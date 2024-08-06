TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 3 mos. ended 6/24 3 mos. ended 6/23 YoY change Net sales 69,915 85,669 -18.4% Operating income 10,844 3,097 250.1% Ordinary income 15,297 9,178 66.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 10,620 6,300 68.6% EPS, basic 88.52 yen 52.61 yen - Full year Forecast FY ending 3/25 Actual FY ended 3/24 YoY change Net sales 310,000 356,344 -13.0% Operating income 40,000 32,558 22.9% Ordinary income 40,000 41,541 -3.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 28,000 14,912 87.8% EPS, basic 233.52 yen 124.37 yen - For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/25q1earnings.pdf or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had included the release of titles such as "FINAL FANTASY XVI" and "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER," due to a decline in sales of new titles. However, the sub-segment turned profitable on lower development cost amortization and advertising expenses compared with the same period of the previous year.

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales and profits rose compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales declined compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year mainly due to weak sales of existing titles, but profits increased due to the optimization of operational expenses.

In the Amusement segment, net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 rose compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a year-on-year increase in same-store sales.

In the Publication segment, net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 rose compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year increases in both digital and print sales driven by strong sales of comics.

In the Merchandising segment, net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 declined compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year due in part to lower year-on-year sales of new merchandise featuring key characters from the Group's IP portfolio, but operating income rose mainly on changes in the sales mix.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios and sales offices located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

