusively on Shutterstock data."

Second Quarter 2024 measures as compared to Second Quarter 2023:

Financial Measures

Revenues were $220.1 million compared to $208.8 million.

Net income was $3.6 million compared to $50.0 million.

Net income per diluted common share was $0.10 compared to $1.37.

Adjusted net income was $35.9 million compared to $39.1 million.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $1.00 compared to $1.07.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62.1 million compared to $60.1 million.

Acquisition of Envato Pty Ltd.

On July 22, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Envato Pty Ltd. ("Envato") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement entered into May 1, 2024, and the Company purchased all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Envato. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company, after customary working capital and other adjustments, was $250 million.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Second quarter revenue of $220.1 million increased $11.2 million or 5% as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from our Content product offering decreased $17.0 million, or 9%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $170.0 million. The decline in our Content revenues was driven by weakness in new customer acquisition. Content revenue represented 77% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue generated from our Data, Distribution, and Services product offering increased $28.2 million, or 129%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $50.1 million, and represented 23% of second quarter revenue in 2024.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased approximately 6% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net income and net income per diluted common share

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 of $3.6 million decreased $46.4 million as compared to net income of $50.0 million for the second quarter in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $0.10, as compared to $1.37 for the same period in 2023. The decline in net income was driven by a bargain purchase gain of $41.9 million related to the acquisition of Giphy recognized in the second quarter of 2023 and expenses associated with reimbursable costs paid to the Giphy workforce.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2024 of $35.9 million decreased $3.2 million as compared to adjusted net income of $39.1 million for the second quarter in 2023. Second quarter 2024 adjusted net income was unfavorably impacted by expenses associated with reimbursable costs paid to the Giphy workforce.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $1.00 as compared to $1.07 for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $2.0 million, or 3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher revenue partially offset by the increase in expenses associated with reimbursable costs paid to the Giphy workforce.

Net income margin of 1.6% for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 22.3%, as compared to 23.9% in the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2% for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 0.6%, as compared to 28.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

SECOND QUARTER LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.1 million to $74.9 million at June 30, 2024, as compared with $71.8 million as of March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by $28.0 million of net cash provided by our operating activities and $8.3 million of net cash provided by investing activities, partially offset by $32.1 million of net cash used in financing activities.

Net cash provided by our operating activities was driven by our operating income, in addition to changes in the timing of cash collections from our customers and payments pertaining to operating expenses. Operating cash flows were unfavorably impacted by payments made to the Giphy workforce, the reimbursement of which is reflected in Investing Activities.

Cash provided by investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 consisted of $18.1 million related to the receipt of the Giphy Retention Compensation, as reimbursed by the Giphy seller, partially offset by $9.9 million related to capital expenditures and content acquisition.

Cash used in financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 consisted of $20.6 million paid for the repurchase of common stock under our share repurchase program, $10.7 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend and $0.9 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards.

Adjusted free cash flow was $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2023.

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share or $10.7 million.

On July 22, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.30 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on September 12, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2024.

KEY OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





Subscribers (end of period)(1)

490,000

556,000

490,000

556,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$ 80.3

$ 87.4

$ 164.2

$ 178.0

















Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$ 434

$ 374

$ 434

$ 374 Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

33.4

38.5

68.4

81.2 Revenue per download(5)

$ 5.09

$ 4.71

$ 5.03

$ 4.56 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions)(6):















Images

837

734

837

734 Footage clips

58

50

58

50







Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from Pond5 and Splash News beginning May 2023. These metrics exclude the respective counts and revenues from Giphy and Backgrid.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.

(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.

(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period.

(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to our Studios business, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free trials and metadata delivered through our data deal offering.

(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from our Studios business, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our data deal offering.

(6) Content in our collection represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library at the end of the period. This metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, content from our Studios business and AI generated content.

SHUTTERSTOCK DATA BUSINESS UPDATE

2024 GUIDANCE

The Company is updating its guidance as follows:

Revenue guidance of $927 million to $936 million, representing growth of 6% to 7% year-over-year.

Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $4.18 to $4.32.

