HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the "Company" or "Atkore") (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 28, 2024.

"Atkore delivered Adjusted EBITDA margins over 25% on essentially flat volume compared to the prior year," said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "Organic volume was up 8% sequentially from the second quarter and up 4% year to date. The Safety & Infrastructure business continues to improve the operational efficiency of our new facility in Hobart, Indiana. The S&I segment increased Adjusted EBITDA by 40 percent versus the prior year."

Waltz continued, "The third quarter proved to be more challenging than we initially anticipated due to a limited increase in demand from the summer construction season and an overall soft pricing environment across most of our Electrical business. We anticipate these trends to continue into the fourth quarter and next year, and we've updated our expectations and outlooks accordingly. Despite these challenges, we have conviction in our people, strategy, and process, which are the three fundamentals of our business system and enable us to remain resilient and focused on the future. During the third quarter, we also repurchased $125 million in shares as part of our capital deployment strategy while continuing to invest in organic growth initiatives."

2024 Third Quarter Results Three months ended (in thousands) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change Net sales Electrical $ 605,962 $ 705,617 $ (99,655 ) (14.1 )% Safety & Infrastructure 217,024 213,606 3,418 1.6 % Eliminations (622 ) (106 ) (516 ) 486.8 % Consolidated operations $ 822,364 $ 919,117 $ (96,753 ) (10.5 )% Net income $ 123,417 $ 201,288 $ (77,871 ) (38.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA Electrical $ 182,568 $ 266,556 $ (83,988 ) (31.5 )% Safety & Infrastructure 30,042 21,493 8,549 39.8 % Unallocated (6,485 ) (17,787 ) 11,302 (63.5 )% Consolidated operations $ 206,124 $ 270,262 $ (64,138 ) (23.7 )%

Net sales decreased by $96.8 million or 10.5% to $822.4 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024, compared to $919.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices across the Company's products of $87.5 million, the increased economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $7.2 million, and decreased sales volume of $1.2 million.

Gross profit decreased by $71.1 million, or 20.3%, to $279.7 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024, as compared to $350.8 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin decreased to 34.0% for the three months ended June 28, 2024, as compared to 38.2% for the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased primarily due to declines in average selling prices of $87.5 million and increased freight costs of $4.8 million, partially offset by the increased net benefit of solar credits generated of $21.8 million and declines in input costs of $2.9 million.

Net income decreased by $77.9 million, or 38.7%, to $123.4 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to $201.3 million for the prior-year period primarily due to lower gross profit of $71.1 million, lower selling, general and administrative expense of $5.0 million, and lower other expense of $3.1 million partially offset by higher income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $64.1 million, or 23.7%, to $206.1 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to $270.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit.

Net income per diluted share prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") was $3.33 for the three months ended June 28, 2024, as compared to $5.13 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased by $1.92 to $3.80 for the three months ended June 28, 2024, as compared to $5.72 in the prior year period. The decrease in diluted earnings per share is primarily attributed to lower net income.

Segment Results

Electrical

Net sales decreased by $99.7 million, or 14.1%, to $606.0 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to $705.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices of $80.8 million and decreased sales volume of $18.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 28, 2024 decreased by $84.0 million, or 31.5%, to $182.6 million from $266.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 30.1% for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to 37.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was largely due to the decrease in average selling prices outpacing decreases in input costs.

Safety & Infrastructure

Net sales increased by $3.4 million, or 1.6%, for the three months ended June 28, 2024 to $217.0 million compared to $213.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase is primarily attributed to higher volumes of $17.0 million, partially offset by the increased economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred of $7.2 million and decreased average selling prices of $6.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.5 million, or 39.8%, to $30.0 million for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to $21.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 13.8% for the three months ended June 28, 2024 compared to 10.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was largely due to higher sales volume and the increased net benefit of solar tax credits.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

On May 2, 2024, the Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock to stockholders of record on May 21, 2024, which was paid on May 31, 2024.

