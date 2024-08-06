BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2024, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $41.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2023. Net cash provided in operating activities was $87.6 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to $34.6 million in the second quarter 2023. Distributable cash flow was $67.8 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to $60.5 million in the second quarter 2023.

For the second quarter 2024, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $102.4 million compared to $92.8 million in the second quarter 2023.

"Delek Logistics made several strategic announcements today: (i) Delek Logistics & Delek US amended and extended certain contracts for a duration of up to seven years, (ii) The FID (final investment decision) on a new gas processing plant, (iii) Acquisition of H2O Midstream and (iv) Acquisition of Delek US' interest in the Wink to Webster pipeline. These strategic actions position Delek Logistics as a premier, full-service, midstream provider in the prolific Permian Basin," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner.

"These actions also move Delek Logistics toward becoming an independent, largely third-party cash flow company with a strong growth profile and extremely competitive distribution yield," Mr. Soreq continued.

"In July, the Board continued its commitment to return value to unitholders and approved the 46th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.090 per unit," Mr. Soreq concluded.

For the H2O Midstream, transaction, Bank of America Securities, Inc. was the exclusive financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. was the legal advisor to Delek Logistics.

For the intercompany transactions, Intrepid Partners, LLC was the exclusive financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was the legal advisor to the Conflicts Committee of Delek Logistics.

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 30, 2024, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.090 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2024. This distribution will be paid on August 14, 2024 to unitholders of record on August 9, 2024. This represents a 1.9% increase from the first quarter 2024 distribution of $1.070 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.3% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2023 distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit. For the second quarter 2024, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $51.5 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow ("DCF") coverage ratio of 1.32x.

As of June 30, 2024, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.57 billion and cash of $5.1 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.15 billion third party revolving credit facility was $819.8 million. The total leverage ratio as of June 30, 2024 of approximately 3.81x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Second quarter 2024, EBITDA was $102.4 million compared with $92.8 million in the second quarter 2023. The $9.6 million increase reflects higher contributions from the Delaware Gathering systems, terminalling and marketing rate increases, as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2024 was $54.7 million compared with $52.7 million in the second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher throughput from Permian Basin assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2024 was $30.2 million, compared with second quarter 2023 EBITDA of $28.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2024 was $16.8 million, compared with $15.0 million in the second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the second quarter 2024, income from equity method investments was $7.9 million compared to $7.3 million in the second quarter 2023.

Corporate

EBITDA in the second quarter 2024 was a loss of $7.1 million compared to a loss of $10.1 million in the second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a significant portion of Delek Logistics' revenue is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties with respect to the timing for closing and the possible benefits of the H2O Midstream transaction, as well as from integration post-closing; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; projected capital expenditures, scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the Delaware Gathering acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,111 $ 3,755 Accounts receivable 48,968 41,131 Accounts receivable from related parties 39,584 28,443 Inventory 1,756 2,264 Other current assets 1,150 676 Total current assets 96,569 76,269 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 1,343,356 1,320,510 Less: accumulated depreciation (424,283 ) (384,359 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 919,073 936,151 Equity method investments 235,911 241,337 Customer relationship intangible, net 172,285 181,336 Marketing contract intangible, net 98,550 102,155 Rights-of-way, net 60,416 59,536 Goodwill 12,203 12,203 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,574 19,043 Other non-current assets 11,721 14,216 Total assets $ 1,623,302 $ 1,642,246 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,236 $ 26,290 Current portion of long-term debt - 30,000 Interest payable 25,557 5,805 Excise and other taxes payable 8,407 10,321 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,034 6,697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,794 11,477 Total current liabilities 70,028 90,590 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,566,346 1,673,789 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,656 8,335 Asset retirement obligations 10,411 10,038 Other non-current liabilities 21,168 21,363 Total non-current liabilities 1,604,581 1,713,525 Total liabilities 1,674,609 1,804,115 Equity (Deficit): Common unitholders - public; 12,918,673 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 (9,299,763 at December 31, 2023) 287,195 160,402 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 (34,311,278 at December 31, 2023) (338,502 ) (322,271 ) Total deficit (51,307 ) (161,869 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,623,302 $ 1,642,246