Adjusted EBITDA of $245 million to $248 million.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Giphy, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations, unrealized losses / gains on investments, interest income and expense and income taxes; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Giphy, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations, unrealized losses / gains on investments and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted common share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue acquired through business combinations; and adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, content acquisition and cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation in connection with the acquisition of Giphy.

The expense associated with the Giphy Retention Compensation related to (i) the one-time employment inducement bonuses and (ii) the vesting of the cash value of unvested Meta equity awards held by the employees prior to closing, which are reflected in operating expenses (together, the "Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring"), are required payments in accordance with the terms of the acquisition. Meta's sale of Giphy was directed by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") and accordingly, the terms of the acquisition were subject to CMA preapproval. Management considers the operating expense associated with these required payments to be unusual and non-recurring in nature. The Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring is not considered an ongoing expense necessary to operate the Company's business. Therefore, such expenses have been included in the below adjustments for calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company also incurred $5.1 million of Giphy Retention Compensation expense related to recurring employee costs, which is included in operating expenses, and are not included in the below adjustments for calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share.

These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in internal-use software and website development costs to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between each of our non-GAAP financial measures (adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings, adjusted free cash flow), and each measure's most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We do not provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to net income per diluted share guidance, because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the impact of potential future transactions, including, but not limited to, capital structure transactions, restructuring, acquisitions, divestitures or other events and asset impairments. These amounts which lack predictability depend on various factors and could have a material impact on net income and net income per diluted share, but may be excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenue

$ 220,053

$ 208,840

$ 434,368

$ 424,120

















Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

91,254

84,416

179,458

162,579 Sales and marketing

51,881

48,392

108,117

95,919 Product development

19,859

29,218

40,910

44,624 General and administrative

36,393

38,099

68,471

71,914 Total operating expenses

199,387

200,125

396,956

375,036 Income from operations

20,666

8,715

37,412

49,084 Bargain purchase gain

-

41,940

-

41,940 Other (expense) / income, net

(4,106)

726

(462)

1,771 Income before income taxes

16,560

51,381

36,950

92,795 Provision for income taxes

12,935

1,368

17,204

9,939 Net income

$ 3,625

$ 50,013

$ 19,746

$ 82,856

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.10

$ 1.39

$ 0.55

$ 2.31 Diluted

$ 0.10

$ 1.37

$ 0.55

$ 2.27

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

35,697

36,047

35,644

35,952 Diluted

35,982

36,406

36,023

36,490

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 74,871

$ 100,490 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,616 and $6,335

97,442

91,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,534

100,944 Total current assets

240,847

292,573 Property and equipment, net

63,069

64,300 Right-of-use assets

15,392

15,395 Intangible assets, net

164,508

184,396 Goodwill

402,774

383,325 Deferred tax assets, net

23,779

24,874 Other assets

93,497

71,152 Total assets

$ 1,003,866

$ 1,036,015









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 10,545

$ 9,108 Accrued expenses

96,910

131,443 Contributor royalties payable

65,705

54,859 Deferred revenue

186,522

203,463 Debt

30,000

30,000 Other current liabilities

42,649

23,513 Total current liabilities

432,331

452,386 Deferred tax liability, net

3,744

4,182 Lease liabilities

26,433

29,404 Other non-current liabilities

20,946

22,949 Total liabilities

483,454

508,921 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 40,286 and 39,982 shares

issued and 35,359 and 35,572 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively

402

399 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,927 and 4,410 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(248,805)

(228,213) Additional paid-in capital

441,497

424,229 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,754)

(11,974) Retained earnings

341,072

342,653 Total stockholders' equity

520,412

527,094 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,003,866

$ 1,036,015

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 3,625

$ 50,013

$ 19,746

$ 82,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

21,433

19,206

42,696

38,102 Deferred taxes

4,357

831

503

(146) Non-cash equity-based compensation

14,976

14,943

26,126

23,586 Bad debt expense

(262)

235

(1,772)

1,025 Bargain purchase gain

-

(41,940)

-

(41,940) Unrealized gain on investments

3,624

-

(131)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(3,143)

(13,459)

(3,879)

5,709 Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

(13,300)