On July 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of Atkore declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock to stockholders of record on August 20, 2024, to be paid on August 30, 2024.

Full-Year Outlook1

The Company is adjusting its estimate for fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $772 million to $782 million, and adjusting its estimate for Adjusted net income per diluted share to $14.30 - $14.52.

The Company notes that this perspective may vary due to changes in assumptions or market conditions and other factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements."

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking full-year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not being provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliations. Accordingly, we are relying on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K to exclude these reconciliations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial outlook. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "shall," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "aims," "projects," "is optimistic," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the market in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, and the development of the market in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

A number of important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: declines in, and uncertainty regarding, the general business and economic conditions in the United States and international markets in which we operate; weakness or another downturn in the United States non-residential construction industry; widespread outbreak of diseases, changes in prices of raw materials; pricing pressure, reduced profitability, or loss of market share due to intense competition; availability and cost of third-party freight carriers and energy; high levels of imports of products similar to those manufactured by us; changes in federal, state, local and international governmental regulations and trade policies; adverse weather conditions; increased costs relating to future capital and operating expenditures to maintain compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; reduced spending by, deterioration in the financial condition of, or other adverse developments, including inability or unwillingness to pay our invoices on time, with respect to one or more of our top customers; increases in our working capital needs, which are substantial and fluctuate based on economic activity and the market prices for our main raw materials, including as a result of failure to collect, or delays in the collection of, cash from the sale of manufactured products; work stoppage or other interruptions of production at our facilities as a result of disputes under existing collective bargaining agreements with labor unions or in connection with negotiations of new collective bargaining agreements, as a result of supplier financial distress, or for other reasons; changes in our financial obligations relating to pension plans that we maintain in the United States; reduced production or distribution capacity due to interruptions in the operations of our facilities or those of our key suppliers; loss of a substantial number of our third-party agents or distributors or a dramatic deviation from the amount of sales they generate; security threats, attacks, or other disruptions to our information systems, or failure to comply with complex network security, data privacy and other legal obligations or the failure to protect sensitive information; possible impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets as a result of future triggering events, such as declines in our cash flow projections or customer demand and changes in our business and valuation assumptions; safety and labor risks associated with the manufacture and in the testing of our products; product liability, construction defect and warranty claims and litigation relating to our various products, as well as government inquiries and investigations, and consumer, employment, tort and other legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other material proprietary rights; risks inherent in doing business internationally; changes in foreign laws and legal systems, including as a result of Brexit; our inability to introduce new products effectively or implement our innovation strategies; our inability to continue importing raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods; the incurrence of liabilities and the issuance of additional debt or equity in connection with acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures and the failure of indemnification provisions in our acquisition agreements to fully protect us from unexpected liabilities; failure to manage acquisitions successfully, including identifying, evaluating, and valuing acquisition targets and integrating acquired companies, businesses or assets; the incurrence of additional expenses, increases in the complexity of our supply chain and potential damage to our reputation with customers resulting from regulations related to "conflict minerals"; disruptions or impediments to the receipt of sufficient raw materials resulting from various anti-terrorism security measures; restrictions contained in our debt agreements; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay the principal of, interest on, or other amounts due on our debt; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay dividends; challenges attracting and retaining key personnel or high-quality employees; future changes to tax legislation; failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to raise sufficient funds in the capital markets to satisfy existing obligations and support the development of our business; and other risks and factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business and in the preparation of our annual operating budgets as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude unallocated expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain legal matters, and other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale, restructuring costs and transaction costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and or non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax. We define Adjusted net income per share as basic and diluted net income per share excluding the per share impact of stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding the Company's liquidity.

