OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) ("Green Plains" or the "company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to the company was $24.4 million, or $(0.38) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to the company of $52.6 million, or ($0.89) per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Revenues were $618.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $857.6 million for the same period last year. EBITDA was $4.8 million compared with ($15.0) million for the same period in the prior year.

" While the second quarter started with continued weakness, margins began to improve heading into the third quarter and we expect to return to profitability for the quarter based on current markets across our products and setting up a stronger second half of the year overall," said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. " During the second quarter we continued to progress toward our transformation goals, from new high protein capacity to carbon capture to commissioning Clean Sugar. We saw consistent run rates across our platform with a plant utilization rate of 93%. In June we achieved an average yield of over 3.5 pounds of protein per bushel and we believe we can grow from there as we continue to run our systems more effectively. With the forward ethanol production margins and corn oil pricing improving, combined with strong customer demand for our high protein products, we are set up to have a strong back half of the year."

" Our 'Advantage Nebraska' carbon strategy remains on track for a second half of 2025 start as our capture equipment has been ordered, with construction anticipated to begin in the next several months," commented Becker. " Because of this progress, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the early days of the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit which should be beneficial for delivering increased earnings. Trailblazer continues to make great progress and we anticipate that with our three Nebraska plants, representing 287 million gallons of production, we will be one of the largest and earliest producers of low carbon-intensity ethanol in the U.S. This also positions us to supply low-CI ethanol as a feedstock for future alcohol to jet SAF production, in addition to demand for low carbon molecules overall."

" The world's first commercial scale Clean Sugar Technology facility began commissioning during the second quarter and we continue to make progress in debottlenecking," added Becker. " We believe this game-changing technology has the potential to usher in a new era of sustainable processing, as our dextrose has up to a 40% lower carbon-intensity than that produced at a wet mill. Customer demand remains robust and while ramp-up has been slower than expected, we remain fully confident in the deployment of this technology."

The company announced a strategic review process in February 2024 to explore a broad range of opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value, including, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures, a merger or sale, partnerships and financings. The Board of Directors continues to progress the strategic review process and has formed a Special Committee to assist the Board with the evaluation of various alternatives. In addition, the company has engaged Bank of America as its financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP as its legal advisor. There is no deadline or definitive timetable for completion of the strategic review process, and there can be no assurances that the process will result in a transaction or any other outcome. The company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review until the Board has approved a specific action or otherwise determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required.

" As one part of our ongoing strategic review, we have entered into a definitive agreement to sell our unit train terminal in Birmingham," concluded Becker. " The proceeds will be used to help repay the outstanding balance of our Green Plains Partners term loan. Eliminating this higher priced debt will support generation of free cash flow and help to simplify and streamline the business, while allowing us to focus on our core strategic initiatives. We anticipate this transaction will close in the third quarter."

Highlights and Recent Developments

Executed construction management agreements and ordered major equipment necessary to capture carbon from Nebraska facilities as part of 'Advantage Nebraska' strategy

World's largest MSC system now operational at Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, bringing total production capacity of Ultra-High Protein marketed by Green Plains to 430,000 tons

Results of Operations

Green Plains' ethanol production segment sold 208.5 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 194.8 million gallons for the same period in 2023. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $4.6 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment's operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus marketing and agribusiness fees, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, and nonethanol operating activities.

Consolidated revenues decreased $238.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower weighted average selling prices on ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil, partially offset by higher volumes sold on ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil within our ethanol production segment. Revenues were also lower within our agribusiness and energy services segment as a result of decreased ethanol and distillers grains trading volumes.

Net loss attributable to Green Plains decreased $28.3 million and EBITDA increased $19.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to higher margins in our ethanol production segment. Interest expense decreased $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 primarily due to lower working capital revolver balances. Income tax benefit was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with income tax benefit of $1.0 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in the valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following two operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production, storage and transportation of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil and (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities.

As a result of the Merger, the partnership's operations are included in the ethanol production operating segment. The following changes were made to the company's operating segments:

The revenue and operating results from fuel storage and transportation services previously disclosed within the partnership segment are now included within the ethanol production segment.

