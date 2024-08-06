ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported second quarter 2024 results.

" We delivered strong second quarter results, with revenue growth in towable RV OEM, Aftermarket, and certain Adjacent OEM businesses while achieving over 300 basis points of operating profit margin expansion compared to the second quarter of 2023," commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries' President and Chief Executive Officer. " Our strategy has been working. Diversification continues to help mitigate market cyclicality and support margins, while innovation is fueling content growth. Continued expansion into new product markets is also broadening our reach, which has opened up over $12 billion in combined addressable opportunities across our business. As a result, we continue to deliver strong results in a challenging backdrop and are well-placed to benefit meaningfully when the RV market rebounds and retail demand improves."

" We are generating substantial cash flows through disciplined working capital management, having notably reduced inventories by $142 million in the past year, as well as by taking action to optimize and enhance our manufacturing footprint. Efforts to increase efficiencies, driving operational effectiveness through continuous improvements, are also helping to lift profitability. As our results reinforce our financial foundation, we plan to continue paying down debt and investing in growth opportunities for our business," continued Mr. Lippert. " Heading further into the year, we will keep executing our strategy and drive sustained value creation for our stakeholders."

" Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team members, we showed solid performance in the second quarter while navigating a challenging environment. Through a consistent focus on our key strategic pillars, including customer service, safety, quality, culture and leadership, and innovation, we are delivering profitable growth while solidifying our leading position across the recreation space," commented Ryan Smith, LCI Industries' Group President - North America.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.1 billion, an increase of 4% from 2023 second quarter net sales of $1.0 billion. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $61.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $122.6 million, compared to EBITDA of $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Additional information regarding EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income, is provided in the " Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The increase in year-over-year net sales for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by increased North American RV wholesale shipments of travel trailers and fifth-wheels and market share gains in the automotive aftermarket, partially offset by lower North American marine sales volume.

July 2024 Results

July 2024 consolidated net sales were approximately $311 million, up 6% from July 2023, primarily due to an approximate 15% increase in North American RV production, partially offset by an approximate 16% decline in marine sales compared to July 2023.

OEM Segment - Second Quarter Performance

OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $796.1 million, an increase of $37.1 million compared to the same period of 2023. RV OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $490.0 million, up 20% compared to the same prior year period, driven by a 15% increase in North American travel trailer and fifth-wheel wholesale shipments, increased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and market share gains. Adjacent Industries OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $306.2 million, down 12% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to North American marine and utility trailers OEMs, driven by current dealer inventory levels, inflation, and rising interest rates impacting retail consumers. North American marine OEM net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $64.2 million, down 33% year-over-year.

Operating profit of the OEM Segment was $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 6.4% of net sales, compared to $18.6 million, or 2.5% of net sales, in the same period in 2023. The operating profit expansion of the OEM Segment for the quarter was primarily driven by decreased material and freight costs.

Aftermarket Segment - Second Quarter Performance

Aftermarket net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $258.4 million, up 1% year-over-year, primarily driven by market share gains in the automotive aftermarket, partially offset by lower volumes within marine and RV aftermarkets, which have been negatively impacted by lower consumers' discretionary spending. Operating profit of the Aftermarket Segment was $40.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 15.5% of net sales, compared to $36.5 million, or 14.3% of net sales, in the same period in 2023. The operating profit expansion of the Aftermarket Segment for the quarter was primarily driven by decreased material and freight costs, partially offset by increased labor costs and investments to expand capacity within the automotive aftermarket.

" Our Aftermarket business remains healthy, as we delivered another quarter of solid margin expansion, continuing to support overall profitability for Lippert. Strength in the automotive aftermarket was a primary driver during the quarter, along with the structural tailwind from the record number of RVs entering the repair, replacement, and upgrade cycle," commented Jamie Schnur, LCI Industries' Group President - Aftermarket. " We look forward to continue delivering long-term, profitable growth as we leverage our core competencies and seek to gain share in premium markets like appliances, transportation, and building products."

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 25.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete tax expense related to the surrender of certain company-owned life insurance policies.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At June 30, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $130.4 million, compared to $66.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company used $53.5 million for dividend payments to shareholders, $21.3 million for capital expenditures, and $20.0 million for an acquisition in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company remained focused on inventory reductions to improve cash generation and optimize working capital in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's net inventory balance was $687.9 million, down from $768.4 million at December 31, 2023 and $830.0 million at June 30, 2023.

The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $829.7 million at June 30, 2024, and the Company was in compliance with its debt covenants. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $130.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the Company had $373.1 million of borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers via the Internet. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lippert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, profitability, margin growth, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to production levels, future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, commodity prices, addressable markets, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of future pandemics, geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, or natural disasters on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2024 2023 2024 2023 Months (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,054,544 $ 1,014,639 $ 2,022,573 $ 1,987,949 $ 3,819,432 Cost of sales 788,099 796,519 1,532,222 1,583,758 2,957,082 Gross profit 266,445 218,120 490,351 404,191 862,350 Selling, general and administrative expenses 175,841 162,946 342,136 328,974 665,924 Operating profit 90,604 55,174 148,215 75,217 196,426 Interest expense, net 7,962 10,249 17,283 20,643 37,064 Income before income taxes 82,642 44,925 130,932 54,574 159,362 Provision for income taxes 21,479 11,499 33,224 13,889 38,144 Net income $ 61,163 $ 33,426 $ 97,708 $ 40,685 $ 121,218 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.40 $ 1.32 $ 3.86 $ 1.61 $ 4.78 Diluted $ 2.40 $ 1.31 $ 3.85 $ 1.60 $ 4.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,473 25,329 25,344 25,273 25,386 Diluted 25,504 25,437 25,367 25,359 25,485 Depreciation $ 17,936 $ 18,867 $ 36,521 $ 37,117 $ 74,096 Amortization $ 14,103 $ 14,183 $ 28,207 $ 28,432 $ 56,851 Capital expenditures $ 12,720 $ 16,923 $ 21,328 $ 34,082 $ 49,455

