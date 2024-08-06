

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $344.090 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $404.619 million, or $3.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $420.4 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $4.456 billion from $4.528 billion last year.



BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 - $17.2 Bln