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues: Affiliate $ 156,828 $ 132,993 $ 296,453 $ 257,992 Third-party 107,800 113,918 220,250 232,444 Net revenues 264,628 246,911 516,703 490,436 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other - affiliate 103,065 92,042 195,947 183,113 Cost of materials and other - third party 34,995 36,083 65,805 71,108 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 29,454 28,476 61,149 52,691 Depreciation and amortization 22,746 22,469 47,913 42,233 Total cost of sales 190,260 179,070 370,814 349,145 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 174 480 395 1,005 General and administrative expenses 6,016 6,611 10,879 14,121 Depreciation and amortization 1,461 1,258 2,789 2,599 Other operating income, net (1,744 ) (455 ) (1,177 ) (313 ) Total operating costs and expenses 196,167 186,964 383,700 366,557 Operating income 68,461 59,947 133,003 123,879 Interest expense, net 35,268 35,099 75,497 67,680 Income from equity method investments (7,882 ) (7,285 ) (16,372 ) (13,601 ) Other income, net (40 ) (19 ) (211 ) (21 ) Total non-operating expenses, net 27,346 27,795 58,914 54,058 Income before income tax expense 41,115 32,152 74,089 69,821 Income tax expense 57 256 383 558 Net income attributable to partners $ 41,058 $ 31,896 $ 73,706 $ 69,263 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 41,058 $ 31,896 $ 73,706 $ 69,263 Net income per limited partner unit: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 1.61 $ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 1.61 $ 1.59 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: Basic 47,219,184 43,577,428 45,812,770 43,573,716 Diluted 47,232,507 43,597,282 45,829,522 43,591,726 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 1.090 $ 1.035 $ 2.160 $ 2.060

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87,639 $ 34,612 $ 131,497 $ 63,802 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities (5,560 ) (27,914 ) (15,421 ) (54,893 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash used in financing activities (86,640 ) (9,947 ) (114,720 ) (9,164 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,561 ) (3,249 ) 1,356 (255 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9,672 10,964 3,755 7,970 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 5,111 $ 7,715 $ 5,111 $ 7,715

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 41,058 $ 31,896 $ 73,706 $ 69,263 Add: Income tax expense 57 256 383 558 Depreciation and amortization 24,207 23,727 50,702 44,832 Amortization of marketing contract intangible 1,802 1,802 3,605 3,605 Interest expense, net 35,268 35,099 75,497 67,680 EBITDA $ 102,392 $ 92,780 $ 203,893 $ 185,938 Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87,639 $ 34,612 $ 131,497 $ 63,802 Changes in assets and liabilities (24,305 ) 27,259 1,482 64,929 Non-cash lease expense 38 (2,247 ) (1,901 ) (4,447 ) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 540 - 2,673 1,440 Regulatory and sustaining capital expenditures not distributable (3,007 ) 391 (4,286 ) (3,855 ) Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures (4 ) 674 282 1,011 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (186 ) (176 ) (373 ) (352 ) Deferred income taxes (103 ) (518 ) (204 ) (629 ) Gain on disposal of assets 7,197 455 6,630 313 Distributable Cash Flow $ 67,809 $ 60,450 $ 135,800 $ 122,212

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP $ 51,481 $ 45,112 $ 101,995 $ 89,776 Distributable cash flow $ 67,809 $ 60,450 $ 135,800 $ 122,212 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.32x 1.34x 1.33x 1.36x

(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gathering and

Processing Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling Storage and

Transportation Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures Corporate and

Other Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliate $ 51,529 $ 70,899 $ 34,400 $ - $ - $ 156,828 Third party 41,114 64,701 1,985 - - 107,800 Total revenue $ 92,643 $ 135,600 $ 36,385 $ - $ - $ 264,628 Segment EBITDA $ 54,680 $ 30,205 $ 16,752 $ 7,882 $ (7,127 ) $ 102,392 Depreciation and amortization 19,062 1,635 2,522 - 988 24,207 Amortization of customer contract intangible - 1,802 - - - 1,802 Interest expense, net - - - - 35,268 35,268 Income tax expense 57 Net income $ 41,058 Capital spending $ 7,351 $ 105 $ 2,731 $ - $ - $ 10,187

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gathering and

Processing Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling Storage and

Transportation Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures Corporate and