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2024 2023 2024 2023 Months (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 426,349 $ 338,739 $ 817,112 $ 669,292 $ 1,506,673 Motorhomes 63,620 71,185 132,458 140,736 261,079 Adjacent Industries OEMs 306,155 349,084 604,866 707,152 1,173,245 Total OEM Segment net sales 796,124 759,008 1,554,436 1,517,180 2,940,997 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 258,420 255,631 468,137 470,769 878,435 Total net sales $ 1,054,544 $ 1,014,639 $ 2,022,573 $ 1,987,949 $ 3,819,432 Operating profit: OEM Segment $ 50,562 $ 18,642 $ 83,398 $ 17,921 $ 82,838 Aftermarket Segment 40,042 36,532 64,817 57,296 113,588 Total operating profit $ 90,604 $ 55,174 $ 148,215 $ 75,217 $ 196,426 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 13,733 $ 14,655 $ 27,768 $ 29,004 $ 57,160 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 4,203 4,212 8,753 8,113 16,936 Total depreciation $ 17,936 $ 18,867 $ 36,521 $ 37,117 $ 74,096 OEM Segment amortization $ 10,150 $ 10,204 $ 20,430 $ 20,654 $ 41,356 Aftermarket Segment amortization 3,953 3,979 7,777 7,778 15,495 Total amortization $ 14,103 $ 14,183 $ 28,207 $ 28,432 $ 56,851

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,418 $ 66,157 Accounts receivable, net 333,059 214,707 Inventories, net 687,870 768,407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,637 67,599 Total current assets 1,218,984 1,116,870 Fixed assets, net 448,025 465,781 Goodwill 588,523 589,550 Other intangible assets, net 421,713 448,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 239,810 245,388 Other long-term assets 94,924 92,971 Total assets $ 3,011,979 $ 2,959,319 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 558 $ 589 Accounts payable, trade 202,622 183,697 Current portion of operating lease obligations 38,656 36,269 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 190,657 174,437 Total current liabilities 432,493 394,992 Long-term indebtedness 829,188 846,834 Operating lease obligations 214,434 222,680 Deferred taxes 29,350 32,345 Other long-term liabilities 112,101 107,432 Total liabilities 1,617,566 1,604,283 Total stockholders' equity 1,394,413 1,355,036 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,011,979 $ 2,959,319

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 97,708 $ 40,685 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,728 65,549 Stock-based compensation expense 9,301 9,080 Other non-cash items 2,238 2,192 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (118,962 ) (80,952 ) Inventories, net 96,351 209,346 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,746 ) 11,607 Accounts payable, trade 18,977 37,949 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,687 (21,891 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 185,282 273,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (21,328 ) (34,082 ) Acquisitions of businesses (19,957 ) (25,851 ) Other investing activities 552 4,344 Net cash flows used in investing activities (40,733 ) (55,589 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (9,111 ) (9,585 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 86,248 234,200 Repayments under revolving credit facility (87,766 ) (402,726 ) Repayments under term loan and other borrowings (15,007 ) (10,703 ) Payment of dividends (53,455 ) (53,154 ) Payment of contingent consideration and holdbacks related to acquisitions - (517 ) Other financing activities (2 ) (834 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (79,093 ) (243,319 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,195 ) (62 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 64,261 (25,405 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,157 47,499 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 130,418 $ 22,094

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Last Twelve 2024 2023 2024 2023 Months Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 82.0 71.6 155.5 134.3 280.4 Motorhome RVs 8.8 12.1 19.2 25.5 39.8 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 96.4 (2) 109.1 161.8 (2) 180.9 307.5 (2) Impact on dealer inventories (14.4 ) (2) (37.5 ) (6.3 ) (2) (46.6 ) (27.7 ) (2) Motorhome RVs 11.5 (2) 14.6 21.3 (2) 25.6 40.9 (2) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Lippert Content Per Industry Unit Produced: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 5,237 $ 5,459 Motorhome RV $ 3,766 $ 3,760 June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility (3) $ 373.1 $ 270.0 $ 245.3 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 30.5 28.4 30.1 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 3.9 3.2 3.5 2024 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $40 - $60 million Depreciation and amortization $125 - $135 million Stock-based compensation expense $17 - $22 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26%

(1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) June 2024 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2024 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for June 2024 retail units. Retail sales data have historically been revised upwards in future months as various states report. (3) Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility is subject to covenant restrictions.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Net income $ 61,163 $ 33,426 $ 97,708 $ 40,685 Interest expense, net 7,962 10,249 17,283 20,643 Provision for income taxes 21,479 11,499 33,224 13,889 Depreciation expense 17,936 18,867 36,521 37,117 Amortization expense 14,103 14,183 28,207 28,432 EBITDA $ 122,643 $ 88,224 $ 212,943 $ 140,766

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measure of EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The Company considers this non-GAAP measure in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