Intersegment activities between the partnership and Green Plains Trade associated with ethanol storage and transportation services previously treated like third-party transactions and eliminated on a consolidated level are now eliminated within the ethanol production segment.

Intersegment activities between the partnership and Green Plains Trade associated with terminal services transacted with the agribusiness and energy services segment will continue to be eliminated on a consolidated level.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 % Var. Revenues Ethanol production $ 525,443 $ 728,935 (27.9)% $ 1,031,102 $ 1,426,653 (27.7)% Agribusiness and energy services 100,949 135,823 (25.7) 199,945 278,209 (28.1) Intersegment eliminations (7,567 ) (7,126 ) 6.2 (15,008 ) (14,281 ) 5.1 $ 618,825 $ 857,632 (27.8)% $ 1,216,039 $ 1,690,581 (28.1)% Gross margin Ethanol production (1) $ 30,390 $ 9,057 235.5% $ 27,747 $ 642 * Agribusiness and energy services 7,433 6,414 15.9 18,443 15,520 18.8 $ 37,823 $ 15,471 144.5% $ 46,190 $ 16,162 185.8% Depreciation and amortization Ethanol production $ 20,544 $ 23,253 (11.7)% $ 41,078 $ 47,007 (12.6)% Agribusiness and energy services 497 536 (7.3) 1,002 1,349 (25.7) Corporate activities 543 837 (35.1) 991 1,656 (40.2) $ 21,584 $ 24,626 (12.4)% $ 43,071 $ 50,012 (13.9)% Operating income (loss) Ethanol production (2) $ (2,213 ) $ (25,139 ) 91.2% $ (35,866 ) $ (67,089 ) 46.5% Agribusiness and energy services 2,166 2,173 (0.3) 8,170 6,299 29.7 Corporate activities (17,664 ) (19,514 ) 9.5 (34,904 ) (38,230 ) 8.7 $ (17,711 ) $ (42,480 ) 58.3% $ (62,600 ) $ (99,020 ) 36.8% Adjusted EBITDA Ethanol production (2) $ 17,952 $ (1,141 ) * $ 4,331 $ (18,945 ) 122.9% Agribusiness and energy services 3,045 2,871 6.1 10,101 8,098 24.7 Corporate activities (16,230 ) (16,702 ) 2.8 (31,185 ) (31,821 ) 2.0 EBITDA 4,767 (14,972 ) 131.8 (16,753 ) (42,668 ) 60.7 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 271 45 * 316 90 251.1 $ 5,038 $ (14,927 ) 133.8% $ (16,437 ) $ (42,578 ) 61.4%

(1) Costs historically reported as operations and maintenance expenses in the consolidated statements of operations are now being reported within cost of goods sold, resulting in increased cost of goods sold and decreased gross margin within the ethanol production segment. (2) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. * Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol (gallons) 208,483 194,753 7.0% 416,387 401,633 3.7% Distillers grains (equivalent dried tons) 463 458 1.1 932 940 (0.9) Ultra-High Protein (tons) 65 44 47.7 125 96 30.2 Renewable corn oil (pounds) 73,630 64,689 13.8 140,351 132,700 5.8 Corn consumed (bushels) 71,819 67,336 6.7 143,093 138,571 3.3 Agribusiness and energy services (1) Ethanol (gallons) 261,461 262,138 (0.3) 518,732 539,402 (3.8)

(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Ethanol production operating loss (1) $ (2,213 ) $ (25,139 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,544 23,253 Adjusted ethanol production operating income (loss) 18,331 (1,886 ) Intercompany marketing and agribusiness fees, net (2) 4,327 6,445 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 22,658 $ 4,559

(1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of average cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, includes $1.9 million for certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, Green Plains had $225.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $219.6 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2024 was $610.2 million, including $124.6 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements.