Other Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliate $ 49,182 $ 52,076 $ 31,735 $ - $ - $ 132,993 Third party 44,055 66,751 3,112 - - 113,918 Total revenue $ 93,237 $ 118,827 $ 34,847 $ - $ - $ 246,911 Segment EBITDA $ 52,663 $ 27,983 $ 14,978 $ 7,285 $ (10,129 ) $ 92,780 Depreciation and amortization 18,801 1,880 2,304 - 742 23,727 Amortization of customer contract intangible - 1,802 - - - 1,802 Interest expense, net - - - - 35,099 35,099 Income tax expense 256 Net income $ 31,896 Capital spending $ 18,877 $ (2,712 ) $ 3,215 $ - $ - $ 19,380

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Gathering and

Processing Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling Storage and

Transportation Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures Corporate and

Other Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliate $ 104,082 $ 123,781 $ 68,590 $ - $ - $ 296,453 Third party 84,444 131,089 4,717 - - 220,250 Total revenue $ 188,526 $ 254,870 $ 73,307 $ - $ - $ 516,703 Segment EBITDA $ 112,439 $ 55,479 $ 34,879 $ 16,372 $ (15,276 ) $ 203,893 Depreciation and amortization 40,216 3,347 5,297 - 1,842 50,702 Amortization of customer contract intangible - 3,605 - - - 3,605 Interest expense, net - - - - 75,497 75,497 Income tax expense 383 Net income $ 73,706 Capital spending $ 22,074 $ 21 $ 3,257 $ - $ - $ 25,352

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gathering and

Processing Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling Storage and

Transportation Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures Corporate and

Other Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliate $ 101,943 $ 85,827 $ 70,222 $ - $ - $ 257,992 Third party 83,726 145,309 3,409 - - 232,444 Total revenue $ 185,669 $ 231,136 $ 73,631 $ - $ - $ 490,436 Segment EBITDA $ 108,108 $ 49,937 $ 28,400 $ 13,601 $ (14,108 ) $ 185,938 Depreciation and amortization 35,248 3,569 4,406 - 1,609 44,832 Amortization of customer contract intangible - 3,605 - - - 3,605 Interest expense, net - - - - 67,680 67,680 Income tax expense 558 Net income $ 69,263 Capital spending $ 51,666 $ 404 $ 3,411 $ - $ - $ 55,481

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Gathering and Processing 2024 2023 2024 2023 Regulatory capital spending $ - $ - $ - $ - Sustaining capital spending 171 - 1,008 - Growth capital spending 7,180 18,877 21,066 51,666 Segment capital spending $ 7,351 $ 18,877 $ 22,074 $ 51,666 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Regulatory capital spending $ 99 $ 18 27 79 Sustaining capital spending 6 (3,856 ) (6 ) (925 ) Growth capital spending - 1,126 - 1,250 Segment capital spending $ 105 $ (2,712 ) $ 21 $ 404 Storage and Transportation Regulatory capital spending $ 322 $ 1,124 $ 322 $ 1,148 Sustaining capital spending 2,409 2,091 2,935 2,263 Growth capital spending - - $ - $ - Segment capital spending $ 2,731 $ 3,215 $ 3,257 $ 3,411 Consolidated Regulatory capital spending $ 421 $ 1,142 $ 349 $ 1,227 Sustaining capital spending 2,586 (1,765 ) 3,937 1,338 Growth capital spending 7,180 20,003 21,066 52,916 Total capital spending $ 10,187 $ 19,380 $ 25,352 $ 55,481

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gathering and Processing Segment: Throughputs (average bpd) El Dorado Assets: Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 73,320 61,260 73,166 62,131 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 60,575 44,966 61,904 49,957 El Dorado Gathering System 13,024 13,041 13,005 13,509 East Texas Crude Logistics System 23,259 30,666 21,481 26,690 Midland Gathering System 206,933 221,876 210,196 221,993 Plains Connection System 210,033 255,035 233,438 247,856 Delaware Gathering Assets: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(1)) 76,237 73,309 76,280 74,008 Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd) 123,927 117,017 123,718 110,408 Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd) 116,916 127,195 118,592 107,848 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment: East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 71,082 69,310 68,779 52,158 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 81,422 75,164 79,019 76,763 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 11,381 9,985 10,678 9,454 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 2.99 $ 7.01 $ 2.60 $ 6.27 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 159,260 134,323 147,937 113,926

(1) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