ATKORE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 822,364 $ 919,117 $ 2,413,756 $ 2,648,872 Cost of sales 542,709 568,316 1,551,986 1,610,836 Gross profit 279,655 350,801 861,770 1,038,036 Selling, general and administrative 97,987 103,019 297,147 291,198 Intangible asset amortization 13,216 15,192 41,904 42,778 Operating income 168,452 232,590 522,719 704,061 Interest expense, net 9,944 8,682 26,058 26,645 Other expense, net 560 3,689 1,302 7,588 Income before income taxes 157,948 220,219 495,359 669,828 Income tax expense 34,531 18,931 95,606 120,854 Net income $ 123,417 $ 201,288 $ 399,753 $ 548,974 Net income per share Basic $ 3.36 $ 5.20 $ 10.74 $ 13.81 Diluted $ 3.33 $ 5.13 $ 10.61 $ 13.62

ATKORE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,657 $ 388,114 Accounts receivable, less allowance for current and expected credit losses of $4,702 and $5,179, respectively 503,367 559,854 Inventories, net 573,317 493,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 139,913 96,670 Total current assets 1,520,254 1,538,490 Property, plant and equipment, net 615,413 559,041 Intangible assets, net 352,986 394,372 Goodwill 311,998 311,106 Right-of-use assets, net 152,198 120,747 Deferred tax assets 548 546 Other long-term assets 10,647 10,707 Total Assets $ 2,964,044 $ 2,935,009 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 237,184 292,734 Income tax payable 4,914 6,322 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 38,413 45,576 Customer liabilities 99,298 121,576 Lease obligations 20,700 16,230 Other current liabilities 65,327 82,166 Total current liabilities 465,836 564,604 Long-term debt 764,300 762,687 Long-term lease obligations 136,031 105,517 Deferred tax liabilities 21,555 22,346 Other long-term liabilities 14,794 11,736 Total Liabilities 1,402,516 1,466,890 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 35,864,442 and 37,317,893 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 359 374 Additional paid-in capital 502,125 506,783 Retained earnings 1,088,542 994,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,498 ) (33,940 ) Total Equity 1,561,528 1,468,119 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,964,044 $ 2,935,009

ATKORE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine months ended (in thousands) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 399,753 $ 548,974 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,407 84,671 Deferred income taxes (1,065 ) (1,171 ) Stock-based compensation 14,273 18,100 Amortization of right-of-use assets 21,200 14,713 (Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (621 ) 159 Other non-cash adjustments to net income 4,563 6,525 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable 57,721 (33,501 ) Inventories (80,674 ) (13,611 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,636 ) (6,986 ) Accounts payable (52,093 ) 16,051 Accrued and other liabilities (60,136 ) (11,580 ) Income taxes (32,193 ) (58,059 ) Other, net 2,458 (536 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 349,957 563,748 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (105,098 ) (122,535 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment 457 31 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,036 ) (83,385 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,677 ) (205,890 ) Financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for tax (18,926 ) (14,589 ) Repurchase of common stock (281,019 ) (416,023 ) Finance lease payments (1,402 ) (990 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (23,248 ) - Net cash used for financing activities (324,595 ) (431,603 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 858 2,803 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (84,457 ) (70,942 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 388,114 388,751 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 303,657 $ 317,809

Nine months ended (in thousands) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Supplementary Cash Flow information Capital expenditures, not yet paid $ 4,660 $ 10,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 45,453 $ 33,677 Acquisitions of businesses, not yet paid $ - $ 14,125 Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 349,957 $ 563,748 Capital expenditures (105,098 ) (122,535 ) Free Cash Flow: $ 244,859 $ 441,213

ATKORE INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented: Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 123,417 $ 201,288 $ 399,753 $ 548,974 Interest expense, net 9,944 8,682 26,058 26,645 Income tax expense 34,531 18,931 95,606 120,854 Depreciation and amortization 29,932 30,105 88,407 84,671 Stock-based compensation 4,488 5,966 14,273 18,100 Other (a) 3,813 5,289 7,465 10,906 Adjusted EBITDA $ 206,124 $ 270,262 $ 631,562 $ 810,150 (a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale (includes loss on assets held for sale in Russia. See Note 11, "Goodwill and Intangible Assets" in the form 10-Q filed August 8, 2023 for additional information.), realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, transaction and restructuring costs.