(35,023)

(25,299)

(29,834) Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

3,283

8,572

(16,899)

(4,144) Contributor royalties payable

4,561

(424)

10,688

1,822 Deferred revenue

(11,189)

26,860

(15,514)

19,553 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 27,965

$ 29,814

$ 36,265

$ 96,589

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures

(9,075)

(10,490)

(23,536)

(22,870) Business combination, net of cash acquired

-

(53,721)

(19,474)

(53,721) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

18,121

15,752

36,522

15,752 Acquisition of content

(827)

(1,725)

(1,821)

(5,252) Security deposit payment

82

(7)

82

(37) Net cash provided by / (used) in investing activities

$ 8,301

$ (50,191)

$ (8,227)

$ (66,128)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repurchase of treasury shares

(20,592)

(4,000)

(20,592)

(4,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

-

-

3 Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to RSU vesting

(893)

(3,537)

(8,859)

(14,545) Payment of cash dividends

(10,664)

(9,725)

(21,327)

(19,387) Proceeds from credit facility

-

30,000

-

30,000 Repayment of credit facility

-

-

-

(50,000) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

$ (32,149)

$ 12,738

$ (50,778)

$ (57,929)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(1,057)

(1,047)

(2,879)

(540) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,060

(8,686)

(25,619)

(28,008)

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

71,811

95,832

100,490

115,154 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 74,871

$ 87,146

$ 74,871

$ 87,146

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 9,659

$ 11,945

$ 12,560

$ 6,795 Cash paid for interest

496

1

1,005

429

Shutterstock, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In thousands, except per share information)

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 3,625

$ 50,013

$ 19,746

$ 82,856 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Non-cash equity-based compensation

14,976

14,943

26,126

23,586 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (1)(2)

2,835

(3,512)

215

(5,543) Acquisition-related amortization expense (3)

9,163

8,370

18,326

16,528 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (1)

(2,153)

(1,967)

(4,306)

(3,884) Bargain purchase gain

-

(41,940)

-

(41,940) Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring

4,715

17,191

11,544

17,191 Tax effect of Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-

recurring(1)

(1,108)

(4,040)

(2,713)

(4,040) Other(4)

3,907

-

141

1,856 Tax effect of other(1)

(63)

-

(61)

(418) Adjusted net income(4)

$ 35,897

$ 39,058

$ 69,018

$ 86,192

















Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.10

$ 1.37

$ 0.55

$ 2.27 Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.00

$ 1.07

$ 1.92

$ 2.36

















Weighted average diluted shares

35,982

36,406

36,023

36,490











(1) Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments. (2) The tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation includes a $6.3 million add-back for the reduction of deferred tax assets associated with the expiration of performance-based stock options and restricted stock units granted the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman in 2014. The performance-based metrics were not met, the awards were not exercisable, and the Company recognized a non-cash tax expense for the change in deferred taxes. (3) Of these amounts, $8.2 million and $7.7 million are included in cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $16.4 million and $15.3 million are included in cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The remainder of acquisition-related amortization expense is included in general and administrative expense in the Statement of Operations. (4) The amount for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is updated to correct an error in the calculation of adjusted net income previously presented for the three months ended March 31, 2024.Other consists of unrealized gains and losses on investments and severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 3,625

$ 50,013

$ 19,746

$ 82,856 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Interest (income) / expense, net

(787)

(175)

(1,268)

(109) Provision for income taxes

12,935

1,368

17,204

9,939 Depreciation and amortization

21,433

19,206

42,696

38,102 EBITDA

$ 37,206

$ 70,412

$ 78,378

$ 130,788

















Non-cash equity-based compensation

14,976

14,943

26,126

23,586 Bargain purchase gain

-

(41,940)

-

(41,940) Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring

4,715

17,191

11,544

17,191 Foreign currency loss / (gain)

1,268

(551)

1,860

(1,662) Unrealized loss / (gain) on investment

3,625

-

(130)

- Workforce optimization - severance

282

-

271

1,856 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 62,072

$ 60,055

$ 118,049

$ 129,819

















Revenue

$ 220,053

$ 208,840

$ 434,368

$ 424,120 Net income margin

1.6 %

23.9 %

4.5 %

19.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.2 %

28.8 %

27.2 %

30.6 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Reported Revenue (in thousands)