Conference Call Information

On August 6, 2024, Green Plains Inc. will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2024 operating results. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains' website https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-and-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company's financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets and debt issuance costs. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company's computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this communication), including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this communication include statements relying on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to the expected future growth, dividends and distributions; and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). While the company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: the failure to realize the anticipated results from the new products being developed; the failure to realize the anticipated costs savings or other benefits of the merger; local, regional and national economic conditions and the impact they may have on the company and its customers; disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; conditions in the ethanol and biofuels industry, including a sustained decrease in the level of supply or demand for ethanol and biofuels or a sustained decrease in the price of ethanol or biofuels; competition in the ethanol industry and other industries in which we operate; commodity market risks, including those that may result from weather conditions; the financial condition of the company's customers; any non-performance by customers of their contractual obligations; changes in safety, health, environmental and other governmental policy and regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to acquisition and disposition activities and achieving anticipated results; risks associated with merchant trading; risks related to our equity method investees; the results of any reviews, investigations or other proceedings by government authorities; and the performance of the company.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and the company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the company's management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and any subsequent reports filed by the company with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,554 $ 349,574 Restricted cash 29,540 29,188 Accounts receivable, net 99,067 94,446 Income taxes receivable 1,072 822 Inventories 187,983 215,810 Other current assets 38,604 42,890 Total current assets 551,820 732,730 Property and equipment, net 1,019,359 1,021,928 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73,077 73,993 Other assets 119,344 110,671 Total assets $ 1,763,600 $ 1,939,322 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 109,329 $ 186,643 Accrued and other liabilities 52,080 57,029 Derivative financial instruments 16,783 10,577 Operating lease current liabilities 23,863 22,908 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 124,579 105,973 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,830 1,832 Total current liabilities 328,464 384,962 Long-term debt 483,773 491,918 Operating lease long-term liabilities 52,071 53,879 Other liabilities 18,431 18,507 Total liabilities 882,739 949,266 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 867,368 843,733 Noncontrolling interests 13,493 146,323 Total stockholders' equity 880,861 990,056 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,763,600 $ 1,939,322

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 618,825 $ 857,632 $ 1,216,039 $ 1,690,581 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 581,002 842,161 1,169,849 1,674,419 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,950 33,325 65,719 65,170 Depreciation and amortization expenses 21,584 24,626 43,071 50,012 Total costs and expenses 636,536 900,112 1,278,639 1,789,601 Operating loss (17,711 ) (42,480 ) (62,600 ) (99,020 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,490 2,771 4,000 5,936 Interest expense (7,494 ) (9,741 ) (15,280 ) (19,479 ) Other, net 345 (161 ) 794 28 Total other income (expense) (5,659 ) (7,131 ) (10,486 ) (13,515 ) Loss before income taxes and (loss) income from equity method investees (23,370 ) (49,611 ) (73,086 ) (112,535 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 273 1,019 (56 ) (2,410 ) (Loss) income from equity method investees (941 ) 272 (2,018 ) 376 Net loss (24,038 ) (48,320 ) (75,160 ) (114,569 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 312 4,284 602 8,359 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (24,350 ) $ (52,604 ) $ (75,762 ) $ (122,928 ) Earnings per share Net loss attributable to Green Plains - basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (2.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 63,933 58,874 63,637 58,714

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (75,160 ) $ (114,569 ) Noncash operating adjustments Depreciation and amortization 43,071 50,012 Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment - 9,545 Other 11,236 11,429 Net change in working capital (44,864 ) (124,850 ) Net cash used in operating activities (65,717 ) (168,433 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (39,484 ) (48,902 ) Investment in equity method investees (16,023 ) (8,696 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,507 ) (57,598 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net payments - long term debt (7,849 ) (2,420 ) Net proceeds - short-term borrowings 18,199 108,715 Payments on extinguishment of non-controlling interest (29,196 ) - Payments of transaction costs (5,951 ) - Other (7,647 ) (20,756 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,444 ) 85,539 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (153,668 ) (140,492 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 378,762 500,276 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 225,094 $ 359,784 Reconciliation of total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,554 $ 312,858 Restricted cash 29,540 46,926 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 225,094 $ 359,784

GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (24,038 ) $ (48,320 ) $ (75,160 ) $ (114,569 ) Interest expense 7,494 9,741 15,280 19,479 Income tax (benefit) expense (273 ) (1,019 ) 56 2,410 Depreciation and amortization (1) 21,584 24,626 43,071 50,012 EBITDA 4,767 (14,972 ) (16,753 ) (42,668 ) Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 271 45 316 90 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,038 $ (14,927 ) $ (16,437 ) $ (42,578 )

(1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.