ATKORE INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION The following table presents reconciliations of Net sales and calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment for the periods presented: Three months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electrical $ 605,962 $ 182,568 30.1 % $ 705,617 $ 266,556 37.8 % Safety & Infrastructure 217,024 30,042 13.8 % 213,606 21,493 10.1 % Eliminations (622 ) (106 ) Consolidated operations $ 822,364 $ 919,117

Nine months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electrical $ 1,790,443 $ 582,679 32.5 % $ 2,025,287 $ 767,276 37.9 % Safety & Infrastructure 624,569 75,084 12.0 % 623,919 88,091 14.1 % Eliminations (1,256 ) (334 ) Consolidated operations $ 2,413,756 $ 2,648,872

ATKORE INC.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted net income to net income for the periods presented: Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 123,417 $ 201,288 $ 399,753 $ 548,974 Stock-based compensation 4,488 5,966 14,273 18,100 Intangible asset amortization 13,216 15,192 41,904 42,778 Other (a) 3,134 5,358 5,807 9,734 Pre-tax adjustments to net income 20,838 26,516 61,984 70,612 Tax effect (5,210 ) (6,629 ) (15,496 ) (17,653 ) Adjusted net income $ 139,046 $ 221,175 $ 446,241 $ 601,933 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 36,616 38,657 37,174 39,672 Net income per diluted share $ 3.33 $ 5.13 $ 10.61 $ 13.62 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 3.80 $ 5.72 $ 12.00 $ 15.17 (a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale (includes loss on assets held for sale in Russia. See Note 11, "Goodwill and Intangible Assets" in the form 10-Q filed August 8, 2023 for additional information.), realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, transaction and restructuring costs.

ATKORE INC.

NET DEBT The following table presents reconciliations of Net debt to Total debt for the periods presented: ($ in thousands) June 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 December 29, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Long-term debt $ 764,300 $ 763,762 $ 763,225 $ 762,687 $ 762,149 $ 761,612 Total debt 764,300 763,762 763,225 762,687 762,149 761,612 Less cash and cash equivalents 303,657 368,050 380,922 388,114 317,809 354,342 Net debt $ 460,643 $ 395,712 $ 382,303 $ 374,573 $ 444,340 $ 407,270 TTM Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 863,539 $ 927,676 $ 991,804 $ 1,042,127 $ 1,135,233 $ 1,242,501 (a) TTM Adjusted EBITDA is equal to the sum of Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarter period. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 29, 2024 can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to form 8-K filed May 7, 2024 and is incorporated by reference herein. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 29, 2023 can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to form 8-K filed February 1, 2024 and is incorporated by reference herein. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to form 8-K file November 17 2023 and is incorporated be reference herein. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to form 8-K file August 8 2023 and is incorporated be reference herein. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 can be found in Exhibit 99.1 to form 8-K filed May 9, 2023 and is incorporated by reference herein.

ATKORE INC.

TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended June 28, 2024: TTM Three months ended (in thousands) June 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 December 29, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net income $ 540,678 $ 123,417 $ 137,955 $ 138,381 $ 140,925 Interest expense, net 34,646 9,944 8,321 7,793 8,588 Income tax expense 135,144 34,531 31,804 29,272 39,537 Depreciation and amortization 119,260 29,932 29,455 29,020 30,853 Stock-based compensation 17,274 4,488 5,028 4,757 3,001 Other (a) 16,538 3,813 (649 ) 4,300 9,074 Adjusted EBITDA $ 863,539 $ 206,124 $ 211,914 $ 213,523 $ 231,978 (a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale (includes loss on assets held for sale in Russia. See Note 11, "Goodwill and Intangible Assets" in the form 10-Q filed August 8, 2023 for additional information.), realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, transaction and restructuring costs.