$ 220,053

$ 208,840

$ 434,368

$ 424,120

















Revenue growth

5 %

1 %

2 %

4 % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

6 %

1 %

3 %

5 %

















Content reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 169,951

$ 186,963

$ 343,781

$ 380,947 Content revenue growth

(9) %

(7) %

(10) %

(4) % Content revenue growth on a constant currency basis

(9) %

(7) %

(9) %

(3) %

















Data, Distribution, and Services reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 50,102

$ 21,877

$ 90,587

$ 43,173 Data, Distribution, and Services revenue growth

129 %

228 %

110 %

306 % Data, Distribution, and Services revenue growth on a constant currency

basis

129 %

228 %

110 %

306 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flow information:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 27,965

$ 29,814

$ 36,265

$ 96,589 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities

$ 8,301

$ (50,191)

$ (8,227)

$ (66,128) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities

$ (32,149)

$ 12,738

$ (50,778)

$ (57,929)

















Adjusted free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 27,965

$ 29,814

$ 36,265

$ 96,589 Capital expenditures

(9,075)

(10,490)

(23,536)

(22,870) Content acquisitions

(827)

(1,725)

(1,821)

(5,252) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

18,121

15,752

36,522

15,752 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 36,184

$ 33,351

$ 47,430

$ 84,219





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Content

$ 169,951

$ 186,963

$ 343,781

$ 380,947 Data, Distribution, and Services

$ 50,102

$ 21,877

$ 90,587

$ 43,173 Total revenue

$ 220,053

$ 208,840

$ 434,368

$ 424,120

















Change in total deferred revenue

$ (11,519)

$ 26,785

$ (16,941)

$ 20,413 Total billings

$ 208,534

$ 235,625

$ 417,427

$ 444,533

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended



6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

































Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

490

499

523

551

556

559

586

607 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$ 80.3

$ 83.9

$ 85.2

$ 88.3

$ 87.4

$ 90.6

$ 88.8

$ 87.7

































Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$ 434

$ 418

$ 412

$ 401

$ 374

$ 356

$ 341

$ 329 Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

33.4

35.0

35.4

36.4

38.5

42.7

42.5

42.8 Revenue per download (5)

$ 5.09

$ 4.97

$ 5.02

$ 4.76

$ 4.71

$ 4.41

$ 4.49

$ 4.43 Content in our collection (end of period, in millions): (6)































Images

837

832

771

757

734

731

719

527 Footage clips

58

56

54

52

50

48

47

28



Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from Pond5 and Splash News beginning May 2023. These metrics exclude the respective counts and revenues from Giphy and Backgrid.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.

(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.

(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period.

(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to our Studios business, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free trials and metadata delivered through our data deal offering.

(5) Revenue per download is the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from our Studios business, revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses and revenue associated with our data deal offering.

(6) Content in our collection represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library at the end of the period. This metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, content from our Studios business and AI generated content.

Equity-Based Compensation by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

































Cost of revenue

$ 300

$ 224

$ 145

$ 180

$ 306

$ 184

$ 160

$ 173 Sales and marketing

3,167

2,011

2,201

2,067

2,487

604

1,426

1,503 Product development

4,171

2,285

3,022

3,509

4,221

2,448

3,085

2,957 General and administrative

7,338

6,630

6,620

7,247

7,929

5,407

7,111

4,455 Total non-cash equity-based compensation

$ 14,976

$ 11,150

$ 11,988

$ 13,003

$ 14,943

$ 8,643

$ 11,782

$ 9,088

Depreciation and Amortization by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

































Cost of revenue

$ 20,087

$ 19,874

$ 18,952

$ 19,872

$ 18,134

$ 17,866

$ 17,341

$ 16,856 General and administrative

1,346

1,389

1,404

1,400

1,070

1,031

1,295

1,404 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 21,433

$ 21,263

$ 20,356

$ 21,272

$ 19,204

$ 18,897

$ 18,636

$ 18,260

