

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $104 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $158 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $3.136 billion from $3.100 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $104 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.136 Bln vs. $3.100 Bln last year.



